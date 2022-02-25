Mineral Wells PD
Editor’s note: Police calls from Mineral Wells Police Department were not available this week due to technology issues.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 18-25, 2022.
FEB. 18
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 2 p.m. Female from Canada reported a license plate stolen between Weatherford and Arizona.
• FALSE REPORT - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:12 a.m. Male reported a teacher heard a student bragging about bringing a gun to school. A report was made for false alarm/report.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12 p.m. Female found to have assaulted another female.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 5:10 p.m. Female reported her daughter missing.
• WARRANT - 800 block of S. Main St., 1:22 p.m. Male found to have warrant out of Wichita Falls.
• THEFT - 100 block of Brock Hill Lane, 8:52 a.m. Female reported her car taken without her consent.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of S. Main St., 11:15 p.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated with open container.
FEB. 19
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:46 p.m. Male found to have assaulted female and violated bond conditions.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Bridge St., 11:38 a.m. Female reported a known person took her cell phone.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 200 block of E. Spring St., 12:06 p.m. Male found to be carrying a weapon and in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:40 p.m. Male reported being struck in the mouth by a relative.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of S. Main St., 8:19 p.m. Female reported a male began yelling at her and punched her car, causing damage to a rearview mirror.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:52 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a THC vape pen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:30 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• FRAUD - 900 block of Austin Court, 8:53 p.m. Elderly female provided bank account and personal information to a male believed to be a business employee.
• THEFT - 1200 block of S. Main St., 12:23 p.m. Female reported an unknown male stole her cell phone while working at a business.
FEB. 20
• EVADING ARREST - 2000 block of S. Bowie St., 12:37 a.m. Male caused a disturbance, then attempted to flee from officers.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of E. 3rd St., 8:05 a.m. Male reported finding his grandmother deceased.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 1:24 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of Franklin St., 9:25 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:05 a.m. Female arrested for assault by contact.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 7:07 p.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Interstate 20, 1:53 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 9:52 p.m. Male reported someone made fraudulent charges on his debit card.
FEB. 21
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:07 a.m. Female reported the front window of a business broken and a vape bar stolen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of S. Main St., 1:29 a.m. Female found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and hydrocodone.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of Dennis Road, 1:29 a.m. Male found sleeping inside a vehicle and determined to be intoxicated.
FEB. 23
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 9:20 a.m. Male reported a pair of sunglasses stolen from his mailbox.
• RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 11 a.m. Female reported her 15-year-old daughter ran away.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 7:35 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by another female.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. SRO received report from juvenile female that an unknown person hacked her boyfriend’s social media accounts and posted inappropriate photos of her.
• GRAFFITI - 400 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:58 p.m. Female reported someone made markings on a building.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:46 p.m. Marijuana and THC edibles found inside a vehicle.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:55 p.m. Driver found to have a warrant and be in possession of a controlled substance, and passenger found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of Franklin St., 8:41 p.m. Driver found to have invalid license.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2800 block of S. Main St., 8:05 p.m. Marijuana and THC found inside a vehicle.
• DISTURBANCE - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 8:48 p.m. Driver arrested after refusing to exit his vehicle.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1800 block of S. Main St., 1 p.m. Two men found to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - Business manager reported copper pipe removed from the roof of the business.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 7:31 p.m. Female reported an unknown male entered the business and made a threat.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of N. Main St., 9:32 p.m. Male arrested on three active warrants.
FEB. 24
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:35 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1300 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 4:18 a.m. Females reported a male neighbor pushed one of the women and broke a window and blinds following an argument.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of Eureka St., 12:59 p.m. Driver issued citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released pending lab results for possession of a controlled substance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:46 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a wallet he located in another city.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1000 block of Jodie Drive, 5:49 a.m. Female reported a criminal trespass warning violation on her property.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of N. Main St., 6:17 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:05 p.m. Male and female found to have engaged in verbal argument that turned into physical altercation.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 8:08 p.m. Male found to be suffering from a mental condition making him a danger to himself and others, and was transported to a hospital for mental evaluation and treatment.
FEB. 25
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of S. Main St., 4:46 a.m. Male evaded police before coming to a stop where he was taken into custody.
