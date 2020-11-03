Mineral Wells Councilmember Ward 3 Beth Henary Watson retained her seat, defending challenger Brandon Johnson with 99.1% of votes.
In the city of Gordon race for mayor, Jack Coleman had 59% of the votes to JR Henderson's 41%.
In the Gordon alderman seat, Rick Speer got 58% of the vote against B Roger Keck.
In the presidential race, over 81% voted for President Donald Trump, with 17.5% voting for Joe Biden.
In the U.S. Senator race, John Cornyn got 81% to MJ Hegar's 16.5%.
For full results, visit http://www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.General.Elections.
