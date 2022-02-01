FORT WORTH – Colter Roberts, a member of Perrin-Whitt FFA, caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Jan. 26, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards.
Roberts is the son of Staci Barnes of Mineral Wells. Roberts’s award was sponsored by Therrell Family.
One of the stock show’s most iconic and popular events, the Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 23 performances of the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held Jan. 14 through Feb. 5. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots courtesy of the iconic western footwear maker. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are overall underwriters for the legendary Calf Scramble Program.
