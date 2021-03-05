Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 27-March 5, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
FEB. 27
• WELFARE CHECK - SW 5th Ave. and SW 1st St., 6:15 a.m. A child was found in the middle of the roadway by a concerned citizen.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 9:25 a.m. Child crawled out of window of home and was found outside by himself.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:24 a.m.
• WRECK - 2700 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:08 p.m.
• THEFT - 500 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:44 a.m. Lock and chain removed from fence, push lawn mower stolen.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 1:55 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - SE 6th Ave. and SE 11th St., 4:48 p.m. Male reports female assaulted him at residence.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of SE 19th St., 5:40 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Old Millsap Highway, 11:14 p.m. Subject evaded in motor vehicle and a controlled substance was located on his person upon his arrest.
FEB. 28
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 2:08 a.m. Male reported items stolen.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1200 block of SW 15th St., 8:07 a.m. A vehicle was stolen from the front porch of a residence.
• FOUND PROPERTY - Mineral Wells city limits, 12:25 p.m. Safe recovered with personal papers inside turned in and released to family.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:01 p.m. Female reported past family attempting to gain access to health care related information.
• WRECK - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 2:57 p.m.
• THREATS - 100 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:23 p.m. Information report regarding possible harassment at a basketball game.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of SW 14th St., 6:36 p.m. Female reported being harassed by male.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 2400 block of Jacob St., 7:26 p.m. Information report.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1400 block of SE 11th St., 8:53 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.
• FORGERY - 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 11:05 p.m.
MARCH 1
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:28 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by male.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SE 19th St., 12:36 a.m. Information report.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 3:49 a.m. Female reported vehicle stolen by her children.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1700 block of NE 23rd St., 7:03 a.m. A male was issued a criminal trespass warning from a residence.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SW 1st St., 7:13 a.m. Male stated a weapon was pointed in his direction during a road rage incident.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of SE 12th St., 9:32 a.m. Disagreement resulting in vehicle window being broken.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 900 block of SE 3rd Ave., 10:19 a.m. Information report regarding possible trespassing.
• WRECK - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 12:24 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of SW 5th St., 12:23 p.m. Male was arrested for criminal trespass from a habitation.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of NW 3rd Ave., 1:47 p.m. Information report regarding possible criminal mischief and trespassing.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1800 block of NE 1st Ave., 4:23 p.m. A male reported his vehicle had not been returned at the agreed time by a prospective buyer.
• HARASSMENT - 2500 block of NE 4th St., 5:13 p.m. Female reports male harassing her.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 7:31 p.m.
MARCH 2
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:24 a.m. Business request criminal trespass warning to be issued to disorderly customer.
• WARRANTS - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:31 a.m. Male subject arrested for evading arrest and outstanding warrants.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:22 p.m. Hotel owner reports damages to room caused by customer.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:30 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 3:59 p.m. Information report.
• WELFARE CHECK - SW 17th St. and SW 2nd Ave., 4:37 p.m.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 2400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 5:46 p.m.
• THEFT - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:18 p.m. Male and female reported stealing lotto tickets from a local gas station.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of FM 1821, 8:03 p.m.
• THEFT - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:44 p.m. Female reported bicycle stolen from residence.
MARCH 3
• THREATS - 2000 block of SE 25th Ave., 7:48 a.m. Juvenile is receiving threatening text messages.
• CITY ORDINANCE - 800 block of NE Park Drive, 12 p.m. Male reported city ordinance violation.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of SE 15th St., 12:21 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for possession of controlled substance and marijuana.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:18 p.m. Female located purse on the side of the road.
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:01 p.m.
• RECOVERED VEHICLE - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:27 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of SE 6th St., 9:33 p.m. Father and daughter having verbal disturbance.
MARCH 4
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:50 a.m. Information report regarding found property.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9:54 a.m. A male reported a vehicle he loaned has not been returned.
• FRAUD - 400 block of SE 20th St., 12:45 p.m. Social security number used fraudulently.
• THEFT - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:48 p.m. A male reported his son stole money from a family member.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:16 p.m. Male was issued a criminal trespass warning.
• THEFT - 2200 block of SE 23rd Ave., 3:50 p.m. Unknown package removed from property after delivery.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:08 p.m. A female reported her son was being bullied by other neighborhood children.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:12 p.m. Information report regarding possible criminal mischief.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SE 17th St., 6:46 p.m. Male reported rental contract dispute.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:05 p.m. Male arrested on warrant during traffic stop.
MARCH 5
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:12 a.m. Male stole property.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 900 SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 5:39 a.m. Male damaged property.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:03 a.m. Male arrested for failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 9:41 a.m.
• THEFT - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:43 a.m. Storage units were burglarized.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of NW 8th St., 11:30 a.m. Information report regarding a civil matter.
• INFORMATION - 1200 SE 20th St., 10:26 a.m. Two males involved in an altercation, neither wishing to press charges.
• WRECK - 2700 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:23 p.m.
• THREATS - 200 Evergreen Drive, 5:42 p.m. Female reports female threatening her.
• THEFT - 500 block Trade Way, 4:48 p.m. Vehicles were vandalized.
• THREATS - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 7:42 p.m. Female reports assault of son at school.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 25-March 4, 2021.
FEB. 25
• THREATS - 1000 block of S. Main St., 2 p.m. Several juvenile males were threatening bodily injury to another juvenile male via a social media group.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:30 p.m. Male reported he received information that inappropriate pictures of possible juveniles were being possessed within the city limits.
FEB. 26
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:24 p.m. Employee reported a male entered into a rental agreement for furniture and a video game console and had not paid for or returned the items.
• INVESTIGATION - Weatherford city limits, 12:45 p.m. Female reported a known suspect possible caused bodily injury to a known child.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 2400 block of Tin Top Road, 4:11 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:42 p.m. Two unidentified females attempted to steal assorted merchandise.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 10:25 p.m. Driver found to have active warrants out of Garland and was found to have marijuana on her person when booked into the jail.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:42 p.m. Male reported he found an unresponsive person inside one of the rooms. The person was found to be deceased.
FEB. 27
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:24 a.m. Male was in a verbal argument that resulted in a knife being presented against an 18-year-old female.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of SW Ric Williamson Highway, 3:09 a.m. Driver arrested on suspicious of driving while intoxicated.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - Interstate 20 and S. Main St., 5:21 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
FEB. 28
• THEFT - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:19 p.m. Male reported a former employee stole cash and pills from his residence without his consent.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 4:51 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:10 p.m. Male determined to have assaulted another person.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 10:30 p.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.
• WARRANTS - Weatherford city limits, 1:30 a.m. Male approached officers asking if he had any warrants and a check showed four active warrants and the male was placed under arrest.
• CHILD IN NEED OF SUPERVISION - 1000 block of W. Park Ave., 4 a.m. Two male juveniles reported they were dropped off by a vehicle and would not identify the person who dropped them off. CPS was contacted and took possession of the two juveniles.
• SHOOTING - 200 block of Atwood Court, 10:21 a.m. Female reported a male had accidentally discharged a firearm in their residence and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
• THEFT - 2500 block of S. Main St., 8:52 a.m. Male reported he was robbed at gunpoint and several personal items were taken.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Soward St., 1:31 p.m. Male reported an unknown person took tools out of his unlocked vehicle without his permission while it was parked on the street.
MARCH 1
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 6:57 p.m. Male reported a firearm was stolen from his residence.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:03 p.m. Female found a black leather wallet and turned it in to WPD.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:30 p.m. Male had outstanding warrant and arrested.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Deanna Lane, 11:30 a.m. Female reported an unknown person tried to collect unemployment benefits using her personal information.
• TRAFFIC STOP - S. Main St. and I-20 South Service Road, 1:25 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 10:40 a.m. Female reported she discovered a juvenile in possession of drugs in a drug free zone. An female juvenile was taken into custody for possession of marijuana.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of College Park Drive, 9:07 a.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of Camelot Court, 4 p.m.Female reported a known person stole five rings from her residence without her permission.
• THEFT - 600 block of Ethan Drive, 6:28 p.m. Female reported someone took two packages from her front porch.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9:59 a.m. K9 alerted on a vehicle in the parking lot belonging to an 18-year-old male. A search was conducted and drug paraphernalia was located.
• HIT AND RUN - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:46 a.m.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:23 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her, causing her pain.
MARCH 2
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 3:52 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 11:36 p.m. Driver found to have three outstanding and passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:19 p.m. Female reported an unknown person took her driver’s license without her consent.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:37 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his trailer hitch off of his vehicle.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 5:34 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known person.
MARCH 3
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3 a.m. Driver observed running two consecutive red lights and was found to be intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of Holland Lake Drive, 1:34 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• FORGERY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:31 p.m. Female reported someone forged two checks and attempted to mobile deposit them.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 9:02 a.m. Female reported a known male was arguing with her and threatened her.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2400 block of S. Main St., 12 p.m. Driver arrested on active felony warrant.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 1:31 p.m. Male reported someone took a vehicle and other items from the residence.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:29 p.m. Employee reported an unknown suspect stole women’s clothing from a department store.
• NARCOTICS - 1700 block of S. Main St., 8:55 p.m. Male found to be in possession of various narcotics.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 200 block of York Ave., 10:56 p.m. Male found laying on the sidewalk with a bicycle, and determined by police to be intoxicated in a public place.
• HIT AND RUN - 1400 block of Franklin St., 11:24 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of S. Main St., 12:30 p.m. Male reported coming across information of an inappropriate electronic conversation between a juvenile and an unknown person, with information that a possible criminal offense had occurred.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of Ranger Highway, 2:53 p.m. Marijuana pipes were located inside a vehicle.
MARCH 4
• WRECK - 400 block of E. Josephine St., 3:38 p.m.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 5:22 p.m. Female reported an unknown subject attempted to take photos of her daughter.
• HIT AND RUN - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:06 p.m.
• RUNAWAY - 600 block of E. Anderson St., 7:10 a.m. Female reported her 15-year-old grandson as a runaway.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of S. Sloan St., 6:43 a.m. Male reported damage to a chain link fence.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 11:12 p.m. A 75-year-old male was found deceased.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of S. Bowie St., 12:50 p.m. Female reported she was made aware of a possible assault involving a disabled victim.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of E. Park Ave., 3 p.m. Driver found to have outstanding warrant.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 6:21 p.m. Male reported a known female used his credit card without his permission.
• FOLLOW-UP - 100 block of Interstate 20, 10:57 a.m. Complainant reported a woman was stumbling inside the store. She was later determined by police to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 6:47 p.m. Female reported three unknown females and an unknown male entered the business and stole products.
