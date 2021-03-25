The race for Mineral Wells City Council Ward 4 will now be a two-way affair, after former Mayor Christopher Perricone was declared ineligible to run due to residency requirements.
Candidates are required to be a registered voter in the territory they are running for, and Perricone was registered in a different ward, according to the city clerk's office.
In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Doyle Light faces a challenge from Clif Wright.
Ward 2 is up for grabs between Brooks Reierson and Carlos Maldonado after incumbent Tammy Underwood did not file for reelection.
At-Large Place 1 incumbent Brian Shoemaker is running against Terri Blevins and At-Large Place 2 is between John Brazil and Glenn Mitchell.
The Weatherford Democrat will be producing an election guide, accompanying profiles of candidates in contested races in Palo Pinto and Parker counties, prior to early voting, which begins April 19.
