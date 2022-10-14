Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 8-14, 2022.
OCT. 8
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 700 block of SW 17th St., 12:40 a.m. Female juvenile assaulted male juvenile.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:43 a.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of NE 10th St., 5 a.m. Vehicle burglarized.
• WRECK - 6200 block of Columbia St., 7:40 a.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:52 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of Grant Road, 1:30 p.m. Male found deceased.
• WRECK - 200 block of SE 1st St., 4:57 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:13 p.m. Male swapped barcodes on items at a retail store.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 1st St., 6:13 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 6:03 p.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1300 block of SW 10th St., 6:25 p.m. Female reported burglary of residence.
• WRECK - 2700 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:42 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:19 p.m. Fight reported at local food establishment.
OCT. 9
• WRECK - 400 block of MH 379, 1:05 a.m. Patrol vehicle involved in collision.
• HARASSMENT - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:58 a.m. Female reported harassment.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 9:45 a.m. Female arrested for assault family violence.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:21 p.m. Fighting reported.
• HIT AND RUN - 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 2:01 p.m.
• LOST PROPERTY - 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:51 p.m. Female reported lost property.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of SE 12th St., 3:22 p.m. Information report over drug deal.
• WRECK - MH 379 and Millsap Highway, 4:29 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:51 p.m. Business reported couple arguing.
• WRECK - 400 block of SE 6th Ave., 6:02 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2000 block of SE 10th St., 5:59 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from habitation.
• DRIVING RECKLESS - 1300 block of SE 3rd Ave., 5:29 p.m. Injury to a child reported.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of N. Oak Ave. Information report.
OCT. 10
• WELFARE CHECK - SW 3rd St. and SW 4th Ave., 2:22 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• CIVIL STANDBY - 2200 block of SW 9th Ave., 7:22 a.m. Assault and property damage reported.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2600 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:26 p.m. Male reported issues with another driver.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Long Drive, 3:02 p.m. Lien-holder attempted to repossess a vehicle with a clear title.
• THREATS - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:25 p.m. Female assaulted by ex-boyfriend.
• BUSINESS ALARM - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:13 p.m. Counterfeit money attempted to be passed.
• UNCONSCIOUS PERSON - 300 block of SW 25th St., 7:38 p.m. Female reported unconscious male.
OCT. 11
• BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE - 1700 block of SE 18th St., 6:58 a.m. Male reported his vehicle burglarized.
• HARASSMENT - 500 block of SW 15th St., 10:49 a.m. Female reported harassment.
• WRECK - 500 block of SW 1st St., 3:36 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - W. U.S. Highway 180 and Barker Road, 4:26 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of SE 21st St., 10:33 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by boyfriend.
OCT. 12
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:34 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2100 block of SW 4th Ave., 6:44 a.m. Male found asleep and trespassing in vehicle.
• WRECK - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 10:35 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12 p.m. Storage building burglarized.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 3300 block of NW 4th Ave., 1:32 p.m. Firearm stolen from vehicle.
• WRECK - 8100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:27 p.m.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:04 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 600 block of SW 21st St., 6:05 p.m. Elderly male assaulted by male.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 9500 block of Henderson Road, 6:28 p.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:59 p.m. Attempted vehicle burglary.
OCT. 13
• WRECK - SE 16th St. and SE 23rd Ave., 5:34 a.m.
• WRECK - 800 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:32 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2200 block of 4th Ave., 7:19 a.m. Burglary of a vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:12 a.m. Property found in parking lot.
• LOST PROPERTY - 2400 block of SE 9th St., 10:55 a.m. Lost property.
• WRECK - 500 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:11 a.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of se 6th Ave., 12:14 p.m.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:08 p.m.
• ASSAULT - 500 block of SW 15th St., 6:05 p.m. Female reported assault.
• WRECK - 1500 block of SW 10th St., 8:01 p.m. Driver caused an accident, then fled.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of SE 15th St., 7:11 p.m. Male arrested on traffic stop.
• THEFT - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:13 p.m. Female reported criminal mischief to her garage door.
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 11:55 p.m. Information only.
OCT. 14
• THREATS - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:51 a.m. Female reported being assaulted.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of NE 2nd St., 12:42 p.m. Female reported verbal abuse.
• INFORMATION - 3800 block of Ram Blvd.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of SW 17th St., 1:05 p.m. Property damaged.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:53 p.m. Assault information report.
• THREATS - 3400 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:47 p.m. Elderly abuse reported.
• WRECK - 3100 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 5:19 p.m.
• WRECK - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:45 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 6:34 p.m. Physical altercation between exes.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Mineral Wells city limits, 7:44 p.m. Indecency with a child reported.
• THEFT - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:08 p.m. Business reported theft.
• THREATS - 400 block of NW 11th St., 10:48 p.m. Information report.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 6-12, 2022.
OCT. 6
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - Female juvenile reported a known male juvenile made obscene comments to her and hit her with a cell phone.
OCT. 7
• INVESTIGATION - 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:38 a.m. Female juvenile found to be in possession of a prescription medication not prescribed to her.
• THEFT - 2000 block of S. Main St., 8:36 a.m. Female reported an employee was charging customers’ credit cards and taking cash out without their consent.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of E. Oak St., 2 p.m. Female turned in a cell phone that may have relevant information concerning drugs.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1800 block of Old Brock Road, 2:43 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. 1st St., 4:19 a.m. Male found to be driving with ineligible license.
• THEFT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 7:15 p.m. Male reported two males stole merchandise from a business.
• RETAIL THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 10:08 a.m. Female reported three individuals stole property from a business.
OCT. 8
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:24 p.m. Female reported to have been sexually assaulted by a known male.
• SHOOTING - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:12 p.m. Male sustained a gun shot wound to upper torso.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:32 p.m. Female found to have active warrants.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:40 p.m. Male turned in a firearm given to a 17-year-old male.
• ASSAULT - 400 block of E. 5th St., 6:31 p.m. Female juvenile reported her neighbor assaulted her.
• WRECK - 1700 block of S. Main St., 11:40 p.m. Driver involved in minor accident found to be intoxicated.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 300 block of Adams Drive, 1:15 a.m. Male found passed out on a barstool and was arrested for public intoxication.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:39 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:42 a.m. Male arrested for driving with a suspended license after a reported burglary in progress.
OCT. 9
• DISTURBANCE - 100 block of College Park Drive, 12:28 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:22 a.m. Male reported a female took his phone and smashed it.
• DRUGS - Weatherford city limits, 5:45 p.m. Juvenile male found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
OCT. 10
• EVADING ARREST - 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:28 a.m. Male driver fled officers.
• FRAUD - 2500 block of Hadley St., 11:20 a.m. Female reported her personal identification was used to open accounts with an energy company.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of Interstate 20 Service Road North, 4:34 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and rolling papers.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:45 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of Duke St., 10:45 p.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.
OCT. 11
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:25 a.m. Female found to have outstanding warrant and no proof of insurance.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:48 p.m. Female reported her iPad taken.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 400 block of Adams Drive, 1:45 p.m. Male reported someone used his credit card at a business.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 2:48 p.m. Small child found wandering around apartment complex. Parents were located.
• WELFARE CHECK - 800 block of Hilltop Drive, 11:25 a.m. Female and male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:08 p.m. Male reported various tools and electronic items stolen from a business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:21 p.m. Driver found to have multiple warrants and attempted to provide fictitious name and date of birth.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - Weatherford city limits, 7:45 p.m. Female reported an unknown person broke out a window of her vehicle.
• RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 9:10 p.m. Male reported his son ran away.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of E. Church St., 11:02 p.m. Male found to have warrant and small amount of methamphetamine on his person.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of N. Main St., 7:06 p.m. Male and female found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• EVADING ARREST - 1500 block of S. Main St., 10:36 p.m. Male failed to yield to emergency lights and was found to be in possession of a stolen mini fridge.
OCT. 12
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:16 a.m. Male reported being pushed by a known female.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of N. Brazos St., 5:11 a.m. Driver issued citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 12:27 p.m. Female reported someone used her information to open a Direct TV account.
• THEFT - 400 block of Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 12:10 p.m. Female reported a known male failed to return a vehicle he rented.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 8 a.m. Two male juveniles found in possession of THC vapes.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:20 p.m. Female wished to file assault charges on a known male.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:45 p.m. Female observed lying on a sidewalk and was found to have an active warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of S. Main St., 5:43 p.m. Female reported someone broke out the passenger window of her vehicle and stole her purse.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:03 p.m. Elderly male reported a known person assaulted him.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:38 p.m. Male reported someone damaged his tires.
