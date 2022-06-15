WEATHERFORD — Parker County completed its recount process Monday for the May primary runoff election.
GOP Chair J Scott Utley led the recount process, which resulted in a 100-percent match.
Recounts were conducted for the House District 60 runoff between Glenn Rogers and Mike Olcott, with Olcott's win in Parker County confirmed. A recount was also held last week in Stephens County, the second of three counties encompassing the district. Palo Pinto County is expected to hold its recount on Tuesday.
“For the second time, the recount process has validated the election night results, and showcased that Texas’ elections are fair, free, and secure,” Rogers said in a press release this week. “It is frustrating that there continues to be more wasted time and money thrown at a process to ultimately determine what the voters already knew.”
Rogers said he could not be prouder of the integrity and work ethic of Elections Administrator Crickett Miller, Utley and volunteers and staff who donated their time for the process.
The Parker County recount also included the race for Precinct 4 Commissioner between Mike Hale and Eric Contreras. Hale's victory — by 10 votes — was also confirmed this week.
During the recount process, six tables were set up, with an appointed caller who looked at the ballot and called each name. Each candidate also appointed a tallier and poll watcher per table. Candidates, or their representatives, were allowed and encouraged to be present.
"The election process in Parker County is very secure and transparent all the way through," Utley said, adding that at one point a call was made to the Secretary of State to confirm the rules of poll watchers.
Rogers echoed Utley's statement, noting that he was looking forward to a speedy resolution next week to allow him to focus full-time on serving the people he was elected to represent.
Rogers defeated Olcott overwhelmingly in Palo Pinto County, according to final but unofficial results on election night, and, if that number stands, Rogers' district-wide win will have been by more than 750 votes.
