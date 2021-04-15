The Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division has opened a homicide investigation regarding two men found deceased inside of an abandoned school building in Whitt last weekend.
The two men were identified as Efrain Mendoza, 35, of Austin, and Daniel Gomez, 26, of Waco. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office Thursday released their cause of death as homicide due to gunshot wounds.
Both men were found deceased Sunday evening in an abandoned school in the 4200 block of North FM 52 in Whitt.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the case originated Sunday afternoon, when a call came into Weatherford Police Department on a non-emergency line regarding a male individual who may be in danger at an unknown address in the “Dallas/Weatherford” area.
A second call was received later Sunday, and was transferred to the PCSO, stating unnamed individual(s) were located at an unidentified abandoned school with red bricks at an unknown address with possible shots fired. Sheriff’s deputies began canvassing areas with similar descriptions within Parker County.
Deputies later located the abandoned school in Whitt, discovering Mendoza and Gomez deceased near the front door of the school.
“We are following several leads regarding this case,” Authier said. “At this time, we are not releasing further details of the investigation due to its active status.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.