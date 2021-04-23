Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 17-23, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
APRIL 17
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:17 a.m. A female reported being harassed by a family member.
• WARRANTS - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 11:07 a.m. Female arrested on county warrants.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of SW 18th St., 10:31 a.m. Stray dog attacked a small dog in front of it’s residence.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:40 p.m. Females stole merchandise from store.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 2500 block of SE 13th St., 5:51 p.m. Information report.
• WARRANTS - 300 block of NW 3rd St., 7:45 p.m. Female arrested on active warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of SW 13th St., 10:59 p.m. Male subject damaged vehicles by throwing a brick.
APRIL 18
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:52 a.m. Male and female arrested for public intoxication.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1500 block of SE 22nd Ave., 7:31 a.m. Two male juveniles attempted to burglarize a vehicle but were unsuccessful.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:44 a.m. Male subject believes his vehicle had been tampered with.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SW 7th Ave., 10:53 a.m. Two dogs attacked another dog.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of NW 2nd St., 5:53 p.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1300 block of SE 21st St., 7:44 p.m. Female reported damage to her car.
• MISSING PERSON - 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:54 p.m. Female reports her son ran away after an argument.
• THEFT - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9:45 p.m. Firearm taken from residence.
APRIL 19
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:24 a.m. Information report regarding suspicious activities of a male subject.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 8th St., 11:08 a.m. Man and woman threw cans of ravioli at each other after the man allegedly passed gas on the woman.
• THEFT - 800 block of SW 5th Ave., 5:09 p.m. Male subject stole a bicycle out of a residence.
• INFORMATION - 2200 block of NE 4th St., 5:06 p.m. Small child received injury from unknown source.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:23 p.m. Hospital reports pill found on patient.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:29 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1600 block of SE 23rd Ave., 6:27 p.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - SW 7th Ave. and SW 28th St., 6:32 p.m. Vehicle abandoned in roadway.
• THREATENING ACTIONS - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:44 p.m. Department store reported possible threat.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:34 p.m. Male subject arrested for trespassing.
APRIL 20
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of MH 379, 2:30 a.m. Male arrested during traffic stop for possession of illegal narcotics.
• WRECK - SE 1st St. and SE 7th Ave., 8:11 a.m.
• THEFT - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:29 a.m. Complainant was assaulted by her former employer.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:23 a.m. Vehicle burglarized overnight.
• THEFT - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9:31 a.m. Subject’s wallet taken from his apartment.
• THEFT - 1900 block of SE 4th Ave., 12:40 p.m. Juvenile male stole leaf blower.
• LOST PROPERTY - 200 block of NW 5th Ave., 1:46 p.m. Male reports lost property.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 16th St., 4:46 p.m.
• WARRANTS - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:19 p.m. Male subject arrested on outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 800 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:59 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of SE 15th St., 6:47 p.m. Burglary of vehicle.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:04 p.m. Shoplifting.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Washington Ave., 10:28 p.m. A male was arrested for assaulting a peace officer.
APRIL 21
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 6:37 a.m. Vehicle’s rear window was vandalized.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of NW 10th St., 11:54 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.
• THREATS - 700 block of SE 16th St., 1:28 p.m. Female reported receiving threats.
• WRECK - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 2:43 p.m.
• THREATS - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:33 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of NW 14th St., 3:52 p.m. Male was yelling after hurting himself while working on a vehicle.
• THEFT - 300 block of SE 17th St., 3:36 p.m. Stolen property recovered.
• WARRANTS - 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:35 p.m. A male was arrested on an outstanding city warrant.
• THEFT - 1100 block of SW 15th St., 9:16 p.m. Female reported someone had stolen her air compressor.
APRIL 22
• THEFT - 700 block of Warren Road, 3:09 p.m. Male has camp related items stolen from city building.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSONS - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 2:18 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 5:26 p.m. Male and female had verbal altercation and family became involved.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2100 block of SW 7th Ave., 6:36 p.m. Damage to gas meter reported.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:55 p.m. Male subject arrested for public intoxication, after passing out in a drive-thru line.
• ASSAULT - 300 block of SE 25th Ave., 9:55 p.m. Juvenile female assaulted by juvenile boyfriend.
APRIL 23
• WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 6:31 a.m. Information report.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:32 a.m. Knife found in service station bathroom.
• STRAYS - 1900 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:19 a.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 500 block of SW 3rd St., 4:04 p.m. Female reported male trespassing at residence.
• ANIMAL BITE - 900 block of SE 6th St., 4:26 p.m. Man bit in calf by dog.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:27 p.m. Male shoplifted items from business.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 16-23, 2021.
APRIL 16
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4 p.m. Female discovered a wallet and turned it in.
• MINOR TOBACCO - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 4:20 p.m. During a sting operation, a minor was successful in purchasing a pack of cigarettes. Citation was issued to a female employee.
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of Dalhart Drive, 4 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated and a danger to himself, and transported to a hospital.
• FRAUD - Mineral Wells city limits, 11:10 a.m. Male reported an unknown person applied for unemployment benefits.
• SUICIDAL THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 9:57 a.m. Female transported to a mental health facility to receive treatment.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:19 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated and a danger to himself or others.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of Adams Drive, 11:09 a.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:56 p.m.
APRIL 17
• DISTURBANCE - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 10:36 a.m. Male reported he and his common-law wife were involved in an argument that turned physical.
• CIVIL DISPUTE - 100 block of S. Line St., 2:35 p.m. Male arrested on a warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• TRAFFIC STOP - W. Fort Worth Highway and SE Bankhead Drive, 8:42 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:24 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:11 p.m. Man inside a vehicle determined to be intoxicated.
• LOST PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:17 p.m. Female reported her daughter lost her class ring inside an arcade.
APRIL 18
• THEFT - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12 p.m. Female reported a catalytic converter was stolen from her box truck.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:36 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:09 p.m. Male determined to have assaulted female and placed under arrest.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Main St., 8:23 p.m. Marijuana found inside the vehicle.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:31 p.m. Female reported another female punched her in the face multiple times.
• RECKLESS DRIVER - 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 9 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:06 p.m. Female reportedly presented a deadly weapon during a domestic violence incident and was placed under arrest.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 9:57 p.m. Female reported an unknown person caused damage to a security gate on the property.
• INVESTIGATION - 1700 block of Remington Circle, 11:50 a.m. Offense report for possession of controlled substance was completed.
APRIL 19
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Female reported her 14-year-old son was assaulted by a relative while in Weatherford.
• FRAUD - 200 block of S. Waco St., 2:20 p.m. Female reported being notified by employer that an unauthorized suspect had attempted to claim unemployment benefits using her personal information.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of S. Main St., 11 a.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - Weatherford city limits, 4:03 p.m. Male reported a possibly known person damaged his welder.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:33 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by another female.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:53 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrant.
APRIL 20
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 600 block of E. Anderson St., 6:51 a.m. Female reported someone broke into her husband’s work truck and stole an iPhone.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of S. Hill Drive, 9:21 a.m. Female reported unknown suspects entered into two vehicles and stole multiple items.
• INVESTIGATION - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:36 a.m. Female reported concerns over some comments posted online.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:48 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her personal identifying information to file for unemployment.
• DRUGS - 100 block of Meadowview Road, 10:18 a.m. Male juvenile found to be in possession of narcotics.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - N. Bankhead and Jameson St., 4:38 p.m. Fire hydrant was damaged.
• HIT AND RUN - 400 block of Interstate 20, 5:49 p.m.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Interstate 20, 8:36 p.m. Male reported an unknown male grabbed his leg while he was in a restroom stall.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:56 p.m. Female reported being struck in the face and body by a relative.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:22 p.m. Female reported her pickup stolen.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 1400 block of Jake Court, 10:30 p.m. Drug paraphernalia and marijuana located inside a vehicle.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 4:22 p.m. Information regarding a possible sexual assault was turned over to WPD.
APRIL 21
• ALARM - 1900 block of S. Bowie Drive, 6:14 a.m. Security fence knocked down and window of a business office was broken.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 3800 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:50 p.m. Bags of methamphetamine located inside a vehicle.
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:30 a.m. Male juvenile found to be in possession of suspected liquid THC.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:45 a.m. Incident of domestic disturbance was reported.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of W. Oak Ave., 3:35 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.
• CIVIL DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of Remington Circle, 5:08 p.m. Male arrested on active warrants.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of S. Main St., 6:27 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of LSD, THC.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Interstate 20, 9 p.m. Driver arrested on violation of protective order.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:26 p.m. Female stated a known male assaulted her 4-year-old brother.
APRIL 22
• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:10 p.m. Male taken to hospital for treatment and mental evaluation.
• IDENTITY THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 9:40 a.m. An 88-year-old female reported an unknown individual scammed her out of her bank account information over the phone.
• THEFT - 200 block of Wiggs Lane, 9:36 a.m. Male reported a known suspect took property from his company.
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 8:38 a.m. Juvenile male found to be in possession of a THC pen.
• DRUGS - 400 block of E. 8th St., 11:28 a.m. Vapes and pills located inside a student’s backpack.
• THEFT - 800 block of W. Water St., 3:30 p.m. Male reported a backpack blower stolen out of the back of his truck.
• WELFARE CHECK - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 4:05 p.m. Female resisted arrest and determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:25 p.m. Citizen turned in multiple blank cards.
• WRECK - 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:26 p.m. Male had flipped his vehicle and was transported for medical attention. Empty whiskey bottle was found in the driver floor board of the vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES - 1000 block of N. Main St., 11:03 p.m. Female arrested for possession of marijuana.
• LOST PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9 a.m. Female reported a computer was delivered to her house but the package was missing.
APRIL 23
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Main St., 2:07 a.m. Driver arrested on warrants, driving while intoxicated.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1800 block of S. Main St., 5:16 a.m. Male found paraphernalia in a bathroom.
