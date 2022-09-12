PALO PINTO — County commissioners on Monday reinstated a burn ban for Palo Pinto County.
County Judge Shane Long said the county on Monday had no active wildfires and had “made it through” a challenging series of blazes, but continued dry conditions warranted the ban be reinstated.
Long also reported commissioners opened nominations for two board slots on the Santo-based Emergency Service District No. 2.
The nominees will serve the unexpired terms of Herschel Geo and Charles Kitchens, through December, after their resignations.
“We set a date for Sept. 23 at noon for applications for esd 2 commissioners,” Long said. “We’ll appoint them to the unexpired term.”
The appointees will serve the ambulance service through December, after which they will be subject to a public vote in the Santo, Brazos and Lone Camp communities.
Nominations are being accepted at the courthouse in Palo Pinto.
“They need to come to the county judge’s office, my office, by noon on the 23rd,” Long said.
