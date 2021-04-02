Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 27-April 2, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
MARCH 27
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 3rd Ave., 5:01 a.m. Female arrested during traffic stop for an outstanding warrant.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SE 17th St., 7:04 a.m. Juvenile threw lighter and hit grandmother with it.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of SE 19th Ave., 10:36 a.m. Fraudulent use of identification.
• FRAUD - 1400 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:51 a.m. A female reported her name and social security number were fraudulently used.
• WARRANTS - 100 block of Halsell Road, 7:23 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 1:14 p.m. A family dispute arose.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Liggett Road, 1:29 p.m. Damage done during what appears to be an attempted burglary of a building.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of NE 27th Ave., 10:04 p.m. Traffic stop led to warrant arrest.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of SE 17th St., 8:55 p.m. Male reported child custody issue.
MARCH 28
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1300 block of SE 12th St., 1:11 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 400 block of SE 17th St., 10:58 a.m. Information only.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:44 a.m. Damage done from rock thrown at the building.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Mineral Wells city limits, 12:58 p.m. Sexual assault reported.
• THEFT - 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 5:51 p.m. Female reported stolen cell phone.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of SE 22nd St., 6:13 p.m. Female reports found property.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SW 13th St., 10:37 p.m. Animal attacked another animal.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of SW 12th St., 11:56 p.m. Vehicle was vandalized.
MARCH 29
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of SW 12th Ave., 1:02 p.m. Information report regarding possible family violence.
• WRECK - 400 block of SW 1st St., 2:23 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 300 block of Gorgas St., 2:01 p.m. Damage reported to have been done at property.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 500 block of Cross Post Road, 2:31 p.m. Property entered without victim’s consent.
• WRECK - FM 1195 and E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:03 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1500 block of NW 1st Ave., 4:17 p.m. Criminal mischief reported at a residence.
• WRECK - 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:14 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 6:51 p.m. Verbal disturbance led to two subjects being trespassed from a motel.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 500 block of Pickett St., 8:57 p.m. Male arrested on several charges.
• INMATE TRANSPORT - Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office, 11:53 p.m.
MARCH 30
• WELFARE CHECK - 1900 block of SE 20th St., 8:42 a.m. Male found deceased in home.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 10:23 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged for being inoperable.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of NW 25th St., 11:03 a.m. Female reported male entered and left rental property without permission.
• MUTUAL ASSISTANCE - 1400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 10:42 a.m. Male arrested on theft of property warrant.
• THEFT - 1700 block of MH 379, 10 a.m. Male reported his commercial dumpster was used without permission.
• FRAUD - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:58 p.m. Female subject was defrauded.
• WRECK - SE 1st St. and S. Oak Ave., 5:31 p.m.
• FRAUD - 200 block of SW 6th Ave., 5:17 p.m. Female reported her social security number was fraudulently used to obtain unemployment.
• WARRANTS - 1700 block of SE Park Road, 4:47 p.m. Amber Alert victim recovered safely.
• WRECK - 300 block of S. Oak St., 6:12 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of NW 2nd St., 5:44 p.m. Male exposed himself to woman outside of a business.
MARCH 31
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:23 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• THREATS - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8 a.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 300 block of NW 14th St., 1:08 p.m. Female reported her daughter’s skateboard was stolen.
• FRAUD - 3100 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:41 p.m. Unknown subjects fraudulently attempted to obtain unemployment benefits from male subject.
• FRAUD - 2000 block of NW 4th Ave., 1:57 p.m. Male reported that an unknown person filed for unemployment benefits in his na,e.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:36 p.m.
• WARRANTS - 1400 block of SE 16th St., 4:05 p.m. Private investigator finds wanted person.
• THEFT - 2500 block of NE 4th St., 3:32 p.m. Female reported mail had been stolen.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 5:18 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of SW 7th Ave., 4:56 p.m. Female subject was placed under arrest for aggravated assault.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:30 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:21 p.m. Hit and run vehicle accident occurred in business parking lot.
• GUNSHOTS - 400 block of SE 15th St., 8:20 p.m. Male arrested for deadly conduct.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 9:03 p.m. Male steals roommate’s property after being kicked out of apartment.
APRIL 1
• WARRANTS - 3600 block of U.S. Highway 180, 12:23 a.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of NE 22nd St., 9:03 a.m. Mail was reported to be missing.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of FM 1821, 9:32 a.m. Person in vehicle at location.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:49 a.m. A male reported items had been stolen from a vehicle.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 12:22 p.m. Vehicle towed.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 11:56 a.m. Criminal trespass warning issued.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:35 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported to have occurred.
• WRECK - SW 1st Ave. and SW 13th St., 2:18 p.m.
• WRECK - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:29 p.m.
• MISSING PERSON - 200 block of SW 15th St., 4:18 p.m. Information report regarding a juvenile that was reported missing but later found.
• THEFT - 2900 block of SW 7th Ave., 5:53 p.m. Female accused of theft.
• FRAUD - 1800 block of SE 14th St., 4:54 p.m. Subject reports false claim of unemployment benefits.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:42 p.m. Information report.
APRIL 2
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Ellis White Road, 2:24 a.m. Vehicle burglarized on side of road.
• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:46 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of SE 2nd Ave., 12:44 p.m. City ordinance, information only.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Mineral Wells city limits, 1:45 p.m. Juvenile outcry information report.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 29-April 1, 2021.
MARCH 29
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of Adams Drive, 9:19 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.
• FRAUD - 700 block of Sage Brush Drive, 11 a.m. Male’s employer notified him that someone submitted an application for unemployment under his identity.
• FRAUD - 1600 block of Ranger Highway, 1:50 p.m. Male’s employer notified him that someone had filed for unemployment under his name.
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9:45 a.m. Sixteen-year-old male found to be in possession of liquid THC cartridge.
• IDENTITY THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:26 p.m. Female reported someone used her social security number to obtain unemployment benefits.
• INVESTIGATION - 1400 block of S. Main St., 6:53 p.m. Male arrested for possession of marijuana.
MARCH 30
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of N. Main St., 3:24 a.m. Driver arrested for active warrant.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:06 a.m. Female reported a relative grabbed on her arm.
• THEFT - 400 block of Hickory Lane, 12:10 p.m. Male reported a known suspect refused to pay the impound fee for his animal and walked out of the business.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 1 p.m. Employee reported a customer failed to finish making payments on furniture and a television.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 2:15 p.m. Employee reported a male took shirts, jackets and shorts from a business without making an attempt to pay.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:22 p.m. Female reported an unknown person provided false information to obtain money from her bank account.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:30 p.m. Male reported two unknown suspects stole merchandise from a business.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Wall St., 6:32 p.m. Female reported two items of personal property taken.
MARCH 31
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:35 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:06 a.m. Female reported someone used her personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:09 p.m. Female reported receiving notifications that several online accounts were hacked.
• FRAUD - 100 block of College Park Drive, 10:21 a.m. Employee reported a male deposited two checks, then withdrew the money from the account, which had insufficient funds.
• THEFT - 1500 block of N. Main St., 12:56 p.m. Male reported someone stole items from his vehicle.
• THEFT - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:20 p.m. Female reported someone took $300 from her bag.
• FRAUD - 200 block of W. 1st St., 5:10 p.m. Female reported someone used her personal information to apply for unemployment.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:08 p.m. Female reported trying to cash a winning lottery ticket at a store, but that it has already been cashed.
APRIL 1
• DOMESTIC DISPUTE - Weatherford city limits, 3:53 p.m. Investigation determined that an assault had not occurred.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Edge Hill Terrace, 6:31 a.m. Juvenile female found to be in mental crisis and transported to hospital.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of W. Park Ave., 8:34 a.m. Male reported someone cut the locks off three money storage compartments and stole coins.
• HIT AND RUN - 1300 block of Elaine St., 4:38 p.m. Driver arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• FRAUD - 1900 block of Maplewood Drive, 12:19 p.m. Female’s employer notified her that they received unemployment paperwork in her name.
• DISTURBANCE - 100 block of E. Columbia St., 12:28 p.m. Male reported another known male assaulted him.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of W. Anderson St., 8:41 p.m.
