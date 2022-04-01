Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 26-April 1, 2022.
MARCH 26
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1700 block of SE 13th St., 12:58 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - Mineral Wells city limits, 9:25 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 800 block of SW 17th St., 12:24 p.m. Male reported theft of property and terroristic threat.
• WRECK - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:54 p.m.
• THREATS - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12:55 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of FM 1821, 3:47 p.m. Truck was vandalized in parking lot.
• THEFT - 2000 block of SE 22nd Ave., 4:41 p.m. Female reported a leather jacket stolen out of her room.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 4:46 p.m. Man’s wallet stolen form store.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of SW 10th St., 7:06 p.m. Male arrested for warrant on traffic stop.
• WRECK - 500 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:47 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:30 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 9:10 p.m. Juvenile runaway.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of SW 11th Ave., 9:34 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
MARCH 27
• WELFARE CHECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:59 a.m. Male trespassed from business.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 11:55 a.m. Child custody dispute.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SW 2nd Ave., 12:55 p.m. Information report.
• FIREARM - 1900 block of SE 16th St., 1:36 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SW 5th St., 3:55 p.m. Information report regarding agency assist call for service.
• THEFT - 700 block of NW 4th Ave., 7:53 p.m. Female reported son’s bike stolen.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of SE 21st St., 8:20 p.m. Information report.
MARCH 28
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of SE 22nd Ave., 10:04 a.m. Assault family violence.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1000 block of SW 10th St., 10:40 a.m. Male arrested for evading arrest.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:25 p.m. Male trespassed from business.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:21 p.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:38 p.m. Disturbance between neighbors.
• THEFT - 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:19 p.m. Female reported theft.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 5 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:09 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 7:57 p.m.
MARCH 29
• WRECK - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:05 a.m. Male arrested for driving stolen vehicle.
• INFORMATION - Mineral Wells city limits, 12:04 p.m. Social worker reported patient made outcry of sexual assault.
• ANIMAL BITE - 400 block of E. Powell Ave., 5:07 p.m. Owner surrendered dog that bit his landlord.
• FRAUD - 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:41 p.m. Female reported debit card info compromised.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of SW 17th St., 9:56 p.m. Male trespassed from multiple properties.
• THEFT - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:29 p.m. Male stole money from convenience store.
MARCH 30
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of SW 2nd Ave., 12:14 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for driving while intoxicated.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 12:46 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 10:49 a.m. Information report.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 900 block of SW 28th St., 12:10 p.m. Male assaulted and forced female into residence.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1300 block of SE 21st St., 12:32 p.m. Male reported his motorcycle stolen.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SW 17th St., 2:10 p.m. Old abandoned street construction trailer left on city property.
• THEFT - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:20 p.m. Store manager reported ex-employee stole merchandise.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:56 p.m. Unknown female shoplifting at business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2100 block of SE 21st Road, 1:55 p.m. Female reported her garage door vandalized.
• FRAUD - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:27 p.m. Store scammed out of gift cards.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 4:39 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting his younger brother.
• WRECK - 100 block of MH 379, 5:29 p.m.
• THEFT - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:24 p.m. Two employees stole property from store.
• INFORMATION - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:12 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warnings from businesses.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 800 block of Beetham Road, 10:44 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 2100 block of SE 9th St., 11:17 p.m. Information report.
MARCH 31
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1300 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:07 a.m. Vehicles parked against city ordinance yellow-tagged.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:25 a.m. Male expressed suicidal ideations.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9 a.m. Information regarding possible trespassers.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:36 a.m. Male intentionally rammed another vehicle and assaulted the driver and sister.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 11:20 a.m. Juvenile problem.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of Beetham Road, 10:08 a.m. Information report.
• WARRANTS - 1400 block of SE 3rd St., 12:46 p.m.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:48 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 600 block of SE 26th Ave., 3:51 p.m. Guns stolen from vehicle.
• WELFARE CHECK - 500 block of SE 18th St., 7:19 p.m. Two juveniles fighting.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of NW 4th St., 10:03 p.m. Female reports violation of EPO.
• THEFT - 1900 block of SE 13th St., 7:26 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:35 p.m. Female arrested for possession of THC during traffic stop.
APRIL 1
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of SE 12th St., 9:11 a.m.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 11 a.m. Information report.
• LOST PROPERTY - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 12:57 p.m. Information only.
• WRECK - 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:41 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:23 p.m. Male trespassed from business.
• HARASSMENT - 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 3:47 p.m. Female wanted to make a report of her ex contacting her.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Mineral Wells city limits, 5:42 p.m. Female reports sexual assault of a child.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 8:10 p.m. Female arrested for assault family violence with previous conviction.
• HARASSMENT - 2000 block of SE 20th St., 8:26 p.m. Male reported to be violating protective order.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 24-April 1, 2022.
MARCH 24
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 6:15 p.m. One of subjects involved left the household for the evening, no arrest made.
MARCH 25
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:33 p.m. Female reported the rear windshield of her vehicle broken.
• WARRANT - 100 block of Interstate 20, 3 p.m. Male found to have warrant out of Fort Worth.
• WARRANT - 1900 block of W. Ball St., 12:50 p.m. Male arrested on two warrants.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 8:31 p.m. Female reported her teenage daughter had an adverse reaction after consuming CBD edibles.
• WARRANT - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 10 p.m. Male found to have active warrant.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:29 p.m.
• WARRANT - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 11 p.m. Male arrested on warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:59 p.m. Male reported being pushed by a female.
• FRAUD - 1200 block of Elmira St., 2:05 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her personal information to withdraw money from her savings and checking account.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1 p.m. Female turned a wallet she found.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:27 a.m. Juvenile student found in possession of THC vape pen.
MARCH 26
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 1100 block of S. Main St., 3:42 a.m. Male driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:30 p.m. Male found to be in possession of Percocet without a prescription.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 7 p.m. Male reported being pushed to the ground by another male.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2200 block of Browder Lane, 7:49 p.m. Passenger found to have active warrants and driver found to be in possession of THC edibles.
• DRUGS - 300 block of S. Elm St., 4 a.m. Disturbance involving subjects with marijuana was reported but subjects had left the location when police arrived.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1200 block of Interstate 20, 3:27 p.m. Male found in a parked vehicle not running, and was determined to be intoxicated.
MARCH 27
• TRAFFIC STOP - Interstate 20 and Bethel Road, 1:48 a.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:20 a.m. Methamphetamine pipe located in vehicle, along with scales, a mirror and baggies of methamphetamine.
• TRAFIC STOP - 600 block of W. Water St., 9 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 28
• WEAPON VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 9:14 p.m. Female reported a male charged her while holding a weapon.
• WARRANT - 2000 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:01 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrant.
• SCU INVESTIGATION - Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. K9 unit showed positive indication of narcotics emitting from a parcel.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:39 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of Adams Drive, 6:08 p.m.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 1:05 p.m. Male reported he was a victim of fraudulent use of personal identification information.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of S. Main St., 9:23 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of N. Main St., 8:36 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• FORGERY - Weatherford city limits, 3:43 p.m. Female reported two checks were forged.
• THEFT - 1800 block of Barberry Way, 1:07 p.m. Male reported someone stole items from a new build construction site.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of Adams Drive, 12:11 p.m. Male reported a known male damaged property at a business.
• HIT AND RUN - N. Main St. and Front St., 9:50 a.m.
MARCH 29
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:19 a.m. Three occupants found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• THEFT - 1300 block of Randy Drive, 1:25 a.m. Male and female found in possession of stolen property, controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• HIT AND RUN - 1700 block of S. Main St., 5:29 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of Josephine St., 11:25 p.m. Female reported someone shattered the back window to her vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:55 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 8:50 a.m. Female reported harassment through messages.
• SCAM - 1100 block of Longhorn Drive, 3:07 p.m. Female reported computer breach.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of Interstate 20, 2:16 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Female reported possible threats and harassment in messages.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:06 p.m. Male reported an employee issued refunds for products and allowed customers to leave with products without paying.
• ARSON - 300 block of N. Dubellette St., 12:02 p.m. Small grass fire extinguished and cause found to be suspicious in nature.
MARCH 30
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of Interstate 20 Service Road, 12:33 a.m. Driver and passenger arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
• WARRANT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:16 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11 p.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine pipe and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 11:50 a.m. Male reported someone used his information to open new accounts in his name.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Alford Drive, 12:33 a.m. Driver and passenger arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:59 p.m. Male reported someone accessed his bank account and deposited funds that were later removed.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 10 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.
MARCH 31
• WARRANT - 100 block of Alford Drive, 2:30 a.m. Male arrested on misdemeanor warrant.
• THEFT - 1200 block of Crown Valley Drive, 2:49 a.m. Male reported three unknown persons stole lumber from his property.
• THEFT - 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 12 p.m. Male reported a former employee stole merchandise.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 12:32 p.m. Female reported someone took her purse while she was shopping. The purse was later recovered, but her wallet and purse were missing.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 1:45 p.m. Male reported a known person stole furniture.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1100 block of Jameson St., 7:02 p.m. Manager reported an ex-employee needed to be escorted off the property, and an arrest was made for public intoxication.
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of N. Main St., 3:45 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• FRAUD - 1800 block of S. Main St., 5:47 p.m. Male reported someone stole his wallet out of a gym locker and a credit card used at a local business.
• FRAUD - 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:54 p.m. Male reported an employee wired a large amount of money to a fraudulent company.
• DISTURBANCE - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:51 p.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits. 9:56 p.m. Female reported a male relative tried to interfere with her calling 9-1-1 during an altercation.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Interstate 20 North Service Road and Clear Lake Road, 9:25 p.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of crack cocaine pipes.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 2:47 p.m. Male transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 8:31 a.m. Female reported her friend, who is incarcerated, had money taken out of his bank account.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:02 p.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by another female.
• FIRE - S. Main St. and Bethel Road, 2:01 p.m. An unknown item was found burning on the side of the roadway.
• ASSAULT - 300 block of W. Anderson St., 5:06 p.m. Female reported a male relative had been assaulted by two students.
APRIL 1
• INVESTIGATION - Weatherford city limits, 3:30 a.m. K9 unit detected odor of narcotics from a USPS parcel.
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of Kirkpatrick Drive, 4:36 a.m. Male found to be in possession of THC vape and experiencing a medical emergency. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
