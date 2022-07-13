PALO PINTO — Water customers of the Palo Pinto Water Supply Corp. are being asked to conserve water under the supplier’s Stage 1 drought contingency plan.
That means non-essential outdoor water use is prohibited from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The water use category includes washing windows, siding or eaves and rooftops, driveways, streets, parking lots hand-watering grass and landscaping or washing non-commercial vehicles.
Outdoor watering during morning and night hours is restricted to one day a weekend. Water accounts ending in even numbers are allowed to water or fill pools on Saturdays, those in odd numbers may water on Sundays.
Draining and refilling swimming pools is banned. Pools may be topped off only once day per week.
