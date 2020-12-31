Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 24-Dec. 31, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
DEC. 24
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of SE 22nd St., 8:46 a.m. Vehicle was vandalized.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:54 p.m. Two males stole iPhones by deception.
• THEFT - 1800 block of SE 14th Ave., 5:24 p.m.
DEC. 25
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 1:35 a.m. Altercation at residence, peace restored by parties leaving.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:07 p.m. Male subject cited for theft at retail store. Female issued criminal trespass.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Intersection of SE 8th St. and SE 4th Ave., 5:28 p.m. Domestic incident between husband and wife.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of NW 14th St., 7:14 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting girlfriend and his mother.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 900 block of SE 7th ave., 9:36 p.m. Burglary of residence.
• HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT - 12000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:51 p.m. Male subject spit in an officer’s face.
DEC. 26
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 1:39 a.m. Female arrested for possession of narcotics.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of SE 17th St., 8:27 a.m. Information only.
• THREATS - 1300 block of SE 8th St., 2:35 p.m. Terroristic threat.
• ASSAULT - 700 block of NW 17th St., 3:44 p.m. Male arrested after assaulting male at family gathering.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2100 block of NW 5th Ave., 5:36 p.m. Males in vehicle were following and making vulgar comments toward females who were walking.
• ASSAULT - 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 10:07 p.m. Female reported male assaulted her.
• THEFT - 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 10:56 p.m. Female reported items stolen from residence.
DEC. 27
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:57 a.m. Male turned in wallet he found on street.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:41 p.m. Emergency room reported female requested treatment after being assaulted.
• WRECK - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:56 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of SE 13th St., 6:17 p.m. Male arrested on three felony warrants.
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 11:58 p.m. House was struck by unknown vehicle.
DEC. 28
• THREATS - 900 block of SW 21st St., 12:02 a.m. Female reported female assaulted her.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SE 17th St., 8:24 a.m. Civil issues regarding neighbors.
• WRECK - 400 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:54 p.m.
• GUNSHOTS - 800 block of Long Drive, 11:31 a.m. Shots reported near a residence, one male arrested for deadly conduct.
• LOST PROPERTY - 4800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:29 p.m. Male lost his wallet at golf course.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:38 p.m. Civil issues between sisters.
• WRECK - 200 block of NW 6th St., 3:26 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 4:35 p.m. Male subject littered in a store parking lot.
DEC. 29
• HARASSMENT - 500 block of SW 15th St., 12:11 a.m. Female reported male harassing her via phone.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:15 a.m. Male arrested for drug paraphernalia.
• FRAUD - 2300 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:38 a.m. Female reported her personal information was fraudulently used in attempt to obtain unemployment.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of SE 9th St., 12:16 p.m. Mother and daughter arrested for assaulting one another.
• INFORMATION - 2200 block of Jacob St., 12:24 p.m. Female reported father of her child is not following judge’s orders.
• WRECK - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 7:05 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 7:44 p.m. Female reported a disturbance at her residence.
• FRAUD - 600 block of Harvey Road, 7:19 p.m. Female subject had her online banking account hacked and money taken.
• HARASSMENT - 1900 block of SE 13th St., 8:53 p.m. Male subject stated he was being harassed by his ex-wife.
• THREATS - 100 block of SE 19th St., 10:37 p.m. Male subject assaulted another male.
DEC. 30
• THEFT OF VEHICLE - 500 block of SW 21st St., 1:59 a.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen.
• FRAUD - 2300 block of SE 10th St., 11:22 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:52 p.m.
• WRECK - 3700 block of Ellis White Road, 2:28 p.m.
• MUTUAL ASSISTANCE - 100 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:57 p.m.
• THEFT - 400 block of SW 14th St., 5:14 p.m. Trailer reported stolen from front yard.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 6:01 p.m. Juvenile male picked up on outstanding order to apprehend from sheriff’s office.
• ANIMAL BITE - 900 block of SW 21st St., 6:49 p.m. Male reported being bitten by stray dog.
DEC. 31
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:59 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• FRAUD - 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 11:33 a.m. Known male used victim’s bank account information without consent.
• THEFT - 1000 block of SE 8th Ave., 12:24 p.m. Female reported ex-boyfriend stealing her money.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SE 5th St., 11:47 a.m. Officers assisted EMS with child of a person transported to emergency room.
• WRECK - 100 block of NE 22nd Ave., 2:43 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of NW 7th Ave., 10:18 p.m. Two males in pickup truck evaded police.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 23-Dec. 30, 2020.
DEC. 23
• THREATS - 1300 block of Hanover St., 8:10 a.m. Female reported a known person had been sending threatening messages on Facebook causing her alarm.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1800 block of S. Main St., 10:07 a.m. Male arrested for active warrants.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:10 p.m. THC located in vehicle and three males arrested for manufacture delivery of a controlled substance.
• WRECK - 300 block of Peaster Highway, 11:50 p.m. Female found to be intoxicated and transported to medical facility for injuries sustained in one-vehicle crash.
• THREATS - 700 block of Harmony Road, 10:11 a.m. Male reported unknown subject threatened to expose his actions on social media if he didn’t send money.
DEC. 24
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:54 a.m. Employee reported someone vandalized a gas pump.
• ASSAULT - 1000 block of Jodie Drive, 1:41 p.m. Male reported a known female hit him in the face.• • • DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:30 a.m. Female reported a known person grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the ground.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:29 a.m. Male reported his wallet and credit cards were stolen from his vehicle.
DEC. 25
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. 5th St., 3:20 a.m. Drug paraphernalia located and seized.
• THEFT - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:50 a.m. Male reported his Schwinn bicycle stolen from his front yard.
DEC. 26
• FRAUD - 100 block of W. Park Drive, 2:41 p.m. Male received a letter from his bank that a check deposited was marked as fictitious.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of E. Bridge St., 12:11 p.m. Male reported his Fedex truck was hit by a pickup who left the scene without providing information.
• WARRANTS - 700 block of E. 4th St., 6:47 p.m. Police attempted to serve a warrant on a known fugitive but the suspect evaded officers on foot.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Sherry Court, 8:15 a.m. Male reported a known male kicked his truck and caused a dent.
DEC. 27
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of N. Main St., 12:15 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and arrested.
• ROBBERY - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 10:41 p.m. Employee reported being threatened and ordered to empty the cash register.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:51 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Tarrant County.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 8:33 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and arrested.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1900 Wall St., 6:07 a.m. Male reported someone stole a rifle, shotgun, pistol and binoculars from his vehicle and busted out the rear right window.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1900 block of Wall St., 12:11 p.m. Male reported a pistol, wallet and credit cards taken from his vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:38 p.m. Officer located a black BMX bicycle with no one at the park.
• DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Atwood Court, 3:28 p.m. Male reported a known juvenile male had assaulted him.
DEC. 28
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:33 a.m. Illegal contraband found in vehicle.
• DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:17 p.m. Female found to have active warrant.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 9:04 a.m. City employee reported receiving a voice message she felt was threatening in nature.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1200 block of Oak Tree Lane, 6:07 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole several items.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - Weatherford city limits, 10:47 a.m. Male reported someone stole his wallet out of the vehicle’s center console and used his debit card.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1200 block of Kay Drive, 6:54 a.m. Male reported someone broke out the back left passenger window and removed a tool bag from his vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of S. Lamar St., 3:44 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a family member, who left the scene prior to officers arriving.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 7:07 p.m. Male arrested for active warrants.
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 800 block of N. Service Road East I-20, 11:07 p.m. Abandoned vehicle towed from the roadway.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2200 block of Old Dennis Road, 9:02 a.m. Female reported someone broke a window of her vehicle and took her iPad.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 9:05 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrants.
DEC. 29
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 5:14 p.m. Employee reported three male subjected stole about $680 worth of merchandise from the store.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 5:42 p.m. Female received notices about six checking accounts and one credit card opened in her name without her consent.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Alford Drive, 6:05 p.m. Female transported to medical facility for treatment.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 9:54 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated and fleeing a peace officer.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:03 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana joints.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 11:23 a.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and cited.
• SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY - Weatherford city limits, 11:55 a.m. Male reported suspicious activity on his checking account he shares with ex-girlfriend.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of E. Park Ave., 1:40 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of Remington Circle, 3:25 a.m. Male reported his granddaughter’s boyfriend broke a glass window.
DEC. 30
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 4:42 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 7:40 a.m. Male reported an unknown person used his bank account number and a check from his business.
• ASSISTANCE - NW Ric Williamson and Mineral Wells Highway, 10:47 p.m. Offer assisted DPS with vehicle pursuit.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of N. Mill St., 9:39 a.m. Female reported someone broken her car window.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 7:51 p.m. Male who matched description of burglary suspect was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 3:20 p.m. Employee reported a female stole about $40 worth of merchandise from the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.