Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 29-June 4, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
MAY 29
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 4:22 a.m. A male caused a disturbance at their neighbor’s residence.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of NW 6th St., 11:23 a.m. Male reported motorcycle stolen.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:03 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 4800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:26 p.m.
• WRECK - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:52 p.m.
• WRECK - 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 1:37 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:58 p.m. Building burglarized.
• WRECK - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 3:37 p.m.
• THEFT - 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:51 p.m. Copper piping stolen from AC unit.
• THEFT - 1700 blockof SE 22nd Ave., 4:23 p.m. License plate stolen off of flatbed trailer.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:50 p.m. Information report.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 7700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:21 p.m. Business reported rental vehicle stolen.
• INFORMATION - 1100 block of SW 22nd St., 11:01 p.m. Information report regarding Adult Protective Services.
MAY 30
• WRECK - 3100 block of NE 10th St., 9:03 a.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SW 17th St., 10:10 a.m. Rear windshield of vehicle broken out.
• MISSING PERSON - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 12:39 p.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:48 p.m. Female placed under arrest for public intoxication.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SE 12th Ave., 8:33 p.m. Juveniles reported an unidentified male yelled at them.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:33 p.m. Subjects trespassed inside hotel.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1800 block of Lamar St., 10:19 p.m. Toddler attacked by family pet.
MAY 31
• THEFT - 1900 block of SW 7th Ave., 12:33 a.m. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:44 a.m. Purse lost at restaurant.
• WRECK - 2600 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 11:48 a.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of SE 12th Ave., 10:46 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for outstanding warrant.
• ASSAULT - 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 2:36 p.m. Female placed under arrest for assault by contact family violence and possession of a controlled substance.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:58 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:11 p.m. Male reported his storage unit was burglarized.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 10:31 p.m. Male vandalized female’s vehicle.
JUNE 1
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 12:42 a.m. Suicide attempt leads to a sexual assault outcry.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:20 a.m. Information report.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 3000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:35 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of NE 23rd St., 4:33 p.m.
• WRECK - 2700 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:41 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1000 block of SE 2nd Ave., 8:11 p.m. Male reported criminal mischief.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 10:09 p.m. Male reported child custody issues.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of FM 1821, 10:11 p.m. A female reported property stolen out of her motel room.
• THREATS - 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 10:52 p.m.
JUNE 2
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:43 a.m. Information report regarding possible trespassing.
• WRECK - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:04 a.m.
• THREATS - 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:55 a.m. Male reportedly assaulted by female.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1300 block of SE 2nd Ave., 8:50 a.m. Civil issue with city code violation.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:13 p.m. Storage units were broken into.
• WRECK - 100 block of SW 1st St., 1:11 p.m.
• THEFT - 1500 block of NW 3rd Ave., 5:16 p.m. Female reports packages stolen.
• THREATS - 1400 block of SE 15th St., 7:01 p.m. Family member making verbal terroristic threats to victim.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NE 27th St., 7:10 p.m. A female reported her vehicle being taken without permission.
• HARASSMENT - 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 7:40 p.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 9:33 p.m. A female reported being assaulted by a family member.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 10:38 p.m. Caller reported a physical assault in a hotel room.
JUNE 3
• HARASSMENT - N400 block of SW 25th Ave., 1:55 a.m. Male violated protective order by showing up at ex-girlfriend’s work.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:10 a.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 900 block of SW 10th St., 4:43 a.m. Male violated protective order by kicking in front door of ex-girlfriend’s residence.
• THEFT - 1100 block of SE 17th St., 12 p.m.
JUNE 4
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 25th St., 4:22 a.m. Male claims fiancé poured bleach in his drinking water jug.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of FM 1821, 9:25 a.m. Expo center was burglarized.
• WRECK - 1900 block of SE 11th St., 10:09 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 11:32 a.m. Male reported his vehicle burglarized.
• WRECK - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:16 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SE 27th Ave., 3 p.m. Mother called police for son having mental health emergency.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:21 p.m. Male arrested for theft and during the arrest was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 28-June 4, 2021.
MAY 28
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of N. Elm St., 11:15 p.m.Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• ROAD RAGE - 1200 block of Interstate 20, 6:30 p.m. Male reported another male brandished a firearm during an argument.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:53 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 10:30 a.m. Juvenile male reported being struck in the face by a known person.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. A stolen debit card out of Lamar County was used in Weatherford.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:16 p.m. Male reported his debit card was used to make fraudulent purchases at a gas station.
• MISSING PERSON - 2500 block of Hadley St., 2:50 p.m. Female reported her nephew missing.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2300 block of Timber Cove Drive, 11:15 a.m. Male reported an unknown person applied for unemployment benefits using his persona information.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:41 p.m. Juvenile male was issued a criminal trespass and released to his guardian.
• DRUGS - 1000 block of N. Main St., 7:01 p.m. Female found a baggie containing what she thought was cocaine.
MAY 29
• FOLLOW-UP - Female reported two suspects jumped over her fence and damaged it.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - Male reported several vehicles were broken into and a firearm stolen.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Love Street, 12:27 p.m. Graffiti found on park restroom walls and a can of enamel was recovered.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:21 a.m. Female reported a male relative pushed her and took her phone while she tried to call 9-1-1.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 2:13 p.m. Male observed striking a known person with a shoe and arrested for assault.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1500 block of Salado Trail, 1:01 a.m. Three male juveniles found in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 9:42 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana and THC.
• DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 7:26 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:50 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 4000 block of Old Dennis Road, 1:54 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrants and unlawful restraint of a female.
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:13 p.m. Domestic assault reported between a female, her children and a known male offender.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 9:53 a.m. Two subjects arrested for public intoxication.
MAY 30
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:15 a.m. Male had been hit on the side of the head by a known female.
• DRUGS - 1800 block of S. Main St., 10:45 a.m. Traffic stop completed in the 100 block of E. Interstate 20 and narcotics were discovered and seized.
• CIVIL MATTER - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:17 p.m. Female reported her daughter was provided alcohol by another parent and left unsupervised at a house party.
• AGGRAVATED ROBBERY - Weatherford city limits, 5:58 a.m. Male reported two suspects took items within his home and his vehicles.
• RUNAWAY - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:02 a.m. Female reported her 13-year-old daughter ran away.
• DRUGS - 200 block of Atwood Court, 7:58 p.m. Female reported her daughter left a bag at her house that she suspected contained drugs. Broken pipes and a spoon were found and tested positive for methamphetamine.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of S. Tower St., 2:24 p.m. Female reported her neighbor captured security footage of a male breaking into her vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 1:50 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
MAY 31
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:39 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of S. Bowie Road, 12:25 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated and arrested for intentionally destroying evidence of the criminal offense in which officers were investigating.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:17 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.
JUNE 1
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 9:52 a.m. Female reported receiving harassing texts and phone calls from a known male for the last three months.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:41 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole $13,000 from a business.
• FORGERY - 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:45 p.m. Employee reported receiving deposits containing counterfeit bills.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her credit card at Weatherford businesses.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:55 p.m. Male reported a package was dropped off that was not his.
• SCAM - 300 block of Case St., 3:26 p.m. Maile reported an unknown person used his social security number to file for unemployment.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Parker County, 9:20 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a family member at a resident outside of city limits. Information forward to sheriff’s office.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:27 p.m. Male reported his cell phone stolen.
JUNE 2
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:08 p.m. Male attempted to conceal a large plastic baggie containing methamphetamine.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Denton St., 12:15 a.m. Male arrested on active warrants, marijuana and THC found inside vehicle.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:07 p.m. Female reported six charges made to her PayPal account.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 9:30 p.m. THC oil found inside a vape pen.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1600 block of Signature Drive, 7:33 p.m. Male reported to have displayed a firearm during a verbal altercation.
JUNE 3
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 3:08 a.m. Driver and passenger arrested on active warrants.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:30 p.m. Female reported her phone and wallet stolen.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 11:02 p.m. Over $3,000 in property stolen from a business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:22 a.m. Driver and passenger found in possession of methamphetamine and had tampered with narcotics with the intent to prevent them from being used as evidence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of S. Main St., 9:03 p.m. Methamphetamine and marijuana found inside the vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of N. Interstate 20 Service Road, 6:27 p.m. Male arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
• DRUGS - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:50 p.m. Male found to be in possession of syringe containing liquid methamphetamine.
JUNE 4
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:22 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated on methamphetamine.
• THREATS - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 1:22 a.m. Male reported to be waving around a gun and knife in his hands, and had made threats to harm another bystander.
