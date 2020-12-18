Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 12-Dec. 18, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
DEC. 12
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of SE 14th St., 1 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for possession of a controlled substance.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:02 a.m.
• WRECK - 3000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180
• THREATS - 2500 block of SW 4th Ave., 10:19 a.m. Male received threatening text messages.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:31 p.m. After checking out, a female guest was found to have damaged motel property during her stay.
• THREATS - 1800 block of NW 3rd Ave., 2:01 p.m. Female reported being threatened by husband.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:03 p.m. Verbal disturbance between two family members.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 & Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:25 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:23 p.m. Male and female stole items from a retail store.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2000 block of SE 11th St., 5:36 p.m. Male reported female on property would not leave.
DEC. 13
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NE 4th Ave., 6:22 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of a male subject for outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of NW 25th St., 9:01 a.m. Male found drugs in front of home.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of SE 17th Ave., 9:18 a.m. Male reported someone defecated and vomited in front of business overnight.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of NE 23rd St., 9:33 a.m. A traffic stop led to the arrest of a male on an outstanding county warrant.
• THREATS - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:23 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend is harassing her.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 11:33 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication at hospital.
DEC. 14
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SE 15th St., 11:30 a.m. Street sign by park damaged and leaning in roadway.
• WRECK - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:02 p.m.
DEC. 15
• HIT AND RUN - 2900 block of SE 6th St., 9:46 a.m.
• THEFT - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:10 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 7th Ave., 3:12 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:25 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning for business.
• WRECK - 3200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:03 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:34 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2400 block of Jacob St., 6:14 p.m. Female subject was issued criminal trespass warning for residence.
• WARRANTS - 2400 block of Jaco St., 10:39 p.m. Male subject arrested at residence for outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of SE 21st St., 10:45 p.m. Male juvenile was talking back to his father and his father punished him.
DEC. 16
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:01 a.m. Male vandalized property.
• WRECK - 2500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:17 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:07 p.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 5:20 p.m. Burglary of vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Brazos Drive and Beetham Road, 7:13 p.m. Warrant arrest.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of SE 5th St., 10:36 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female subject for possession of a controlled substance.
DEC. 17
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 500 block of SE 21st St., 12:26 a.m. Unknown person gained entry in a residence without permission and assaulted homeowner.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of SE 18th St., 3:49 a.m. Suspicious call for service led to male arrested for evading and resisting.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 5:06 a.m. Truck window broken, items stolen out of back seat.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SW 21st St., 8:58 a.m. Female reported a verbal and physical argument between two roommates.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2700 block of SW 10th Ave., 9:32 a.m. Bag of tools stolen out of truck.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Shattles Road, 9:34 a.m. Vehicle burglarized during the night.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:34 p.m. Male overdosed on pills and transported to hospital.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of Cross Post Road, 1:19 p.m. Theft of property.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 2:45 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:48 p.m. Female reports a verbal argument between her and her boyfriend.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1000 block of SW 25th St., 6:58 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting female.
DEC. 18
• WRECK - 700 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:40 p.m.
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:41 a.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:35 a.m. Male subject shoplifted from a business.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of NW 5th Ave., 11:48 a.m. Attempted telephone scam.
• THEFT - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:56 a.m. Male subject stole electronic device from local business.
• THEFT - 1100 block of SW 22nd St., 2:53 p.m. Female subject reported civil issue regarding property with her ex-boyfriend.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:50 p.m. Male reported someone prank called his workplace and threatened harm on the business.
• WRECK - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:17 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 10-Dec. 18, 2020.
DEC. 10
• NARCOTICS - Weatherford city limits, 9:42 a.m. Weatherford Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.
DEC. 11
• FRAUD - 600 block of Saddle Ridge Trail, 11:20 a.m. Female reported fraudulent activity on her Apple account.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 11:40 a.m. Bank employee reported an account was opened using fraudulent check.
• BURGLARY - 700 block of W. Park St., 8:33 a.m. Male reported someone forced entry into a building and stole property.
• MISSING PERSON - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:52 p.m. Female reported her husband had been missing.
• SEXUAL OFFENSE - Weatherford city limits., 3:19 p.m. Male reported a known juvenile female told him she was being forced to take nude photographs of herself by a known subject.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 3600 block of Four Trees, 5:05 p.m. Stack of gift cards were found.
• RUNAWAY - 800 block of Soapberry Drive, 7:25 p.m. Female reported her stepdaughter ran away.
• FRAUD - 200 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:54 p.m. Female reported someone took $900 out of her checking account.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:11 p.m. Male found a box at a stop sign containing a small battery-powered chainsaw.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 3:29 p.m. Female reported a company vehicle’s window had been broken overnight.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Weatherford St., 3:33 p.m. Male reported mail was taken from his residence.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Saddle Ridge Trail, 2;14 p.m. Male reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole tools.
DEC. 12
• RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 11:15 a.m. Juvenile taken into custody to be returned to caretaker. Drug paraphernalia seized from the scene.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St.,, 4:17 p.m. A vehicle backed up in back of a business and an unknown male exited the emergency door with merchandise in hand.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:06 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by known male.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:27 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by a female.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2200 block of Clear Creek Court, 11:15 a.m. Male reported some struck his mailbox with their vehicle.
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 4 p.m. Female reported being harassed by a person known to her.
• RECKLESS DRIVER - 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:11 p.m. Male reported to have intentionally struck a vehicle, then flee at a high rate of speed.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Adams Drive, 8:39 p.m. Female reported someone broke into her vehicle and took her wallet.
• MISSING PERSON - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:28 p.m. Male reported his daughter was missing. She was later located.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Wall St., 12:30 a.m. Two computers stolen from a business.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:08 a.m. No evidence of an assault.
• STOLEN PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:01 p.m. Male reported piece of construction equipment stolen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:31 a.m. Male arrested for possession of cocaine, marijuana and three firearms.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:49 a.m. Female reported someone stole a 12-pack of beer from her business.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 900 block of Terry Trail, 9:46 a.m. Male reported a vehicle dash camera and pill bottles were stolen from his truck.
• MISSING JUVENILE - Weatherford city limits, 5:30 p.m. CPS caseworker reported a 17-year-old female ran away from her custody.
DEC. 14
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 3:42 a.m. Male transported to medical facility for treatment regarding a mental crisis.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:12 a.m. Driver and passenger found to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - 400 block of Vaqueros St., 9:25 a.m. Male reported bundles of decking stolen.
• FRAUD - 300 block of Adams Drive, 2:25 p.m. Male reported his credit card was used to make an extra charge.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Effie Lane, 11:21 a.m. Male reported someone scratched the paint on his vehicle.
• WELFARE CHECK - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 3;08 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.
• THEFT - 1100 block of Avendale Drive, 5:05 p.m. Female reported someone stole Christmas decorations from her yard.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:56 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:58 p.m. Male reported a female pushed him and hit him in the face.
DEC. 15
• INTOXICATED PERSON - 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:46 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• THEFT - Sweetwater Drive, 1:34 p.m. Male reported multiple items stolen from his home.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:26 p.m. Male reported a chainsaw, pool pumps and tile saw stolen from a building.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 4:05 p.m. Female reported someone opened a small business loan in the name of her husband without their consent.
• 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:30 p.m. Male reported possible theft of an unknown amount of money from another family member’s bank account.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 700 block of W. Park Ave., 8:23 a.m. Homeowner detained two suspects she said had broken into her building and were inside when she arrived.
DEC. 16
• WELFARE CHECK - 200 block of Ridgeway Blvd., 12:03 a.m. Male transported to medical facility for treatment/evaluation.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 700 block of W. Park St., 8:20 a.m. Female reported suspects forced entry into a building and took several items.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:48 p.m. Male reported about $600 worth of merchandise stolen.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:21 p.m. Female reported getting calls from a collection agency about owing money for a loan.
• THEFT - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 4:23 p.m. Female reported someone used her debit card without her consent.
DEC. 17
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 8:40 a.m. Female reported her vehicle broken into and money orders stolen.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 1:16 p.m. A 16-year-old male assaulted another teenage male by tripping him and punching him several times in the face.
• SCAM - 200 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:07 a.m. Female reported a known person deposited several checks that a business believed to be related to money laundering.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:54 p.m. Employee reported a male entered the business and took multiple tools without paying for them.
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:12 a.m. Teenage male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected THC.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 12:16 p.m. Female reported someone used her social security to purchase items and additional credit at multiple department stores.
DEC. 18
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 12:34 a.m. Woman found to have active warrant out of Idaho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.