PARKER COUNTY — State and county resources combined to help with containment of the Pipeline Fire halfway between Weatherford and Mineral Wells this week.
The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance of the fire on Clark Lake Road and Mineral Wells Highway in Garner Tuesday afternoon after it had spread to an estimated 100 acres.
As of Friday morning, the Pipeline Fire reached 90 percent containment, with an estimated 372 acres burned.
"It was pretty close to the town of Garner, but it's largely burning in open land," Texas A&M Forest Service Urban-Rural Interface Officer Adam Turner said. "We had concerns that it would burn into Garner, but we used several air tankers and helicopters to stop the spread."
Fire bosses and single engine air tankers were able to scoop water from nearby lakes, including Weatherford, while helicopters took advantage of stock tanks and ponds on the property to dip water from.
Eight structures were initially threatened, but no damages or injuries had been reported.
Parker County Precinct 2 Commissioner Jacob Holt Tuesday opened his precinct barn for residents who wished to bring their livestock, though no official evacuation orders were issued by the county.
"They had that open just in case, and they also provided some motivators to consist with constructing [containment] lines," Turner said.
Named the Pipeline Fire for its proximity to a pipeline running along the western side, the fire burned up to the pipeline but stopped itself before the TFS could get to it.
"It does increase the complexity, because it's harder to run equipment when there's a pipeline buried under the ground, and you have to be aware of how much earth you're moving," Turner said. "But it also adds a nice feature in that if it's maintained, there's not a whole lot of plants or fuels to burn."
With wildfire season in full swing, Turner again cautioned the public to be smart and take precautions.
"Every fire takes up resources," he said, "and the more fires, the more likely they're going to get big and burn more."
