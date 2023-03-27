PALO PINTO — Commissioners on Monday accepted the resignation of Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Pierce, who explained he had felt for awhile it was simply time to bow out of public service after more than three decades.
“I don’t enjoy the challenges that I once did,” Pierce told the court and a roomful of Palo Pinto County officials. “Let somebody else come in and kind of change the picture. … The county’s been good to me, I’ve tried to back in any way I can.”
County Judge Shane Long told the commissioner he will be missed, and he thanked Pierce for his professionalism — even when they disagreed.
“Before we’d walk out, he’d always say, ‘Are we alright, Judge?’ “ Ling said.
Pierce’ resignation takes effect on March 31.
Long asked that anyone interested in filling out the term to Dec. 31, 2024, submit a resume to his office in the courthouse by noon Friday.
