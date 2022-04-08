Police lights
MorgueFile

Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 2-8, 2022. 

 

APRIL 2

  DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of SE 14th Ave., 2:34 a.m. Information report.

• WRECK - 600 block of SE 16th St., 7:52 a.m.

• THEFT - 4100 block of NE 4th St., 8:34 a.m. Male reported stolen property from residence.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:37 a.m. Male arrested for city warrant.

• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:11 a.m.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:19 p.m. Information report.

• CRUELTY TO ANIMALS - 600 block of SE 18th St., 10:04 a.m. Witness reported opossum beaten to death by juveniles.

• WARRANTS - 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:39 p.m.

• WRECK - FM 1821 and E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:17 p.m.

• WRECK - 2000 block of FM 1195, 4:10 p.m.

• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 6:28 p.m.

• THREATS - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 7 p.m. Male assaulted by another male.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1000 block of SW 1st Ave., 8:38 p.m. Brother-in-law feud turns physical.

• WRECK - Beetham Road and NE 27th Ave., 11:07 p.m.

 

APRIL 3

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:44 a.m. Two males arrested for trespassing at hotel.

• HIT AND RUN - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:55 a.m.

• INFORMATION - SE 24th St. and Old Millsap Highway, 2:22 a.m. Information report.

• THEFT - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:48 a.m. Business reported theft.

• VEHICLE THEFT - 1700 block of SE 23rd Ave., 8:22 a.m. Female reported vehicle stolen from residence.

• FRAUD - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:37 a.m. Information report.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:47 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by someone who was trespassing at his residence.

• WRECK - 2700 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:43 p.m.

• THEFT - 800 block of SW 17th St., 3:11 p.m. Items stolen from residence.

• ANIMAL BITE - 1900 block of SW 4th Ave., 4:21 p.m. Animal bite.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:05 p.m.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1300 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:57 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

 

APRIL 4

• DRIVING RECKLESS - 200 block of SE 9th Ave., 1:12 a.m. Male arrested on traffic stop.

• THEFT - 500 block of SW 8th St., 7:27 a.m. Two male juveniles stole property from residence.

• HIT AND RUN - 900 block of FM 1821, 10:20 a.m.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 500 block of Beetham Road, 11:17 a.m. Female trespassed from property.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 3000 block of NE 10th St., 5 p.m. Male found unusual item in his backyard.

• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 6:01 p.m.

• BUSINESS ALARM - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:01 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

 

APRIL 5

• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 9 a.m. Information report.

• FIREARM DISCHARGE - 700 block of SW 10th St., 1:53 p.m.

• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 1500 block of NE 23rd St., 12:35 p.m. Male transported to hospital for suicidal ideations.

• WRECK - 1600 block of SE 1st St., 3:45 p.m.

• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 300 block of NW 25th St., 3:25 p.m. Male reported abandoned vehicle.

• THEFT - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:39 p.m. Female had phone stolen from work.

• THEFT - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:14 p.m. Theft of property.

 

APRIL 6

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:24 a.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

• WRECK - U.S. Highway 281 and FM 2256, 5:39 a.m.

• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:26 a.m.

• WARRANTS - 2300 block of NE 3rd St., 9:46 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:40 p.m.

• INFORMATION - 100 block of NW 10th St., 2:32 p.m. Male reports issue with neighbor.

• WRECK - 100 block of Lady Ram Blvd., 4:02 p.m.

• WRECK - 100 block of SW 11th St., 2:50 p.m.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 4:04 p.m. Female had her car tires cut during the night.

 

APRIL 7

• WRECK - 1000 block of SE 11th St., 12:15 p.m.

• WRECK - 100 block of Travis Drive, 1:26 p.m.

• WARRANTS - 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:08 a.m. Male and female arrested on outstanding warrants.

• WARRANTS - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:35 a.m. Two males and female arrested on outstanding warrants.

• FOLLOW-UP - 500 block of NW 22nd St., 2:02 p.m.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of SE 8th St., 2:41 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female passenger for outstanding warrant.

• INFORMATION - 2100 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:38 p.m. Motorcycle towed.

• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 3100 block of HM 379, 3:20 p.m. Female reported storage unit burglarized.

• THEFT - 800 block of SW 22nd St., 3:29 p.m. Individuals damaged and stole items form residence.

• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 300 block of SW 14th Ave., 5:39 p.m. Abandoned trailer tagged.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of SW 8th St., 7:27 p.m. Female reported damage to her residence.

• ANIMAL BITE - SW 9th St. and SW 6th Ave., 7:45 p.m. Information report.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of SE 16th Ave., 10:29 p.m. Information report.

 

APRIL 8

• ASSAULT - 1500 block of SE 16th Ave., 2:12 a.m. Complainant alleges boyfriend strangled her.

• ASSISTANCE - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:01 a.m. Deceased female located at hotel.

• FRAUD - 1100 block of SW 16th St., 9:22 a.m. Elderly female scammed out of $500.

• WRECK - 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 10:53 a.m.

• HARASSMENT - 500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 12:41 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from business.

• HARASSMENT - 1000 block of SW 26th St., 12:56 p.m. Female the subject of possible harassment.

• WRECK - 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:46 p.m.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 1100 block of SE 14th Ave., 6:03 p.m. Information report.

• THEFT - 1600 block of NW 1st Ave., 7:44 p.m. Female reported her garage burglarized.

 

 

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 4-7, 2022.

 

APRIL 4

• FOUND PROPERTY - 1500 block of N. Elm St., 2:18 p.m. Female reported her landscaper found a key fob in her yard.

• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 2 p.m. Female reported her daughter was receiving threatening messages from a male.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:05 p.m. Female reported a known male broke the screen of her car radio.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1900 block of Wall St., 7:15 p.m. Male determined to have threatened an employee with bodily injury while trespassing.

• MENTAL CRISIS - 600 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:36 p.m. Male detained and transported to a mental health facility.

• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 11:33 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was taken without his permission.

• ALARM - 300 block of W. 4th St., 4:44 a.m. Weatherford city limits, 2:55 p.m. Stolen items reported from storage unit.

• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 8 p.m. Female reported her daughter was harassed on social media.

• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 12:30 p.m. Female reported a known suspect was sending her threats on social media.

• LOST PROPERTY - 100 block of College Park Drive, 11:30 a.m. Female dropped off lost property found.

 

APRIL 5

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of S. Main St., 1 a.m. Driver found to be a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

 

APRIL 6

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Main St., 8 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:26 a.m. Female reported someone used her information to attempt to open multiple credit cards.

• THEFT - 3000 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road, 11:37 a.m. Stolen items found in a vehicle to be impounded.

• DRUG POSSESSION - 1200 block of Newcastle Drive, 6:47 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 1800 block of Greenwood Road, 9:20 p.m. Open container found in vehicle and driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• WARRANT - 1500 block of Clear Lake Road, 9:51 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of Front St., 10:40 p.m. Male found to be in possession of numerous drugs and controlled substances, and was arrested.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:50 a.m. Female reported her juvenile daughter assaulted her.

• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:42 a.m. Male reported a known person assaulted him.

• THEFT - 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:37 a.m. Former employee determined to have stolen merchandise from the business.

• WARRANT - 1100 block of W. Water St., 8:34 p.m. Male found to be in possession or marijuana and held warrants out of Parker County.

 

APRIL 7

• WARRANT - 200 block of York Ave., 12:01 a.m. Male arrested on multiple warrants.

• WARRANT - 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:41 a.m. Female arrested on active felony warrant.

• ACCIDENT - 500 block of W. Russell St., 8:21 a.m. Male reported being struck by a vehicle while stopped traffic during school zone hours.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:14 a.m. Male reported identifying information stolen out of two work trucks as well as tools.

• FOUND PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 12:02 p.m. Female turned in a wallet.

• THEFT - 2100 block of Trace Ridge Drive, 2:31 p.m. Female reported someone stole her camera.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:50 a.m. Female reported an unknown person attempted to break into his hotel room.

• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 4:56 p.m. Female reported a known person sexually assaulted her.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you