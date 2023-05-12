SANTO -- Commissioners governing the ambulance district for southwest Palo Pinto County approved the sale on Tuesday of two acres on Interstate 20 at U.S. 281.
The land went for $209,000, which was the asking price the Emergency Service District No. 2 was seeking.
A previous board bought the land, for $190,000, with plans to build a headquarters there. However, public outcry around that, and a property tax that has since been eliminated, prompted a new board to be seated.
Board member Mark Hukel reported the I-20 land was sold to a man hoping to use it for a business location.
The board on Tuesday also decided to place the $209,000 into a money market to earn interest.
The ESD2 provides ambulance service for the Santo, Lone Camp and Brazos communities.
