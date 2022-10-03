A prescribed burn that got out of control last week is now up to 85 percent contained, according to officials Monday afternoon.
The fire was first reported as a prescribed burn near Possum Kingdom Lake Thursday afternoon.
"Palo Pinto County officials were made aware of the prescribed burn for agricultural purposes schedule to take place on 9/29/2022 on a local ranch by Conservation Fire Team, which is a certified and insured prescribed burn manager, certified under Texas Administrative Code chapter 226 by the Texas Department of Agriculture," Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long said. "Statute allows for this type of activity regardless of the county being under a burn ban. Officials of Palo Pinto County realize that poor conditions for a prescribed burn are present in the county but were not able to prevent this action by statute.
"When a landowner chooses an agricultural prescribed burn and hires a certified prescribed burn manager the responsibility for when and how the plan is activated is up to the landowner and the certified burn manager."
Dubbed the Lazy Fire, the blaze had been mostly contained to 1,800 acres as of press time Monday.
No injuries had been reported, Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland said, other than a related minor injury occurring as a resident moved livestock to safety.
Damage to any structures, she said, had not been confirmed.
The rural setting made assessment of the extent of damages a challenge.
“It’s just hard when it’s burning out just ranch land,” she said. “There’s not enough information outside of acreage” affected.
Along with the state forest crews, the blaze had drawn personnel from Emergency Services District No. 1, “which is all fire departments in our county,” as well as departments from Erath County and one from Hood County, she said.
She expressed hopes this will be the final wildfire of a season reminding many of the rampant fires that scarred Texas beginning Labor Day weekend in 2011.
Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn, however, said the season is likely to continue.
“Unfortunately, the forecast — It's supposed to continue into November,” he said.
