Palo Pinto County commissioners Monday morning adopted Phase 2 of a county-wide burn ban, enacting more stringent guidelines to outdoor activities such as welding.
Under the order signed Monday, emergency regulations include:
• All areas where welding, cutting and grinding operations must be performed will be free of vegetation for at least 25 feet in all directions.
• Surface around welding area must be wetted down.
• Wind speeds must be no more than 20 miles per hour while performing welding, cutting or grinding operations outside of barriers or enclosures.
• A dedicated fire watch person will attend each welder, cutter, grinder and any activity that causes a spark.
• A minimum of one water pressure fire extinguisher per fire watch person is required.
• Each site will have cellular telephone communications for emergency response.
• All welding, cutting and grinding operations may be performed in a total welding enclosure that is sufficiently high to control sparks and includes a fire retardant cover over the top.
• Wind speeds must not exceed 30 mph while utilizing an enclosure.
The order also prohibits the burning of brush and tree piles when clearing land, as well as aerial luminaries, such as sky lanterns.
This order does not apply to barbecue-type equipment used strictly for cooking or outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety, such as firefighter training.
Violating this order is a Class C misdemeanor.
View the full order here.
