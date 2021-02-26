Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 19-26, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
FEB. 19
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1000 block of SW 77th Ave., 1:48 a.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:27 a.m. Female reported boyfriend assaulted her and left.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 6800 block of E. Highway 180, 6:45 a.m. A male damaged property at a business.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:30 a.m. A male was issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 9:27 a.m. Information report regarding a welfare check.
• SHOPLIFTING - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:35 a.m. Information only.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:17 p.m.
• ROBBERY - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:28 p.m. Information report regarding a false report to a peace officer.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:43 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from a local business.
• RUNAWAY - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 8:19 p.m. Male reported juvenile son left residence without permission.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:48 p.m. Hotel reports male on property bothering patrons.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 9:01 p.m. Female reported male yelling and banging on window.
• ASSAULT - 1900 block of NW 6th Ave., 9:06 p.m. Female assaulted her boyfriend with a knife.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 11:27 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting female.
FEB. 20
• HARASSMENT - City of Mineral Wells, 10:24 a.m. Male threatened via text message.
• THEFT - 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 11:19 a.m. Nursing facility reports prescription medication missing.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:54 a.m. Business burglarized.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 400 block of Harvey Road, 2:04 p.m. Information report.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - SE 8th St. and SE 4th Ave., 3:39 p.m. Male subject’s vehicle was vandalized.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:56 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1400 block of SW 8th Ave., 3:16 p.m. Narcotics found on a disorderly conduct call for service.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 2900 block of SE 6th St., 4:51 p.m. Fraud report.
FEB. 21
• FRAUD - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:09 p.m. Misunderstanding with financial institution.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 600 block of NW 4th St., 2:23 p.m. Vehicle reported stolen from rental property.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2300 block of SE 4th Ave., 2:46 p.m. Narcotics located on a male subject during a welfare check.
• WRECK - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:25 p.m.
FEB. 22
• GUN SHOTS - 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:26 a.m. Verbal argument between two males over a female led to shots being fired into the air.
• ALARM - 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 5:40 a.m. Convenient store was vandalized.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 9:01 a.m. Female reports found property inside her residence.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 9:23 a.m. Female stated her phone was taken from her residence by her neighbor.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:54 a.m. Male subject was cited for theft at store.
• THEFT - 900 block of SE 6th St., 11:15 a.m. Male reported his boat trailer license plate was stolen.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:11 p.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of NW 4th Ave., 12:11 p.m. Scrape tail leads to discovery of vehicle suspected of striking mailboxes and fleeing scene.
• INFORMATION - 2200 block of Jacob St., 6:07 p.m. Child custody issue.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:28 p.m. Man and woman having verbal altercation.
FEB. 23
• HARASSMENT - 600 block of Kingwood Drive, 10:46 a.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:44 p.m.
• INFORMATION - NW 5th Ave., 1:34 p.m. Information report on found property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of Davy Crockett Ave., 2:35 p.m. A landlord reported previous tenants had damaged property at a residence.
• CRUELTY TO ANIMALS - 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:37 p.m. Five puppies brought to animal shelter after owner was arrested and the animals reportedly abandoned. An animal cruelty investigation was opened.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - MW Airport helipad, 2:25 p.m. Vehicle vandalized by unknown person.
• FOLLOW-UP - 400 block of Harvey Road, 3:45 p.m. Abandoned vehicle towed.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SE 17th St., 2:25 p.m.
• WRECK - 1200 block of SE 1st St., 5:52 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:38 p.m. Female reports sexual assault.
FEB. 24
• ASSAULT - 300 block of Barker Road, 12:13 a.m. Male assaulted at home while sleeping.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SE 1st St., 11:19 a.m. Information report on found property.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 1300 block of SE 20th St., 12:40 p.m. Juvenile runaway.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of NW 6th Ave., 1:13 p.m. Female reported criminal mischief regarding several trespassers on property.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:09 p.m.
• FRAUD - 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 3:30 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 2400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:43 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:44 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:16 p.m. Business reported theft of items.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of SW 27th St., 7:19 p.m.
• THREATS - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:12 p.m. Female reports ex-boyfriend making threats.
• WARRANTS - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 9:34 p.m. Juvenile mile picked up on outstanding order to apprehend by county juvenile probation.
• INFORMATION - 1600 block of SE Park Road, 11:03 p.m. Information report.
FEB. 25
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2500 block of NE 4th St., 6:39 a.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from residence.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:07 a.m. Male reported items missing from his residence.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:23 a.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:50 p.m. Male reported customer’s vehicle was burglarized.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of SE 14th Ave., 5:17 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for outstanding warrant.
FEB. 26
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 6000 block of Columbia St., 1:10 p.m. Vehicle abandoned at helipad, towed from property.
• THEFT - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:01 p.m. Male reported cash stolen from inside the gas tank cover of his vehicle.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:45 p.m. Male and female arrested for shoplifting.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:18 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of SE Park Road, 10 p.m. Woman requested extra patrol because her ex-boyfriend had allegedly made threats.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 15-25, 2021.
FEB. 15
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:22 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by male, who fled the area before officers arrived.
FEB. 16
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 4:11 p.m. Male determined to be a danger to himself and transported to a facility for a mental health evaluation.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9:50 p.m. Fifteen-year-old male found to have stolen alcohol from an area business.
FEB. 17
• THEFT - 100 block of S. Main St.,12:42 p.m. Female reported someone stole money out of her purse inside of her workplace.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1300 block of S. Main St., 5:47 p.m. Two males arrested for public intoxication. Glass pipe containing methamphetamine and marijuana pipe were located.
• THREATS - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:15 p.m. Female reported a known suspect was threatening her by text and email.
• DECEASED PERSON - 200 block of E. 2nd St., 8:58 a.m. Female reported her mother died at their home. Victim appeared to have died of natural causes and no evidence of foul play.
• HIT AND RUN - 1500 block of N. Elm St., 2:47 p.m. Male reported the passenger side of his parked pickup was struck by an unknown driver.
FEB. 18
• RUNAWAY - 600 block of E. Anderson St., 6:10 p.m. Female reported her grandson, 15, had not returned home.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:43 p.m. Male turned in a yellow tool bag.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of S. Main St., 6 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
• FRAUD - 400 block of Adams Drive, 7:50 p.m. Male reported an unknown male convinced him to purchase a gift card and read the card number to the male over the phone.
• ROBBERY - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:31 a.m. Female reported an unknown male entered her business and demanded money from the register in a bank bag.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:48 p.m. Male reported a known male took $4,500 from his bank account without his consent.
FEB. 19
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:42 a.m. Male arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:40 a.m. Driver reported he was assaulted by a known subject and that a firearm was stolen from the victim during the assault.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:43 a.m. Driver and passenger found to have active warrants out of the sheriff’s office. Passenger found to be concealing drug paraphernalia on her person.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Azle Highway, 12:01 a.m. Passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.
• MISSING PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Female in North Richland Hills reported a known relative was missing from Weatherford.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 4 a.m. Elderly female transported for mental evaluation.
• HIT AND RUN - 2400 block of S. Main St., 2:31 p.m. Female reported an unknown person hit her Kia Optima causing damage, and fled the scene without providing information.
• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of S. Bowie Drive, 5:30 p.m. Male reported he was involved in a hit and run, and did not have information on the other vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:27 p.m. Driver arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits. 4:17 p.m. Male reported a known victim alleged they were assaulted by a known suspect.
FEB. 20
• DECEASED PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 1:28 p.m. Male pronounced deceased inside a residence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of Interstate 20, 3:36 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1500 block of N. Main St., 5:56 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his vehicle along with tools and a firearm inside the vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of Baylor St., 11:38 p.m. Male interfered with officers’ attempts to access a woman and check her welfare.
• THEFT - 1400 W. Ball St., 4:55 p.m. Male reported his late father’s travel trailer was gone from the property, as well as a firearm.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1100 block of N. Rusk St., 12:59 p.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and took a firearm.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of N. Main St., 9:13 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
FEB. 21
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of N. Main St., 3:21 a.m. Driver arrested on suspicious of intoxication, and marijuana was found during a search.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:04 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 200 block of E. Oak St., 11:57 a.m. Male reported an unknown person took a firearm and keys from his residence, and stolen his work truck.
• DISTURBANCE - 2500 block of Old Buck Road, 1:45 p.m. Female reported a known suspect took her property and was threatening her.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:49 p.m. Male and female had a physical altercation. Parties were separated and report completed.
• DISTURBANCE - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:13 a.m. Female arrested for disorderly conduct and male arrested for active warrants.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of N. Main St., 12:48 a.m. Female arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:45 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by another male.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:55 a.m. Male reported he was assaulted by an unknown male.
FEB. 22
• FRAUD - 1200 block of S. Rusk St., 8:15 a.m. Female reported her personal information was used to attempt to make purchases from her bank account.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:56 p.m. Male reported his ex-roommate altered a check in an attempt to defraud him of money.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7 p.m. Two sisters were actively fighting, one left prior to officers arriving.
• THEFT - 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:04 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect took cash from her while she was at the ATM.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 7:06 p.m. Officers responded to call of attempted suicide and secured the residence.
• FRAUD - 1000 block of S. Waco St., 12 p.m. Female reported a known person may be involved in fraudulent use of identifying information.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 11 a.m. Employee reported a known suspect rented an item and failed to make payments.
• LOST PROPERTY - 300 block of Jennifer Court, 3:30 p.m. Male reported he misplaced his prescription medication.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:06 p.m. Employee reported a female was past due on furniture she rented from the business.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:31 p.m. Male reported a vehicle contacted his car and failed to stop.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1800 block of Martin Drive, 6:48 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was broken into and various items taken.
FEB. 23
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrant.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of N. Brazos St., 6:48 p.m. Male reported a pickup pulling a cattle trailer struck a fire hydrant and stop sign, and proceeded to leave the scene.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 5:58 p.m. Male reported an unknown person took hand tools from his truck without his consent.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:34 p.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
FEB. 24
• THEFT - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 8:56 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect took the tailgate off his vehicle.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:23 p.m. Female said a purse and wallet were taken out of her vehicle, and she discovered her purse was missing after being notified by her bank that someone tried to use her debit card.
• THEFT - 1200 block of Newport Road, 7:52 a.m. Male reported a generator was taken from his work site.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. 4th St., 11:18 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrant, and found to be in possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.
• RUNAWAY - 100 block of S. Line St., 3:12 p.m. Female reported her 12-year-old daughter ran away from the residence.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 200 block of Alford Drive, 6:55 am. Male reported an unknown person removed the tailgate from his work truck.
• THEFT - 200 block of Alford Drive, 8:56 a.m. Female reported an unknown person removed the tailgate from her truck.
• DECEASED PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 10:11 a.m. Adult male observed to be deceased and transported to the medical examiner’s office.
• THREATS - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2 p.m. Female reported receiving information regarding a known juvenile making statements that caused safety concerns.
• FRAUD - 1600 block of Old Dicey Road, 1:34 p.m. Female reported a known female used her identifying information without her consent.
• THEFT - 1300 block of S. Main St., 8:24 p.m. Male found to have stolen three bottles of cologne from a business.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 500 block of N. Elm St., 4:59 p.m. Female reported an unknown person entered her home and stole a laptop.
FEB. 25
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 900 block of S. Alamo St., 6:42 a.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a pistol, tactical bag, processing kit, flashlights and other items.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 11:53 a.m. Male transported to a known location to seek mental health evaluation.
• WELFARE CHECK - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:13 p.m. Female reported her brother was inside the residence by did not response to her knocking on the door. Upon entry, the male was observed to be deceased.
• THEFT - 700 block of N. Main St., 6:19 p.m. Female reported someone stole her prescription medication from her residence without her consent.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of W. Spring St., 10:21 p.m. Driver arrested on multiple warrants and marijuana was found inside the vehicle.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:59 p.m. Male determined to be in a public place with intoxicated, but was released due to needing medical evaluation.
