MINERAL WELLS — Palo Pinto residents are being invited to an inaugural lunch to restart a political club envisioned as a way to inform and engage Republican women.
“It’s kind of a relaunch,” organizer Carol Elder said of the July 28 event downtown. “The Palo Pinto County Republican Women, they used to be active many years ago.”
The lunch is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mineral Wells Women’s Club, 201 NE Second St.
Speakers include Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, who will recap the 88th Legislative Session and two subsequent special sessions — and the impact on Palo Pinto County.
Anita Moore, district director for the Texas Federation of Women, also will attend to speak on the network of GOP women in the Lone Star State.
“Women get things done,” Elder said.
Cost is $20. Those interested are asked to RSVP Elder by July 27 at carol@famouswater.com or by texting 940-445-3089.
“We invite anyone and everyone to come, men and women,” she said, noting men are encouraged to become affiliate members.
“We’ll have speakers every month, just to keep everybody abreast of what’s going on in the city and the county and the state,” Elder said. “It’s really an opportunity to just engage people from the area.”
