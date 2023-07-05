FORT WORTH — Parties in a federal lawsuit against Mineral Wells by a former mayor have asked the judge for a second extension to finalize a settlement, court records show.
Christopher Perricone, who was mayor in 2018 and 2019, filed suit in October 2019, complaining his civil rights were violated after the city council censored him.
The rebuke arose from an investigator's conclusion Perricone overstepped his authority by dealing directly with city staff below the city manager level.
Attorneys for Perricone and the city met last April in a settlement conference, but the two sides now dispute exactly what was agreed.
According to the city, Perricone had offered two paths -- pay him $2,500 or pay him $1 and rescind the 2019 reprimand.
The city says, in its May filing seeking an extension to June 30, that it took the first option.
However, Perricone attorney Luke Beshara days later emailed the city's Texas Municipal League lawyer, Stephen Henninger, saying the city's description of the settlement was "not entirely correct."
The June 30 filing reads, in part, "The parties have encountered some disagreements as to the form of the settlement agreement. The parties have exchanged competing forms, and each party has indicated its respective position regarding the form. The parties are continuing to negotiate the form of the settlement agreement, and are unable to meet the current Court-ordered deadline of June 30, 2023."
The new motion proposes a Sept. 1 deadline. It awaited online acknowledgement from Judge Reed O'Connor on Wednesday.
