Millsap ISD has found it's next superintendent after Edie Martin signed her contract Monday evening.
Martin previously served as the MISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and was named lone finalist for the position on April 5.
Martin says she has "big shoes to fill" in stepping into the role left by Deann Lee, who joined Millsap ISD in August, 2016.
"Believe it or not, this is year 32 for me, and I would not and could not leave if I didn't know my babies were taken care of," Lee said. "Mrs. Martin and I have worked together for quite awhile and she is beyond ready.
"Each person serves during their time for a purpose, and those before me started Millsap on this path to a premier educational organization — I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Millsap is right there and Mrs. Martin will undoubtedly take us the rest of the way."
Lee's official last day will be at the end of June, and she and Martin have begun implementing Lee's "90-day exit plan" to ensure a smooth transition.
Lee said she's very proud of her time and what she, the district and the community have done together through their programs, strategic plan, mission and values.
"It's been the privilege of my life to serve this community," she said.
As for the future, Lee said she intends to stay near the area and spend more time with family, and will still serve in education though not in a full-time capacity.
"We love Millsap and the area, and we've developed so many relationships," she said. "Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog."
