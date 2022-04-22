Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 16-22, 2022.
APRIL 16
• STRAYS - 400 block of NE 8th Ave., 7:01 a.m. A dog jumped a fence and fought with other dogs.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:48 a.m. Harassing text messages.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1000 block of SW 26th St., 10:53 a.m. Male violated criminal trespass.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:14 a.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 3:27 p.m. Complainant electronically deposited a fraudulent check from an unknown subject he met on Facebook.
APRIL 17
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SW 21st St., 12:17 a.m. Unknown male evaded on bike.
• HIT AND RUN - 3400 block of NE 10th St., 9:33 a.m.
• THREATS - 2000 block of NW 2nd Ave., 3:50 p.m. Information report over custody issues.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of SE 10th St., 10:50 p.m. Information report.
APRIL 18
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:40 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:48 p.m. Female issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:54 p.m. Information report over civil issue.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of Sam Houston Ave., 5:38 p.m. Male and female argued.
• WARRANTS - 1600 block of SE 21st St., 7:18 p.m. Female arrested on multiple outstanding county warrants.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 8:22 p.m. Juvenile problem, information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of Sam Houston Ave., 10:42 p.m. Physical altercation between male and female led to both parties being arrested.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 11:04 p.m. Title stolen from vehicle.
APRIL 19
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:03 a.m. Hospital reported found property.
• STRAYS - 100 block of FM 2256, 2:19 p.m.
• WARRANTS - 500 block of SW 15th St., 3 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• FRAUD - 2000 block of SE 21st St., 4:41 p.m. Female reported money taken out of her bank account that she didn’t authorize.
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - 2600 block of SW 9th Ave., 5:41 p.m. Child made outcry of sexual assault.
APRIL 20
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NW 4th St., 1:47 a.m. Male and female arrested during traffic stop.
• HIT AND RUN - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:45 a.m.
• WARRANTS - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 6:52 a.m. Juvenile male arrested.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 500 block of SW 15th St., 7:59 a.m. Male reports truck stolen.
• WRECK - 700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:54 p.m. Wreck involving a city vehicle.
APRIL 21
• THEFT - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:55 a.m. Wheelchair stolen from hospital.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:31 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2800 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:46 a.m. Traffic stop led to seizure of narcotics.
• INFORMATION - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:32 p.m. Female arrested on out-of-county warrant
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:37 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:23 p.m.
• SOLICITATION - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:24 p.m. Male arrested on solicitation of prostitution.
• ASSAULT - 1300 block of SE 11th St., 6:33 p.m. Information report.
APRIL 22
• WARRANTS - 300 block of NW 2nd Ave., 8:48 a.m. Female arrested on county warrant.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:42 a.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:55 p.m. Citation for theft issued as well as criminal trespass warning.
• THEFT - 500 block of SE 19th St., 1 p.m. Male reported landscape lights stolen from residence.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1700 block of Airport Road, 2:06 p.m. A male trespassed at a business.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SE 21st St., 2:05 p.m. Information report.
• WARRANTS - 1900 block of SE 21st Ave., 2:35 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 100 block of NW 4th St., 3:52 p.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1100 block of SE 8th St., 9:25 p.m. Information report.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 15-22, 2022.
APRIL 15
• THEFT - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:12 p.m. Female reported someone stolen gas.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:10 p.m. Female reported someone scammed her out of money.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:24 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:25 a.m. Female reported a known female claimed she was sexually assaulted.
• SOLICITATION - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:15 a.m. Male cited for soliciting without a permit.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of E. 6th St., 12:20 p.m. Information received regarding a male trying to entice a child to go with him. No criminal offense found.
APRIL 16
• ASSAULT - 800 block of S. Alamo St., 1:29 p.m. Female found to have been assaulted by another female, but she wished not to press charges.
• THEFT - 700 block of S. Bowie St., 3:46 p.m. Male reported money stolen from his wallet.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:15 p.m. Female reported a known male cut her tires and threatened her life.
• GENERAL DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:49 a.m. Three males arrested for public intoxication and one of the males was found to have assaulted another.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of E. Baylor St., 9:35 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1300 block of N. Main St., 1:59 p.m. Male reported his revolver stolen.
APRIL 17
• HARASSMENT - 1100 block of Palo Pinto St., 8 p.m. Female reported a known female kept texting her after she asked her to stop.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of W. Weatherford St., 11:32 p.m. Driver arrested for invalid license and fictitious registration.
• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:17 a.m.
• SOLICITATION - 100 block of Grant Trail, 8:15 p.m. Male issued citation for soliciting door to door without a permit.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Kirkpatrick Road, 12:02 a.m. Male reported an unknown person broke into his apartment.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:22 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC pens and a cartridge.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Alpine Drive, 10 a.m. Complainant reported a brick was thrown through their windshield overnight.
• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - 1400 block of Eastview Drive, 8:20 a.m. Male arrested after reportedly holding others at gunpoint and another male arrested on violation of bond condition.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:40 p.m. Females reported being assaulted by a relative.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:46 p.m. Employee reported a female stole boots from the business.
APRIL 18
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 2:37 a.m. Female reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of Tin Top Road, 9:26 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:22 p.m. Female reported someone used her identifying information to open a checking account.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:34 a.m. Female found a large duffel bag and chainsaw left on the property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of Salado Trail, 6:52 p.m. Male reported someone damaged his mailbox.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of Interstate 20, 8:27 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:40 a.m. Information regarding possible child pornography.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of Longhorn Drive, 9:09 a.m. Report of fraudulent use of personal information.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of Longhorn Drive, 10:15 a.m. Female reported use of her identifying information.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 11 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of Longhorn Drive, 12:17 p.m. Female reported fraudulent use of personal information.
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 12:50 p.m. Complainant reported a female juvenile had been touched inappropriately.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of Longhorn Drive, 3:46 p.m. Female reported fraudulent use of personal information.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 4:30 p.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 4:30 p.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.
APRIL 19
• WARRANT - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:01 a.m. Male arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and female arrested on warrant. Felony amount of methamphetamine was also found in their residence.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:45 p.m. Possible narcotics located in the area.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 7:20 p.m. Male reported a known female was missing, and was later found.
• DRUGS - 800 block of S. Bowie St., 11:40 a.m. School official reported a 15-year-old male was smoking marijuana in the bathroom.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:09 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• WARRANT - 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:03 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.
• WRECK - 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:43 p.m. Male found to be driving while license invalid.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:22 p.m. Male arrested on warrant and found to be operating a stolen motorcycle.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:23 p.m. Female reported a relative threatened her.
APRIL 20
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:04 p.m. Male arrested on warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Female reported someone used her debit card information to place an order at a business.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of Jackson St., 12:17 a.m. Male located on scene but no criminal trespass offense determined to have occurred.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Main St., 8:21 p.m. Female found to have a suspended license.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 8:28 p.m. Female transported to a medical facility for mental health evaluation.
• WARRANT - 2600 block of S. Main St., 10:09 a.m. Driver found to have two active warrants.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Pepperdine Drive, 12:43 p.m. Female reported someone stole a jar of coins and cash from her vehicle.
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:25 a.m. 16-year-old male found to be in possession of drugs.
• THEFT - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 4 p.m. Male reported his electronic gaming equipment stolen from his residence.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of E. 1st St., 6:47 p.m. Male found to be deceased.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:41 a.m. Marijuana located in the vehicle and two males were arrested.
APRIL 21
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 12:08 a.m. Male brought in for excessive alcohol consumption arrested for public intoxication.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Wall St., 12:02 a.m. Female reported a male stole her cell phone and case.
• FRAUD - 1200 block of Glen Court, 8:56 a.m. Male reported a known female filed for unemployment under his identity.
• INJURY TO A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 11:39 a.m. Female reported a child was assaulted by a known female.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:59 p.m. Female reported a family member had not given her vehicle back and opened a credit card in her name.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 3600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 5:55 p.m. Female reported someone took her debit card and made purchases.
• THEFT - 500 block of N. Main St., 6:08 p.m. Male reported taking in his bike for repair and not having it returned before the company went out of business.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - Adams Drive and Texas Drive, 6:01 p.m. Male reported another male assaulted his wife.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - W. Interstate 20 and S. Bowie Drive, 9:24 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
APRIL 22
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of W. BB Fielder Road, 7:17 p.m.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3 a.m. Female reported her computer hacked and fraud.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of College Av., 1:52 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:42 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.
