PALO PINTO — The people who battled blistering wildfires in 2022 threw cold water on a repeat firestorm in 2023 on Friday.
Signing the Palo Pinto County Community Wildfire Protection Plan put a cap on work the county, Mineral Wells, Emergency Services District No. 1 and the Texas A&M Forest Service launched in fall 2021.
Forest Service Assistant Director Wes Moorehead recalled two of last season’s major fires shortly before the signing event in the Palo Pinto Commissioners Courtroom — the Dempsey Fire which chewed up 11,500 acres and the 1148 Fire that burned 450 acres and destroyed five homes.
“We’re excited to see the the Community Wildfire Protection Plan get put in place,” he said. “So maybe the next 1148 that happens on landscape, maybe we don’t lose five homes.”
The 43-page plan is the 24th county plan in Texas.
In addition to laying out access to grants available to governments, nonprofits and, in some cases, landowners, it stresses common-sense preventions residents can undertake.
“Nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are human-caused,” Moorehead said. “Simple actions can really make a difference from ever having a wildfire initiate. But the public has to take ownership, too. There are simple actions they can take, there, in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.”
A large part of that is establishing safer perimeters around homes, particularly by clearing fuels such as junipers, cedars, mesquites and other trees that pack a double-punch against property.
That is, in addition to providing fuel for fires, those so-called trash trees suck up the moisture that can prevent or at least slow fires.
“The honest truth is, those cedars right up against that house — that’s a huge problem,” County Judge Shane Long said. “There has to be a boundary there.”
Mesquites, especially, are known for their shallow, horizontal root systems that deprive other vegetation of water.
Another hurdle to safety is the number of one-way or dead-end roads throughout the county, Long added. He urged residents know their escape routes.
“That is addressed in the plan,” he said. “To really be aware when you’re in an area that has only one way in or one way out.”
Long also urged residents to sign up for the county’s cell phone alert system, Hyper-Reach, which can alert anyone within shot of a cell tower.
County residents can sign up at www.hyper-reach.com/txpalopintosignup.html or by calling (940) 745-2233. They also can text, “Alerts,” to that number.
Alexander Bregenza, with the forest service, called the plan a “great first step.”
“But it’s not the end of the journey,” he said. “It’s not going to solve all the problems. It is a key piece of planning that allows us to identify key components in the county and mitigate that wildfire risk.”
Long noted the flurry of homebuilding occurring, much in unincorporated parts of the county.
“It’s going up every day,” Long said. “You see these subdivisions going in.”
As a result, he said, what once were acres of wildfire fuel now have a hundred or more homes in their midst.
“A lot of these subdivisions we see going in, there is not the public infrastructure going in,” Long said. “We are looking at implementing, in our subdivisions, rules that are in there so there is a requirement that there be an amout of water storage there.”
Long and Moorehead both noted the often mountainous terrain that gives Palo Pinto County is unique beauty also makes the war on wildfires more difficult.
“Anytime we get that undulating terrain, it makes it a challenge,” Moorehead said. “It does slow things down, it slows our response to it down. It is a much more challenging environment than we have 150 miles to the east.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.