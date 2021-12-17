Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 12-17, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
DEC. 12
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 1st St., 12:03 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:40 a.m. Three juveniles criminally trespassed off property.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of NE 4th St., 4:31 p.m. Male took vehicle without permission.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 6:25 p.m. Disorderly subject trespassed from business.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of SE 19th St., 11:06 p.m. Information report.
DEC. 13
• WRECK - 600 block of SE 16th St., 1:25 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 100 block of NW 6th St., 12:43 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:35 a.m. Subject stole several cases of beer and bag of chips from store.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SE 3rd St., 6:27 a.m. Civil matter.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:25 a.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 10:40 a.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 1100 block of W. Hubbard St., 3:32 p.m. Male stole items from vehicle.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Garrett Morris Parkway, 6:11 p.m.
• WRECK - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:31 p.m. Male arrested for DWI after crashing vehicle.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1000 block of SE 2nd St., 8:09 p.m. Residence was burglarized.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:22 p.m. Traffic stop led to seizure of marijuana and a controlled substance.
DEC. 14
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of Airport Road, 11:50 a.m. Information regarding possible retaliation.
• THEFT - 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:49 p.m. Male reported stolen items.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 1:07 p.m. Female reported criminal mischief.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of SW 17th St., 2:21 p.m. Theft of firearm reported.
• WRECK - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:18 p.m.
• THREATS - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:19 p.m. Male grabbed coworker by the neck.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:56 p.m. Firearm was stolen from vehicle.
DEC. 15
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1100 block of NE 4th Ave., 12:32 a.m. A motorcycle was red-tagged.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2200 block of SE 10th St., 7:52 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 9 a.m. Female had her apartment burglarized.
• INFORMATION - 3500 block of NW 1st Ave., 2:18 p.m. A threat was reported.
• PERSON WITH FIREARM - 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 4:16 p.m. Disorderly conduct - display firearm.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2400 block of Jacob St., 4:21 p.m. A male was arrested for assaulting his mother.
• FRAUD - 900 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:34 p.m. A female reported being scammed.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of SE 20th St., 5:11 p.m. Window broken on residence.
DEC. 16
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 1000 block of NW 11th St., 3:11 a.m. Female reported an unknown person in her residence.
• THEFT - 1300 block of SE 6th St., 8:03 a.m. Male reported theft of fiber optic cable from business.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:10 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 1st St., 7:41 p.m. Keys and chain found on sidewalk across from a business.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 8:24 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespassing.
• THEFT - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:49 p.m. Subjects did not pay bar tab.
DEC. 17
• WRECK - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 7:12 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 3000 block of NE 11th St., 9:38 a.m. Female reported stolen items from residence and friend’s vehicle vandalized.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 10:08 a.m. Couple issued criminal trespass warning from motel.
• ASSAULT - 900 block of SW 25th St., 10:58 a.m. Female reports past assaults.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 18th St., 11:51 a.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:23 a.m. Male reported his debit card used without his permission.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:59 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
• HARASSMENT - 1700 block of SEW 4th Ave., 12:35 p.m. Female reports possible stalking from ex-boyfriend.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:22 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 10-16, 2021.
DEC. 10
• POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 1000 block of S. Main St., 9:33 a.m. Juvenile female found to be in possession of a THC vape.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 9:46 a.m. Female reported an unknown subject hacked her Walmart app and made purchases with her debit card.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of S. Main St., 10:45 a.m. Driver found to have invalid license.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:22 a.m. Male reported a building burglarized and a safe stolen.
• WARRANT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 7:57 a.m. Female found to have outstanding warrant out of Tarrant County.
• DISTURBANCE - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:18 a.m. Male employee transported for medical and mental evaluation.
• THEFT - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 4:20 p.m. Female found to have stolen deli items from a business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Cardinal Court, 6:48 p.m. Female reported her mailbox was damaged by an unknown person.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of Eureka St., 7:40 p.m. Marijuana found inside a vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of Highlake Drive, 7:40 p.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.
• WARRANT - 1 Courthouse Square, 7:11 p.m. Male arrested on two outstanding warrants and resisting arrest.
• WRECK - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:42 p.m. Suspect located after a hit and run determined to be driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:19 p.m. Marijuana located inside a vehicle.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 500 block of N. Main St., 10 p.m. Driver found to have warrant and two passengers were arrested for public intoxication.
DEC. 11
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Male found to have assaulted female.
• WARRANT - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 6:34 a.m. Male arrested for active warrant.
• THEFT - 400 block of Escondido St., 12:22 p.m. Male reported an image projector taken from his yard.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2200 block of Kaitlyn St., 2:29 p.m. Male reported an unknown person damaged the windshield on his truck.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 3:39 p.m. Male reported graffiti on the walls of the men’s restroom.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:37 p.m. Wallet found at a park.
• ASSAULT - 300 block of N. Brazos St., 10:47 p.m. Male arrested on assault and criminal trespass charges.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:42 p.m. Female reported an assault and aggravated assault by her boyfriend.
DEC. 12
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:30 p.m. 17-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.
• ASSAULT - 1900 block of S. Main St., 3:31 p.m. Male reported a relative struck him in the mouth with a rock.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:19 a.m. Female reported a sexual assault.
• WARRANT - 100 block of Dennis Junction Road, 4:38 p.m. Female found to have outstanding warrant.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 6:55 p.m. Female observed using narcotics and found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:09 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 9:34 p.m. Female reported her roommate hit and kicked her, so she stabbed her with a pocket knife.
DEC. 13
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:15 a.m. Female reported her purse stolen out of her unlocked vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Atwood Court, 1:55 a.m. Female reported someone poured a type of oil on her entry way flooring.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:05 a.m. Male reported an unknown person had used his information to defraud him of unemployment benefits.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:35 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known male.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:12 p.m. Male reported a juvenile may have ingested an edible narcotic was was still in possession of illegal substances while in a drug-free zone.
DEC. 14
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1900 block of Wall St., 6:43 a.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and stole two binoculars and laser distance meters.
• GRAFFITI - 300 block of S. Alamo St., 9:50 a.m. Male reported someone damaged the walls inside the men’s restroom by spray painting words and figures on the wall.
• LOST PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:37 a.m. Female reported losing her wallet inside a business.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 1:40 p.m. Tipster reported a known male sent inappropriate messages to complainant’s 14-year-old daughter on social media.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 700 block of Adams Drive, 11:25 a.m. Female reported several items taken out of her vehicle and her front passenger window broken.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - Weatherford city limits, 6:28 p.m. Male reported a tool belt and hand tools removed from the toolbox on his vehicle while parked at a motel.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of Woodland Hills Lane, 1:41 p.m. Female reported someone glued multiple items to an elk statue in her front yard.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Adams Drive, 8:10 p.m. THC and a pistol located inside a vehicle.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:58 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.
DEC. 15
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:09 a.m. Female said she was physically assaulted by a known male.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:31 a.m. Female determined to have been assaulted by a male.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:29 p.m. Female reported her husband left the house while being extremely intoxicated. The man was later located lying down in a yard and arrested for public intoxication.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 11:34 p.m. Suspected methamphetamine found inside a vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of E. 5th St., 7:40 a.m. Female reported another female broke her window and has been continuously harassing her.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 10:15 a.m. Female reported her mother found deceased.
• ASSAULT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 2:57 p.m. A 15-year-old male reportedly assaulted a 15-year-old female.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:55 p.m. Male reported a crossbow stolen from his residence.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:31 p.m. Female reported a known person used her credit card fraudulently.
• FORGERY - 1200 block of Thistle Hill Trail, 2:27 p.m. Female reported a handgun, checks and coins stolen from her residence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of N. Elm St., 11:06 p.m. Driver admitted to having narcotics inside her vehicle and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• HIT AND RUN - W. Spring St. and N. Dubellette St., 7:05 p.m.
• WARRANT - Weatherford city limits, 10 p.m. Driver arrested on two active warrants.
DEC. 16
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:54 a.m. Male reported damage to his property.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:46 a.m. Male reported his vehicle broken into and various things stolen.
• WARRANT - Weatherford city limits, 1:19 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.
• WARRANT - 800 block of E. 3rd St., 2:11 p.m. Female arrested on warrant out of Ector County.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Interstate 20, 11:58 p.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession, and passenger arrested on two active warrants, driver arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
