Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 13-19 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
MARCH 13
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 3:42 a.m.
• THREATS - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 7:47 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by a family member.
• WELFARE CHECK - 600 block of SW 15th St., 9:55 a.m. Possible mental health information.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 10:56 a.m. Male reportedly experienced a medical emergency before leaving the scene.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of Porter Lane, 11:31 a.m. Information report regarding identity theft.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of SE 22nd Ave., 11:52 a.m. Burglary of habitation with stolen firearm.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1300 block of SE 15th St., 5:58 p.m. Female reports damage to vehicle.
MARCH 14
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:08 a.m.
• WRECK - 900 block of FM 1821, 9:41 a.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of NE 4th St., 9:15 a.m. Theft of bicycle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of SE 17th St., 1:05 p.m. Information report regarding verbal dispute between two family members.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 2:19 p.m. Female turned in phone at police department.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 3000 block of NE 10th St., 3:33 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of SE 17th St., 3:43 p.m. Information only.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of SE 12th St., 4:57 p.m. Male reports damage to window on house.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of SE 17th St., 8:41 p.m. Traffic stop led to driver’s arrest for possession of narcotics.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:47 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
MARCH 15
• THREATS - 800 block of SW 23rd St., 12:08 a.m. Information report.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:24 a.m. Small baggie containing a controlled substance was located.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of San Jacinto Drive, 9:38 a.m. Information report regarding possible criminal mischief.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of SE 17th St., 12:10 p.m. Information only.
• WRECK - 1200 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:02 p.m.
• WARRANTS - 300 block of Withers Road, 2:34 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant during warrant search.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1800 block of SE 18th St., 4:49 p.m. Information report regarding animal bite.
• MISSING PERSON - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 6:01 p.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 200 block of Shattles Road, 6:36 p.m. Tow notice placed on vehicle.
• FOLLOW-UP - 600 block of Kingwood Drive, 7 p.m. Unknown subject vandalized residents’ back door.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SW 17th St., 7:31 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants during traffic stop.
MARCH 16
• THEFT - 2400 block of NE 6th St., 5:13 a.m. Subject took cell phone and assorted cash from complainant.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1600 block of SE Park Road, 6:36 a.m. Vehicle reported stolen.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of SE 8th St., 6:31 a.m. Vehicle window was broken by unknown person.
• THEFT - 100 block of SW 11th St., 7:29 a.m. Female had purse stolen while at a business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of SE 12th St., 8:55 a.m. Female reported her vehicle was struck while parked outside her residence.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:08 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 300 block of Gorgas St., 11:24 a.m. Male reported building burglarized.
• LOST PROPERTY - 800 block of SE 3rd St., 12:45 p.m. Personal documents reported lost.
• WARRANTS - 800 block of N. Keller St., 2:56 p.m. Male subject arrested on outstanding warrant.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2400 block of SE 16th St., 5:01 p.m. Small child found in roadway, parents located shortly after.
• THREATS - 2400 block of NE 6th St., 5:52 p.m. Male assaulted another male on front porch.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:52 p.m. Male reported his phone stolen.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2000 block of SE 14th Ave., 7:14 p.m. House was broken into.
• WARRANTS - 3600 block of E. Highway 180, 9:23 p.m.
MARCH 17
• INFORMATION - 100 block of FM 2256, 8:30 a.m. Impounded dog escaped from outside run. Searched but unable to locate.
• FRAUD - 600 block of SW 15th St., 5:19 p.m. Male reported his social security number was used to attempt to falsely obtain unemployment.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Tournament Lane, 12 p.m. Injury to child.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:16 p.m. Male had wallet stolen at a business.
• WRECK - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 7:20 p.m. Two men arrested for fight and drug possession.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of SE 13th St., 11:04 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:40 p.m.
MARCH 18
• FRAUD - 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 8:12 a.m. A male reported their name and social security number were fraudulently used.
• HARASSMENT - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 9:13 a.m. Information only.
• WRECK - 1700 block of SE Park Road, 9:56 a.m. Wreck resulted in recovery of stolen vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 2600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:55 a.m. Female reported a male had attempted to gain entry into her vehicle.
• FOLLOW UP - 200 block of NE 3rd St., 12:49 p.m. Female reported she was touched without her permission by another female.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 4th St., 8:12 p.m. Female reported assault by male.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of SW 22nd St., 8:10 p.m. Child was being verbally aggressive toward parents.
MARCH 19
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:34 a.m. Female reported she believed a family member was being abused.
• WRECK - 100 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:54 a.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Gorgas St., 10:18 a.m. Damage to building was reported.
• FRAUD - 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 12 a.m. Employee’s security number was used fraudulently.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:34 p.m. A female reportedly trespassed at a business.
• WRECK - 2300 block of FM 1821, 2:42 p.m.
• THEFT - 400 block of NW 11th St., 2:42 p.m. Hitch stolen off of work truck.
• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:26 p.m.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Mineral Wells city limits, 7:21 p.m. Female was sexually assaulted.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 6:39 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• GUNSHOTS - 100 block of SE 10th Ave., 8:51 p.m. Shots fired from roadway near business.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 4th Ave., 8:51 p.m. Information report.
• WARRANTS - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:37 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 12-19 2021.
MARCH 12
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 5:11 p.m. Employee reported an unknown subject stole an item.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:44 p.m.
• INVESTIGATION - Weatherford city limits, 9:30 a.m. WPD received information of possible child pornography that was forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1500 block of Shadow Run, 1:04 p.m. Male reported he found his mother deceased. No evidence of foul play was suspected.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 1:24 p.m. Female reported she was struck in the head by a relative.
• SCAM - 3500 block of N FM 51, 3:30 p.m. Female reported she and her husband found a vehicle on Facebook for sale and attempted to purchase it, but were scammed out of $2,200.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Dennis Junction, 2:10 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his identification to open a Verizon account and cash a check at a casino.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of College park Drive, 2:12 p.m. Female found a wallet in the parking lot.
• RUNAWAY - 200 block of Atwood Court, 11:57 p.m. Female reported her son ran away.
MARCH 13
• WRECK - 100 block of E. BB Fielder Road, 7:05 a.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:24 a.m. Male reported his truck was vandalized by an unknown subject.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1000 block of Palo Pinto St., 4:51 p.m. Driver found asleep and arrested for possession of methamphetamine and THC.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of College Ave., 11:07 p.m. Driver arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
MARCH 14
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Main St., 4:54 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 7:35 a.m. Male reported his trailer was stolen from a location on Interstate 20.
• RECKLESS DRIVER - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:31 p.m. Male reported he was involved in an accident and had had a few drinks prior.
MARCH 15
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 1:39 a.m. Driver arrested for no license and previous conviction.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:18 p.m. Female reported her hair was pulled and arm scratched by a relative.
• ALARM - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:43 p.m. Employee reported a male vandalized the bathroom.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:04 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC pen.
• FRAUD - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 12:05 p.m. Male reported a check he deposited was fraudulent.
• LOST PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 1 p.m. Male reported he lost his wallet at a local park.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:31 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his credit card to make fraudulent charges.
MARCH 16
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of Palo Pinto St., 1 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.
• SCAM - 1600 block of Salado Trail, 8:25 p.m. Female determined to be the victim of scam for substantial amount.
• MISSING PERSON - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:01 p.m. Female reported she was unable to locate a juvenile relative. She was later found and returned to her parents.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1800 block of S. Main St., 9:35 p.m. Male reported someone broke into an outer door of a building and stole assorted automotive batteries.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:50 p.m. Female’s social security number was used to apply for unemployment benefits.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1900 block of Clear Lake Drive, 1:09 p.m. Male reported someone broke tool box doors and took tools from his work truck.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Centerpoint Road, 2:32 p.m. Methamphetamine found during a traffic stop.
MARCH 17
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2500 block of S. Main St., 3:14 a.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:43 a.m. Male reported someone tried to collect unemployment benefits using his personal information.
• FRAUD - 900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:18 p.m. Male reported unknown persons took money from his savings account and wired it to themselves.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of College Park Drive, 10 p.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
MARCH 18
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 1:24 a.m. Male arrested for assault by contact.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Main St., 1:20 a.m. Driver arrested for unauthorized use of vehicle.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of S. Main St., 4:16 a.m. Male walking down S. Main St. with his hands in the air, and was later determined to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - 1100 block of W. Lake Drive, 1:02 p.m. Female reported paying an asphalt company for services that did not get done.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of W. 6th St., 1:44 p.m. Male reported someone damaged the rear passenger door of his pickup.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:08 p.m. Male reported someone took various items from a business without paying.
• THEFT - 1600 block of Signature Drive, 5:24 p.m. Male reported two packages were taken from his porch.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:35 p.m. Driver arrested for warrant out of Parker County.
• DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 10:29 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.
MARCH 19
• INVESTIGATION - 100 block of Alford Drive, 12:04 a.m. Female found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 3:05 a.m. Driver arrested for warrants.
