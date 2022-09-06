PALO PINTO — County Judge Shane Long signed an order on Tuesday lifting the burn ban for Palo Pinto County.
The order says the ban will be lifted “until further orders are enacted” by the full commissioners court.
A similar burn ban in Parker County was lifted for Tuesday only.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index on Tuesday showed Palo Pinto County in the 400-500 range on its 0-800 scale. Parker County was listed in the 300-400 range.
Meanwhile, the Texas Water Development Board’s Water Weekly report for this week indicated drought is affecting the smallest percentage of counties so far this year, at 26 percent. That gauge showed a 17-point drop from the previous week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.