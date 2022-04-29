Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 23-29, 2022.
APRIL 23
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1800 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:10 a.m. Male arrested for disorderly conduct for disturbing the peace several times.
• THEFT - 600 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:53 a.m. Female reports theft, criminal mischief.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12 p.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 1100 block of SE 8th St., 12:29 p.m. Dolly stolen from residence.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of SE 6th St., 3:19 p.m. Found bicycle.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of SE 12th St., 7:07 a.m. Bicycle found.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:18 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1400 block of SE 20th St., 7:02 p.m. Burglary of vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SW 23rd St., 5:51 p.m. Information report regarding child custody.
• WRECK - S. Oak Ave. and SW 8th St., 8:22 p.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:39 p.m.
APRIL 24
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of SE 24th Ave., 12:57 a.m. Theft of property from convenience store.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 500 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:56 a.m. Vehicle tagged for tow.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 3:19 p.m. Two males fighting.
• WRECK - 300 block of W. Hubbard St., 4:31 p.m.
• FORGERY - 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 4:13 p.m. Fake bill passed at a convenience store.
• WRECK - 300 block of NE 27th Ave., 9:06 p.m.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 300 block of NW 4th St., 8:59 p.m. Male reports child custody issue.
APRIL 25
• SHOPLIFTING - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:49 a.m. Beer stolen from convenience store.
• WELFARE CHECK - 800 block of SW 27th St., 9:32 a.m. Female reports fear of danger.
• ANIMAL BITE - 100 block of FM 2256, 11:31 a.m. Shelter employee bitten by kitten. Kitten to be quarantined.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of SW 10th St., 12:53 p.m. Male evading in vehicle.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 500 block of SW 13th St., 12:52 p.m. Female reports theft of vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of FM 1821, 1:36 p.m. Male found deceased of natural causes inside motel room.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of SW 17th St., 1:05 p.m. Female reports physical disturbance.
• WRECK - 100 block of Hood Road, 6:48 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SW 10th Ave., 6:12 p.m. Dog was shot and killed in self-defense.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of SW 25th St., 11:28 p.m. Female reported her vehicle damaged.
APRIL 26
• WRECK - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 5:26 a.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of SW 11th St., 11:33 a.m. Information report.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1000 block of SW 1st Ave., 11:42 a.m.
• THREATS - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 2:40 p.m. Two females involved in physical altercation.
• THREATS - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:19 p.m. Female assaulted on trailway.
APRIL 27
• THEFT - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:09 a.m. Items stolen while man was in hospital.
• THREATS - 400 block of NE 6th Ave., 8:31 a.m. Information report.
• HARASSMENT - 1400 block of SE 21st St., 2:40 p.m. Possible bond condition violation.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:50 p.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass and theft.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:29 p.m. Vehicle was stolen, then recovered later.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of SW 16th St., 10:08 p.m. Door window busted.
• WARRANTS - 600 block of SW 16th St., 11:49 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
APRIL 28
• THEFT - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:56 p.m. Two males burglarized a bar.
• WARRANTS - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 1:17 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 4:23 p.m. Female reports property damaged.
• WRECK - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 6:39 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1000 block of SE 6th Ave., 5:47 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:14 p.m. Female received criminal trespass warning from business.
APRIL 29
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of NW 11th St., 12:57 a.m. Female reported someone tried to kick in her front door.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 100 block of Energy Ave., 7 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 300 block of NW 4th St., 7:50 p.m. Male reports child custody issues.
• THEFT - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:57 p.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of SE 19th St., 8:57 p.m. Information only.
• WELFARE CHECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:24 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 25-28, 2022.
APRIL 25
• WELFARE CHECK - 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 3:22 a.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of Barnett Drive, 9:27 a.m. Male reported someone cut a chain link to a business gate.
• THEFT - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:40 a.m. Female reported theft of a handbag and personal information.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:43 a.m. Male reported someone stole construction supplies.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLES - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:40 a.m. Male reported someone stole horse shoeing tools from his truck.
• THEFT - 600 block of W. Bridge St., 4:56 p.m. Male reported someone took the catalytic converter from his camper.
• THEFT OF FIREARM - 1400 block of S. Main St., 12:27 p.m. Gun dealer reported a firearm was lost while being shipped from Arizona.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of W. 7th St., 8:31 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a glass pipe contained burnt marijuana residue.
• WARRANT - 1500 block of Old Garner Road, 10:28 p.m. Male found to have warrant out of Wise County.
• WARRANT - 400 block of Vine St., 11:15 p.m. Male found to have two outstanding warrants.
• SCAM - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:11 p.m. Female reported being scammed into purchasing gift cards by an unknown person.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 300 block of S. Main St., 6:16 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:49 a.m. Subject determined to be having a mental crisis, and three handguns from the residence were taken into temporary possession for safekeeping.
APRIL 26
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 600 block of W. 4th St., 1:29 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.
• WARRANT - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 6:17 p.m. Male arrested on two warrants out of Burleson.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 9:18 p.m. Male conducted a scam online and stole money from another male.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 10:13 p.m. Male found to have a suspended license.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road, 10:30 p.m. Male arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:52 a.m. Female reported her taxes were filed fraudulently.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 10:20 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her debit card information to make an online order.
• LOST PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:08 a.m. Female reported her driver’s license lost.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Bowie St., 1:13 p.m. Male juvenile found in possession of a THC vape pen.
APRIL 27
• THEFT - 1200 block of N. Main St., 3:48 p.m. Female reported placing her phone on a shelf and someone stole it.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8 a.m. Female reported her daughter missing since December.
• DRUGS - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9:11 a.m. Female reported a juvenile male might be in possession of marijuana.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:18 p.m. Female reported someone opened a credit card account in her name.
• THEFT - 1000 block of Vine St., 8:16 a.m. Male reported a known person took a Power Wheels toy.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 7:31 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 2:30 p.m. K9 unit detected odor of narcotics from USPS parcel.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 5:10 p.m. Male reported someone broke into his truck and took cash out of the console.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of E. Interstate 20 North Service Road, 12:01 a.m. Felony amount of a controlled substance located in vehicle.
• WARRANT - Weatherford city limits, 10:13 p.m. Female reportedly assaulted male and was found to have two warrants out of Hudson Oaks.
APRIL 28
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 12:26 a.m. Male found to be in possession of THC and marijuana.
