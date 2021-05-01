Carlos Maldonado, Doyle Light, Brian Shoemaker and Glenn Mitchell will have seats on the Mineral Wells city council, according to final but unofficial Palo Pinto County voting numbers.
Propositions A and B for Gordon ISD failed, with 51.4% and 54.5% voting against, respectively.
On the Gordon ISD board of trustees, Derek Hinkson defeated Joe Danna with more than 61%.
Palo Pinto County Proposition A overwhelmingly passed, with 75.18% in favor.
Regina Baker led challengers Alan Alison and Bob Harris with 35.8% of the votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.