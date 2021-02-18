As the area continues to thaw out from snow storms earlier this week, the National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for the north and central Texas areas from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
"Dangers will continue even as we thaw out," according to a NWS press release. "Slush and melting ice/snow will refreeze each night. Snow and ice will also start falling from roofs, towers, trees, etc. as temperatures start warming up.
"Remember not to stand, walk, or skate on any pools, ponds, or lakes."
Residents are advised to slow down and take extra precaution when traveling and walking.
Temperatures Thursday got as high as 30 degrees, and were expected to drop into the teens across the region. Hard freeze conditions could result in damage to exposed pipes and the possibility of additional water main breaks.
NWS recommends residents wrapping, draining or allowing outdoor water pipes to drip slowly to prevent additional freezing and/or bursting. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
