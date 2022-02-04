Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 29-Feb. 3, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JAN. 29
• PARKING PROBLEM - 400 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:45 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 5:57 a.m. Information only.
• THREATS - 1300 block of SW 10th St., 9:23 a.m. Female reported an incident that happened the previous night.
• THEFT - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:19 p.m. iPhone stolen from table inside a business.
• WRECK - 100 block of NW 4th Ave., 4:57 p.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 900 block of SW 10th St., 6:38 p.m.
• WRECK - 2300 S. Oak Ave., 9:03 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.
JAN. 30
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:58 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of NW 3rd St., 2:55 a.m. Traffic stop led to two arrests.
• WELFARE CHECK - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:11 a.m. Male asleep in parked vehicle while intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1300 block of SE 15th St., 8:58 a.m. A female reported an altercation between her and her boyfriend.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of FM 1821, 8:02 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
• MISSING PERSON - 900 block of SW 15th St., 10:42 a.m. Male reported his ex-girlfriend missing.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:42 p.m. Male arrested for possession of marijuana.
• THEFT - 4800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:11 p.m. Unknown persons cut fence and locks to steal gas.
• THEFT - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 6:52 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject stole money from his apartment.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1400 block of SE 13th St., 8:51 p.m. Back window on house broken.
JAN. 31
• WELFARE CHECK - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9:22 a.m. Female assaulted by fiancee.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of SE 1st St., 11:03 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - SW 25th St. and SW 7th Ave., 11:26 a.m. A male reported his ex-girlfriend assaulted him.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 2:17 p.m. Information report regarding child custody.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1800 block of SE 21st St., 6:01 p.m. Young girl and mother attacked by dogs.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:08 p.m. Juvenile male made suicidal threats.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:40 p.m. A known male assaulted other male at local bar.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:13 p.m. Male reports female was threatened with gun.
FEB. 1
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of SE 19th St., 4:21 p.m. Female arrested on warrant.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 5:15 a.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 200 block of NW 5th Ave., 8:21 a.m. Trespass warning information.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:37 p.m. Female arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:18 p.m. A female was issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of SE 11th St., 10:21 p.m. Male kicked in door of a residence and was subsequently arrested for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
FEB. 2
• INFORMATION - 500 block of Brazos Drive, 12:44 a.m. Warning tags placed on two vehicles.
• INFORMATION - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 10 a.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of SE 13th St., 9:39 a.m. Female reported an assault.
• WELFARE CHECK - 500 block of Beetham Road, 12:55 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 11:56 a.m. Information report regarding a homeless female.
• RUNAWAY - 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:17 p.m. Female reported her daughter ran away from the residence.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:57 p.m.
• THEFT - 1000 block of Barker Road, 4:38 p.m. Female reported her son’s guitar stolen.
• INFORMATION - 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 8 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:23 p.m. Call for service led to arrest of male for outstanding warrant.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:24 p.m. Female arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• THEFT - 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 11:16 p.m. Female reported theft from her residence.
FEB. 3
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 1:09 a.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of NE 40th Ave., 2:27 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
• JUVENILE PROBLEMS - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 9 a.m. Information report.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12:47 p.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of NE 23rd St., 1:28 p.m. Information report to document at-home death.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:53 p.m. A male was issued a criminal citation and criminal trespass for stealing at a business.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:28 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of SW 1st St., 8:45 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2022.
JAN. 28
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:46 p.m. Female reported several items removed from a secure storage container.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 500 block of W. Russell St., 11:30 a.m. Mental evaluation of a male juvenile was completed.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1000 block of S. Main St., 12:15 p.m. Two teenaged males found to be in possession of THC oil in a drug-free zone.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 3:53 p.m. Female reported a known suspect made threats to her that caused alarm.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of Atlee Drive, 3:20 p.m. A piece of property was found in the roadway.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Guinevere Drive, 8:30 a.m. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle.
JAN. 29
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - Weatherford city limits, 2:14 a.m. Male found with gunshot wounds transported to a Fort Worth hospital.
• THEFT - 300 block of Interstate 20 Frontage Road, 4:22 p.m. Female reported someone stole her jacket and keys.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2:03 a.m. Male found to have injuries possibly caused by an assault.
JAN. 30
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 1 a.m. Male found to be involved in a hit and run was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of College Park Ave., 1:06 a.m.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:01 a.m. Female determined to have assaulted her grandmother and recklessly caused injury to her 1-month-old child.
• WARRANT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:05 a.m. Report of panhandling led to male arrested on active warrants out of Hood County.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:41 a.m. Female reported being harassed by a known male.
JAN. 31
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 4:34 a.m. Male found to be suffering a mental crisis and was transported to the hospital.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 900 block of Overton Drive, 8:20 a.m. Male reported someone took tools from his work truck.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 6:48 a.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of Adams Drive, 8:39 a.m.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 10:20 a.m. Female from Frisco reported a suspect living in Weatherford wrote a check for their business, then closed the account.
• HIT AND RUN - Texas Drive and Heather Court, 10:30 a.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:30 a.m. Juvenile found in possession of a THV vape pen.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 1:54 p.m. Male reported a known female failed to follow through with a rental agreement.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 2300 block of Tin Top Road, 12:04 p.m. Male reported mechanics tools taken from his storage shed.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of W. Bankhead Drive, 6:12 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of S. Main St., 6:45 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and a weapon.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Akard St., 6:55 p.m. Driver found to have a suspended driver’s license.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 9:20 p.m. A bank card belonging to an unknown party was seized.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:18 p.m. Juvenile female made an outcry of sexual assault by a known male.
• THREATS - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9:30 p.m. Investigation determined there was no threat.
• WARRANT - 1500 block of S. Main St., 10 p.m. Driver arrested on warrants.
FEB. 1
• WARRANT - 1400 block of N. Bowie St., 2 a.m. Male arrested for active warrant.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:10 a.m. Male reported someone turned in a purse found in the parking lot.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Alford Drive, 9:30 a.m. Male reported tools stolen from his vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 4:41 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found inside a vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of W. Oak St., 7:27 p.m. Female found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of S. Rusk St., 10:02 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Ric Williamson Highway, 10:19 p.m. Methamphetamine located inside a vehicle.
FEB. 2
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 200 block of College Park Ave., 1:24 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication and another female arrested for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and harassment of a public servant.
• GRAFFITI - 500 block of Mockingbird Lane, 7:30 a.m. Graffiti found on a patrol car.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of S. Sloan St., 9:30 a.m. Child was left unattended on a bus for more than five minutes.
• THEFT OF FIREARM - 200 block of Pine St., 4:57 p.m. Male reported a firearm stolen from his vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:50 p.m. Male turned in a wallet he found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.