Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 5-11, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
FEB. 5
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 200 block of Gorgas St., 3:41 a.m. Male arrested on warrant.
• WARRANTS - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 12:04 p.m. Male and female arrested on outstanding warrants.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of NE 23rd St., 2:52 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
• THREATS - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:07 p.m. Female reported a threat made by a former partner.
FEB. 6
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12 a.m. Traffic stop led to seizure of a controlled substance.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:33 p.m. Information report.
• HARASSMENT - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 2:40 a.m. Male and female had custody issues.
• ABANDONED PROPERTY - 300 block of SE 18th St., 11:20 a.m. Female reported abandoned property left at her residence.
• WRECK - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:40 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 3:08 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from residence.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of se 17th Ave., 7:50 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:05 p.m. Siblings engaged in physical altercation.
• WRECK - 900 block of NW 4th Ave., 11:11 p.m. Traffic accident led to female arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• SHOPLIFTING - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:18 p.m. Two juveniles stole a pair of sunglasses.
FEB. 7
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 4th Ave., 1:57 a.m. Males trespassed from property.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NE 27th Ave., 3:57 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• ASSISTANCE - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 3:30 a.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 4:24 p.m. Female reported her door was damaged.
• PERSON WITH FIREARM - SW 13th St. and SW 4th Ave., 5:23 p.m.
FEB. 8
• INFORMATION - 500 block of SW 8th St., 12:34 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
• WRECK - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:14 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of Morningside Drive, 9:13 a.m. Threat by phone call.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SE 19th St., 12:28 p.m. Information only.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:32 p.m. Female had wallet, cash and credit cards stolen.
• INTOXICATED PERSON - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:28 p.m. Male brought to police department was arrested for public intoxication.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of SE 11th Ave., 7:16 p.m. Unattended death.
FEB. 9
• THEFT - 2000 block of SW 10th St., 11:06 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.
• WRECK - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:32 p.m.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 300 block of Tournament Lane, 4:06 p.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• HARASSMENT - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:21 p.m. Male violated protective order out of Indiana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:11 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of SE 10th St., 7:22 p.m. Female reported a GPS tracking device was placed on her vehicle.
FEB. 10
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of NW 25th St., 5 a.m. Female reported damage to property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Long Drive, 7:49 a.m. Window of vehicle shot out.
• WRECK - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:28 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of SE 5th St., 12:43 p.m. Female reported someone attempted to open a credit card in her name.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:49 p.m. Person found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• WRECK - 200 block of FM 1821, 4:41 p.m.
• WRECK - MH 379 and Millsap Highway, 5:54 p.m.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 7:16 p.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 300 block of NW 4th St., 7:50 p.m. Civil issue.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 4100 block of NE 4th St., 8:18 p.m. A male damaged property at a residence.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 900 block of NE 9th St., 10:31 p.m. A child made an outcry of sexual assault.
FEB. 11
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:19 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 9:28 a.m. Juvenile problem.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:17 a.m. Two males issued criminal trespass warning from business.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1900 block of SE 11th St., 2:22 p.m. Information report.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:27 p.m. Male stole items from department store.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 3:59 p.m. Female reported she was struck by ex-boyfriend.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:32 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 3400 block of NE 10th St., 8:09 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:58 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2400 block of NE 4th St., 10:37 p.m. Male assaulted family members.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 4-10, 2022.
FEB. 4
• WARRANT - 400 block of E. 5th St., 10:52 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants and resisting arrest.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1700 block of S. Main St., 8:30 p.m. Wallet was turned in.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 500 block of N. Main St., 7:04 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• WARRANT - 100 block of N. Main St., 11:11 p.m. Male arrested on county warrants.
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 9:17 a.m. Officers assisted WFD in removing an ATV from the railroad tracks.
• HINDERING APPREHENSION - 400 block of E. 5th St., 2:17 p.m. Three individuals believed to have hidden or concealed the location of a wanted felon and aided in the prevention of arrest.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:32 p.m. Female reported a known male posted explicit photos of hers on social media adn damaged a wall inside her apartment.
FEB. 5
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:59 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:40 p.m. Male found to be soliciting without a permit.
• WARRANT - 1500 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:01 p.m. Male found to have outstanding felony warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Estel St., 10:26 p.m. Male reported another male damaged his front door, causing glass windows to break on the door.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 400 block of E. 5th St., 10:02 p.m. Male reported a known person took tools and clothing out of his vehicle.
FEB. 6
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of N. Denton St., 4:13 p.m. Male attempted to evade officers, crashed, then was captured on foot and taken into custody.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:35 p.m. Teenaged female reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:45 p.m. Male passenger placed under arrest for public intoxication.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 7:32 p.m. Female found to be in a mental crisis and taken to a medical facility.
• ASSAULT - 200 block of Live Oak Lane, 6:28 p.m. Female reported a known male entered her house without permission and that her children were assaulted in the process.
FEB. 7
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:01 a.m. Pipe with marijuana residue found inside the vehicle.
• THEFT - 800 block of Soapberry Drive, 7:45 a.m. Male reported his catalytic converter stolen.
• DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 6:43 a.m. Teenaged female found to be in possession of THC oil.
• FORGERY - 100 block of N. Denton St., 11:55 a.m. Male reported two business checked were forged and cashed by an unknown suspect.
• THEFT - 900 block of S. Lamar St., 12:40 p.m. Male reported a package delivered to his home was stolen.
• WARRANT - 900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:21 a.m. Male found to have active warrant.
• THEFT - 100 block of Cleburne Ave., 11:50 a.m. Male reported a bank deposit was missing and believed stolen.
• ASSAULT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 8:50 a.m. Eleven-year-old male determined to have assaulted a teacher.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:30 p.m.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 2:40 p.m. Female requested to report her son missing.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:32 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 3:45 p.m. Female reported three females and one male filled shopping baskets with merchandise and fled on foot without paying.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:01 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of N. Main St., 9:45 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:31 p.m. Juvenile found to have threatened his mother with a weapon and fled.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of College Park Drive, 10:46 p.m. Male reported an unknown person damaged his door knob.
• THEFT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 12:54 p.m. Male reported a cell phone stolen while it was plugged in charging.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 1:56 p.m. Two juvenile females found to be in possession of possible THC.
FEB. 8
• EXPLOITATION - Weatherford city limits, 11:25 a.m. Female reported unknown persons contacted her disabled son on social media and had him open bank accounts and attempt to take out loans while forwarding them money.
• SCAM - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:30 a.m. Female received a check from an unknown business that appeared to be an attempted scam.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Teenaged female reported being sexually assaulted.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:10 p.m. Marijuana and a handgun located inside a vehicle.
• INFORMATION - Old Dicey Road and Azle Highway, 5:10 p.m. Vehicle involved in a wreck was hauling a trailer reported stolen out of Hood County.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of Old Dicey Road, 4:34 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of cocaine.
• THEFT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 8:50 p.m. Female reported a male attempted to make a payment with a card, which was declined.
FEB. 9
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Male found to have assaulted a family member.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of S. Bowie St., 10:30 a.m. Students reported an individual making offensive comments to several students.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:43 a.m. Female reported an unknown person made an online purchase with her debit card.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 7:57 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her information to open a credit card account and charge $400 on it.
• THEFT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road South, 4:25 p.m. Male reported a known person had been dumping their trash in the business dumpster.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 300 block of Lockwood Lane, 12:28 p.m. Female reported an iPhone, iPad, laptop and airpods taken from her vehicle.
• WARRANT - 100 block of S. Alamo St., 3:10 p.m. Female found to have three warrants for her arrest.
• WARRANT - 600 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:10 p.m. Driver arrested on warrant.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Main St., 11:41 p.m. Female determined to be in mental distress and transported to a hospital.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of S. Main St., 10:41 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of W. 4th St., 8:23 p.m. 60-year-old female found to be deceased in her bedroom.
FEB. 10
• 900 block of W. Oak St., 1:16 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of College Ave., 10:34 p.m. Personal property was found and taken for safekeeping.
• HIT AND RUN - Palo Pinto St. and S. Waco St., 12:59 p.m.
• ASSAULT - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 4:42 p.m. Female reported an unknown male followed her home from a restaurant and assaulted her in her driveway.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of College Ave., 8:58 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 4:45 a.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by a male relative.
