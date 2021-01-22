Mineral Wells PD
• Editor’s note: Due to a technical issue, Mineral Wells police reports were not auto-generated from Jan. 13-Jan. 19. Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 20-Jan. 22, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JAN. 20
• THEFT - 6500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:42 a.m. Property stolen from commercial business.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SE 10th St., 10:09 a.m. Victim of a scam.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 21st Ave., 8:56 a.m. Information report.
• SHOPLIFTING - 100 block of Mesa Trail, 10:53 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant and failure to identify as a fugitive.
• FRAUD - 100 block of MH 379, 11:32 a.m. Female had social security number used in scam.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 10:57 a.m. Apartment complex wanted to trespass ex-tenant from property.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:37 a.m. Storage facility was burglarized.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SE 19th St., 12:29 p.m. Female and juvenile son had verbal altercation.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:01 p.m. Females arrested for theft at department store.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of SW 15th Ave., 6:28 p.m. Male subject entered residence without permission and refused to leave.
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of Evergreen Court, 7:08 p.m. Female juvenile assaulted mother.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of SW 10th St., 9:28 p.m. Disturbance led to arrest of two wanted subjects.
JAN. 21
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 2:13 a.m. Woman assaulted another with a coffee cup.
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:18 a.m. Two males entered a gas station and stole two cases of beer.
• HARASSMENT - 2900 block of SE 6th St., 8:29 a.m. Juvenile female harassed by unknown female through social media.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SE 19th St., 11:16 a.m. Information only.
• FRAUD - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:50 p.m. Store received multiple face $20 bills for purchased items.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 300 block of SE 4th Ave., 3:37 p.m. Property owner complaining about neighbor driving over property when parking, causing damage to grass.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:40 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of NW 4th Ave., 3:23 p.m. Male with dementia became violent.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 5:01 p.m. Male reported mentally ill female leaving home.
• INFORMATION - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:05 p.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 8:59 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of SE 5th St., 9:40 p.m. Male arrested on warrant during traffic stop.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of SE 22nd St., 9:14 p.m. Traffic stop led to license plate and drug paraphernalia being seized.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of NW 7th St., 11:39 p.m.
JAN. 22
• TRAFFIC STOP - 7000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:05 a.m. Female arrested on county warrant.
• INFORMATION - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:11 a.m. Crime Stoppers tip resulted in investigation finding other tips.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 12:52 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 12:47 p.m. Individuals were reported to be trespassing at a vacant property.
• THREATS - 500 block of Taylor Road, 3:18 p.m. A male reportedly made threats to a family member.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 700 block of NW 1st Ave., 2:15 p.m. Female reported she believes someone entered her home.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 3:54 p.m. A male reported his debit card was used without his permission.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:26 p.m. Credit card fraud reported.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 100 block of MH 379, 6:13 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:42 p.m. Female caught shoplifting from store.
• ASSAULT - 1400 block of SE 3rd St., 7:43 p.m. Female was assaulted by unknown male who fled the scene.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SE 17th St., 6:44 p.m. Female reported information on previous break-in.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of Airport Road, 11:52 p.m. Information report.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 15-Jan. 21, 2021.
JAN. 15
• SCAM - 1800 block of Tin Top Road, 10 a.m. Female reported being scammed out of a large amount of money by someone she met online.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of W. Water St., 2:45 p.m. Property owner reported someone dumped trash on his property without his consent.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:20 p.m. Three rings turned in that were found by a customer.
• RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 9:36 p.m. Mother reported her 16-year-old daughter had run away from home, missed school and that she had not been able to get in contact with her.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:54 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated, while operating vehicle with a child under the age of 15.
JAN. 16
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:09 p.m. Male reported a known female threw a plastic cup with water at him and hit his shoulder. He did not wish to press charges.
• ASSAULT - 1100 block of W. Spring St., 6:51 p.m. Male reported his friend was assaulted by a known female while eating dinner at another friend’s house.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 200 block of College Park Drive, 7:33 p.m. Male reported unknown subjects attempted to break into his apartment by smashing a window.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of N. Interstate 20 Service Road, 9:45 p.m. Male found asleep while at a traffic light and determined to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 400 block of S. Main St., 10:42 p.m. Male found a Texas driver’s license.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:30 a.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth and scratched on the neck by a known female.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 600 block of N. Elm St., 8:24 p.m. Male admitted to having multiple alcoholic beverages and was determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of N. Elm St., 6:55 p.m. Female reported a family member went inside of her residence without permission and damaged her front door. The individual left and came back and stayed outside the residence and looked through the window.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of Vine St., 7:25 p.m. Male reported his daughter ordered food items from Door Dash and the driver accidentally left a different bag at the residence contained a different order.
JAN. 17
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of S. Main St., 6:53 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 2:45 a.m. Driver determined to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• DISTURBANCE - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:06 a.m. Male advised he was drunk and had been using marijuana. He was arrested for public intoxication.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1400 block of S. Elm St., 7:42 a.m. A black magazine and bullets were brought to WPD for safekeeping.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of Hilltop Drive, 3:03 p.m. Male reported a known suspect damaged a record player, file cabinet, shot glasses and a coffee maker.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Sweetwater Drive, 5:33 p.m. Male reported a known male struck his vehicle with a hammer as he was driving by.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 700 block of Adams Drive, 6:49 p.m. Loaded pistol found in a room and placed into WPD property.
JAN. 18
• FRAUD - 100 block of Grant Drive, 8:03 a.m. Male reported sending money for an Xbox but the suspect refused to send the gaming system.
• THEFT - 100 block of Eureka St., 9:20 a.m. Male reported someone stole a catalytic converter from a company vehicle.
• WARRANTS - 1700 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:25 a.m. Male arrested for active warrants out of Reno PD.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:25 p.m. Male reported a known female drove his vehicle without permission and had a collision.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of N. Merrimac St., 11:58 p.m. Driver arrested on parole warrants and found to be in possession of marijuana.
• THEFT - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 12 p.m. Female reported a known suspect used her debit card to make $1,300 in charges without her permission.
• FRAUD - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:12 a.m. Female reported a business received several fraudulent checks.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1100 block of S. Main St., 10 a.m. Female found to be intoxicated in a public place and placed under arrest. During the arrest, the female resisted officers to avoid being placed in a patrol car and once inside caused damage to the vehicle.
JAN. 19
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of E. Spring St., 1:03 a.m. Driver arrested for active warrant out of Mineral Wells PD.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:38 p.m. Female reported unknown persons provided false information to obtain about $3,600 from her bank account.
• IDENTITY THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 3:18 p.m. Male attempted to apply for unemployment was and informed that his social security was currently in use for benefits.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:50 a.m. Plastic baggy with suspected methamphetamine seized and placed into property.
• WRECK - 1900 block of NW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 6:34 p.m. Female transported to hospital with unknown injuries and firearm found in her vehicle was put into property for safekeeping.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of N. Main St., 11:30 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
JAN. 20
• THEFT OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:44 a.m. Male reported someone stole his vehicle from the 100 block of Rain Tree Court.
• HIT AND RUN - Holland Lake Drive and I-20, 7:39 p.m. Male reported his car was struck by an unknown vehicle from the rear.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1500 block of Salado Trail, 8:41 p.m. Male reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and took a firearm, baseball bat, bat bag and bucket of baseballs.
• WARRANTS - 5900 block of N. MacArthur Blvd., 1:55 p.m. WPD assisted in a warrant on a man who was found to be in possession of a firearm. Multiple narcotics were also located in his room.
JAN. 21
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:48 a.m. Male reported graffiti had been put on walls and a sign to the entrance of a park trail.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:21 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her identifying information without her consent.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 2:58 p.m. Female reported someone was attempting to access her ID information without her consent.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:38 p.m. Male found two gift cards inside a supply cabinet.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:53 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect attempted to open accounts in her name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.