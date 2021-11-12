Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 6-12, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
NOV. 6
• THREATS - 700 block of SW 17th St., 2:51 a.m. Female assaulted by ex-boyfriend.
• HARASSMENT - 400 block of NW 4th St., 8:27 a.m. Female reported she is being harassed and followed.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:10 a.m. Juvenile arrest.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of FM 1821, 10:02 a.m. Female issued a criminal trespass warning, then arrested for disorderly conduct gesture.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of Barker Road, 12:57 p.m. Female reported her vehicle vandalized.
• WARRANTS - 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:38 p.m. Male and female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• WARRANTS - Highway 180 E. and Ram Blvd., 11:12 a.m. Male subject arrested on a warrant.
• WRECK - 200 block of FM 1821, 4:25 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 800 block of SE 12th St., 5:11 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:30 p.m. A female reported damage to property.
• WRECK - 1800 block of SW 5th Ave., 7:26 p.m. Hit and run.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Washington Ave., 9:52 p.m.
• WRECK - Warren Road and Heintzelman Road, 9:55 p.m.
NOV. 9
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of SE 19th St., 7:28 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 900 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:57 a.m.
• WRECK - 1800 block of SE 1st St., 11:15 a.m. Information report.
• ASSAULT - 1000 block of Barker Road, 1:23 p.m. 1:23 p.m. Female arrested for assaulting boyfriend.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of SW 16th St., 12:25 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1400 block of SW 6th Ave., 6:02 p.m.
NOV. 10
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of SE 8th St., 12:08 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of NW 5th St., 7:52 a.m. Female turns in found property.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:56 a.m. Juvenile committed assault.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of NW 25th St., 10:04 a.m. Male found a set of keys on roadway.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 600 block of Kingwood Drive, 9:05 a.m. Information report regarding property exchange.
• WRECK - 100 block of SW 1st St., 11:55 a.m.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 5300 block of Airport Road, 2:18 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:19 p.m.
• WRECK - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:55 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of NE 11th St., 6:58 p.m. Information report.
• THREATS - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 10:54 p.m. Male damaged female’s cell phone.
NOV. 11
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SE 1st St., 1:18 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female subject for possession of controlled substance.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of Warren Road, 9:20 a.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:41 a.m. Male arrested for theft of property and two warrants.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:42 p.m. Civil matter concerning deceased persons.
• BURGLARY OF STRUCTURE - 1000 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:06 p.m. A church was burglarized.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 3:41 p.m. Unknown persons stole two iPhones.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 1st St., 6:40 p.m.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:08 p.m. Dispute between husband and wife.
NOV. 12
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:08 a.m. Criminal trespass warning issued to female.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1000 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:55 a.m Local church burglarized.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 12:29 p.m. Victim’s bank account information used to unauthorized purchases by unknown persons.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:18 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 2800 block of MH 379, 5:43 p.m.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 900 block of NW 1st Ave., 6:48 p.m. Male and female argued over residency issues.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 4-12, 2021.
NOV. 4
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:30 p.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:59 p.m. Employee reported a storage container was broken into.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:21 p.m. Female found to have stolen property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of N. Main St., 11:15 a.m. Female reported her driver’s side door of vehicle damaged.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:27 p.m. Male reported his tractor trailer was vandalized.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Meadowview Road, 2:36 p.m. Juvenile reported to be in possession of narcotics.
NOV. 5
• INFORMATION - 500 block of S. Elm St., 4:24 a.m. Male found deceased.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:26 a.m. Male reported a possible assault.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:30 p.m. Female found a suitcase filled with personal items.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:08 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found inside vehicle.
• DISTURBANCE - 200 block of E. Spring St., 10:40 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 200 block of Atwood Court, 7:35 a.m. Female reported a known suspect took her vehicle without permission.
• THREATS - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:54 p.m. Female reported a juvenile male made concerning comments.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his personal identifying information without his permission.
NOV. 6
• EVADING ARREST - 1100 block of Harmony Circle, 2:44 a.m. Male attempted to evade officers after a traffic stop.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:55 p.m. Female reported her debit card information was used to purchase items in another city.
• THEFT - 3500 block of Foot Hills Drive, 10:58 a.m. Male reported another male took his solar panel and power cord from a camera system.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:11 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:23 p.m. Male reported he was fleeing a scene after verbal threats of violence were made against him.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 2:15 p.m. Male exhibited mental illness and was transported to a medical facility.
• ROBBERY - 3400 block of Creek Crossing Drive, 6:14 a.m. Male reported three unknown suspects entered his home and robbed him at gunpoint.
NOV. 7
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Main St., 12:21 a.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of E. 5th St., 7:15 a.m. Male reported someone damaged the restrooms at a park.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of W. Bridge St., 8:40 a.m.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:05 p.m. Male reported a male and female stole several items from a store.
• DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Alford Drive, 5:32 p.m. Subjects were arguing causing other customers to complain.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:55 p.m. Male reported another male assaulted him.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NW Ric Williamson Highway, 8:15 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• BOND VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 6:45 a.m. Report for violation of bond conditions completed.
NOV. 8
• ARSON - 500 block of W. Russell St., 8 a.m. Traffic cone was burned and playground equipment damaged.
• FOUND PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 9:15 a.m. Samsung tablet found.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of W. Rentz St., 11:45 a.m. Male reported a known suspect continues to harass him by sending unwanted texts and letters.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of W. Lee Ave., 11:43 a.m. Debit card found.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 1:16 p.m. Female reported an unknown female left a store without paying for clothing.
• HARASSMENT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 2 p.m. Female provided video showing bullying and harassment toward her juvenile son.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1000 block of Newcastle Drive, 6:21 p.m. Female reported a stolen gun safe and several firearms.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:34 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of illegal controlled substance.
• WELFARE CHECK - 900 block of N. Elm St., 4:37 p.m. Male found asleep in a vehicle and determined to be intoxicated.
NOV. 9
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 4:02 a.m. Male determined to have assaulted a female while holding a knife.
• THREATS - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:50 p.m. Female reported receiving information of possible threats made.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of E. 5th St., 8:44 a.m. Male reported someone had damaged the play area of a park.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 8:20 a.m. Juvenile male reported being assaulted.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:14 a.m. Male reported a male ceased making payments for various household goods and refused to return property.
• WARRANT - 700 block of E. Park Ave., 1:42 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 200 block of Interstate 20, 11 a.m. Footage recorded an employee conducting a refund for a purchase they made at another store without returning the item.
• DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:40 a.m. Juvenile male causing a disturbance.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:52 p.m. Male reported multiple fraudulent transactions attempted using his information.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 7 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 5:34 p.m. Female reported her juvenile female witnesses assault of another juvenile.
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 4:05 p.m. Female reported indecency with a child by sexual contact of a juvenile female and the suspect a juvenile male.
NOV. 10
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 1:55 p.m. Female reported a known male and female broke into her home and she was assaulted by the male.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:22 p.m. Female reported her wallet and cash stolen.
• INDECENCY W/ A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 8:24 a.m. Female reported a juvenile male touched a juvenile female without consent.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 5:44 p.m. Female reported an unknown person broke the lock on her storage container and took property.
NOV. 11
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:56 a.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:15 p.m. Female reported a known person was in possession of a firearm she purchased.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:41 p.m.
• ONLINE IMPERSONATION - 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 10:10 a.m. Female reported she was contacted about somebody creating an online account and impersonating her.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:50 p.m. Male reported a known male stole a leaf blower.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:53 p.m. Male reported a known male stole a gift card from a store.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 12:38 p.m. A wallet with debit cards was found and turned in.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7 p.m. Female reported a verbal argument, and a male was found in possession of a controlled substance and had warrant.
NOV. 12
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of Alford Drive, 12:37 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:12 a.m. Male reported his girlfriend assaulted him.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1600 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:25 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.
