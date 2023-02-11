SANTO — The young board governing the special ambulance district for southwest Palo Pinto County agreed Tuesday to pursue a formal contract with Santo EMS.
The meeting turned another page for the Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 2 as the entity emerges from a turbulent 18 months under guidance of a new governing board, appointed by county commissioners late last year.
“I am so happy to see we are making progress,” District resident Randy Upshaw told the five member board near the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “I’ve been coming to these things for over a year. and I want to say, congratulations.”
Upshaw had asked to make his informal comment from the audience in a meeting that, unlike at least the two last sessions, did not draw a full house and a half hour or more of residents airing concerns during the public comment period that opens each meeting.
Most were alarmed by rumors the new board was considering whether to seek a replacement for ambulance provider Santo EMS.
That concern appears to be put to rest, and no one among the eight audience members signed up to speak in the public comment portion of the Tuesday’s meeting.
But there are significant chapters still to write, including approval of a 2023 budget but led by establishing a formal contract between the service district and Santo EMS as its administrative arm.
“I’d like to see us have a contract next month,” board attorney Howard Katz said, shortly after announcing that any contract that might have existed between the two entities “is dormant” for unknown reasons.
“I’m good with that,” Board President Ron Daily said, replying to Katz’ contract timeline.
Santo EMS, which remains a separate ambulance service, provides ambulances for ESD 2. The service district covers the Santo, Lone Camp and Brazos communities. It collects a 1.5-cent sales tax that draws roughly $47,000 monthly.
The district pays Santo EMS roughly $25,000 a month for use of its fleet, crews and Santo Chief Kristina Duncan’s executive director services.
A 10-cent property tax enacted by a previous board in 2020 was successfully killed by taxpayers in district court last summer.
Tuesday’s meeting concluded with a closed session after which the five-member board agreed to a $90,000 settlement to end that suit. Katz said the settlement amount was to pay the taxpayers’ lawyers.
“It’ll be presented, and as long as it’s accepted (by the plaintiffs) it’ll be signed (by the judge),” Katz said of the settlement agreement.
The closed session also was followed by a unanimous decision to hire a real estate broker to sell two acres at U.S. 281 and Interstate 20. The previous board had authorized the $190,000 purchase for a future headquarters site, saying many EMS runs are to wrecks around the busy crossroads.
Attempts by the new board, with members interviewed and appointed by the Palo Pinto County Commissioners Court, to sell the land had fizzled.
Katz suggested the broker approach, listing several advantages.
“It should be a little quicker,” he said. “It gives you more control over the process.”
Rather than going out blindly for bids on the property, using a licensed broker lets the board set a minimum price it will consider, Katz said. It also eliminates the need to hire an appraisal, erasing a decision to that effect from a Jan. 17 meeting.
The contract question plays into other pending decisions, chiefly approval of a 2023 budget. Another is formal consideration of Duncan as administrator.
In January, Duncan presented a spending plan with $350,300 in wages for the 30 or so paramedics, emergency medical technicians and support staff. It included $2 hourly wage increases.
Another $138,000 was budgeted for operations including $65,400 in payments due this year on Santo’s two ambulances.
Duncan and the board agreed on Tuesday to form a committee to hash out a contract. The panel will include board members Daily and Andrew Watts and two Santo EMS members.
“I’ll have two there,” Duncan told the board. “You tell me when it is, and I’ll have somebody there.”
The contract committee meeting was set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 27.
Duncan also added any recommendations the committee makes will need an OK from the Santo EMS governing board.
Katz recommended the committee work from a contract template that board Vice President Mark Hukel had presented.
Duncan’s pay as administrator also will be worked out in the contract talks. That includes whether to include benefits, such as insurance and a retirement account, which she does not have with the service district.
She said she would need to formally be an ESD 2 employee to join the Texas County and District Retirement System.
Before adjourning to the closed session, Watts praised the Santo EMS crews for work during the January freeze reflected in a monthly report reviewed Tuesday.
They included 30 calls for service that month, 25 nonemergency transports and 25 AMAs. The latter acronym stands for Against Medical Advice, which is when someone is stabilized and evaluated by ambulance crews but declines recommended transport to a medical facility.
“Does your staff know how much we appreciate them working those cold days?” Watts asked Duncan. “I fed cows, and that was it.”
The board finally set its next meeting for 6 p.m. on March 14.
