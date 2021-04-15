MINERAL WELLS – A Mineral Wells community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Palo Pinto General Hospital, 400 SW 25th Ave., and later that same day from 3-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 108 NW 4th Ave., in the family life center. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Colleen Horan at (817) 343-1410.
The two drives are sponsored by Carter BloodCare.
Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks and surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.
