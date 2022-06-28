PALO PINTO COUNTY — A light rainfall Sunday evening brought a little relief as fire crews continue to battle the Dempsey Fire in Palo Pinto County.
As of late Monday, the fire was an estimated 11,598 acres and 36% contained. It was one of two active wildfires in the area being worked by the Texas A&M Forest Service and local crews.
A second fire, the High Fence Fire in Jack County, popped up Monday morning, but was a reported 40 percent contained at an estimated 100 acres Monday night.
The cause of the Dempsey Fire is still undetermined, per the Texas A&M Forest Service, which has been providing aid along with local fire departments to extinguish the blaze.
“It will take some time for containment,” he said Friday. “The land is rough, and fuels are heavy. Hopefully, with air support we will get it contained."
The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon approximately 10 miles south of Graford. Garland said early investigation indicated a welder could have sparked the blaze, but she added, “it’s not 100 percent confirmed.”
Air traffic continued to be restricted in the mountainous region as firefighting aircraft shuttled water to the flames.
We will provide more updates as they become available.
