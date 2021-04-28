Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.