Parker County and all of the cities within Parker County are working together to extend a warming center for Parker County residents in response to statewide power outages due to this winter storm.
The warming station was available Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and is being extended through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Weatherford ISD announced that the Ninth Grade Center will also be the site of a second warming station.
If you or someone you know needs a location to get warm and/or charge their phone: Please get the following information to them:
➡️ Parker County Warming Centers
➡️ 1000 Cinema Drive Hudson Oaks, TX 76087 (new High Ridge Church in the old City Lights building)
➡️ Hours of operation for this center: today (Tuesday) through 8 a.m. Wednesday morning
➡️ WISD’s Ninth Grade Center cafeteria
➡️ 1007 S. Main St., Weatherford.
➡️ Hours of operation will be noon Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
➡️ In order to be admitted:
1. Visiting individuals MUST abide by health guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
2. Pets are permitted but must be on a leash or in a carrier. No aggressive animals will be allowed.
3. Visitors MUST bring their own blankets and snacks. No food will be available.
Bathroom facilities are available. No other services are available at this site. This center is for individuals needing to get warm and charge their phones.
