Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 30-May 6, 2022.
APRIL 30
• HIT AND RUN - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:44 a.m.
• WRECK - 500 block of SE 1st St., 7:28 a.m.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 200 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:23 a.m. Vehicle towed due to blocking private driveway.
• WRECK - SE 16th St. and SE 6th Ave., 12:49 p.m.
• THREATS - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 11:54 a.m. Terroristic threat made at high school.
• WRECK - SE 18th St. and SE 14th Ave., 4:49 p.m.
• ATTEMPT TO LOCATE - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 4:25 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 200 block of NE 27th Ave., 6:16 p.m.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 2200 block of SE 4th Ave., 5:17 p.m.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 300 block of SW 23rd St., 6:49 p.m. Information report regarding child custody.
MAY 1
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of SE 12th St., 12:10 a.m. Male waved down officer stating a gun was pulled on him. Other party involved claims and assault occurred.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:19 a.m. Female trespassed from convenience store.
• WRECK - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:27 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of FM 1821, 9:19 a.m. Trailer home was abandoned on state property.
• WRECK - 1600 block of SE 25th Ave., 3:42 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 300 block of Bowie Drive, 3:49 p.m. A building was burglarized.
• WRECK - 400 block of NE 6th Ave., 6:47 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2000 block of SE 12th St., 8:25 p.m. Male reported vehicle burglarized.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:02 p.m. Information report.
MAY 2
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:59 a.m. Store employee reported males stole merchandise.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 900 block of SW 25th St., 6:19 a.m. Physical assault call led to warrant arrest.
• WARRANTS - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 2:28 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 800 block of SE 18th St., 6:47 p.m. Information report.
MAY 3
• CHILD ABUSE - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 1:18 a.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of FM 1821, 6:20 a.m. Vehicle burglarized in motel parking lot.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of FM 1821, 7:20 a.m. Vehicle burglarized in motel parking lot.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1600 block of SE 18th St., 9:48 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
• THEFT - 1600 block of NW 5th Ave., 12:26 p.m. Female reported jewelry stolen from her residence.
• WRECK - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:43 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 2500 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:01 p.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 7:41 p.m. Male reported a speaker stolen from his room while he was at work.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NW 4th St., 11:34 p.m. Information report.
MAY 4
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:33 a.m. Male evaluated at MHMR.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 300 block of SW 5th St., 1:31 p.m. Female trespassed from residence.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 3:47 p.m.
• THREATS - 1300 block of SE 22nd St., 3:38 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:54 p.m. Female arrested for possession of controlled substance and warrant.
• THEFT - 200 block of Mesquite St., 10:12 p.m. Male reported theft of property.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2100 block of SE 21st Ave., 7:24 p.m.
MAY 5
• THEFT - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:56 p.m. Two males burglarized bar.
• WARRANTS - 3000 block of NE 2nd Ave., 1:17 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 4:43 p.m. Female reports property damaged.
• WRECK - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 6:39 p.m.
MAY 6
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8 a.m. Liquid added to gas tank to damage vehicle.
• ASSAULT - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:40 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by a family member.
• WARRANTS - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 1:27 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:05 p.m. Information report.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:43 p.m. Female stole items and was trespassed from a retail store.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2100 block of SE 1st St., 8:44 p.m. Male arrested for solicitation of prostitution.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 2-6, 2022.
MAY 2
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:38 p.m. Reporter of a 17-year-old female in possession of a THC vape pen.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1000 block of S. Sloan St., 9:40 a.m. Male arrested for violating a criminal trespass warning.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1900 block of S. Main St., 2 p.m. Two males arrested for public intoxication.
• THEFT - 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:20 a.m. Male reported a catalytic converter stolen.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:30 p.m. 14-year-old female reported being struck in the mouth by a known suspect.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1300 block of S. Main St., 8:07 a.m. Male arrested for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 p.m. Female reported someone used her identifying information to order an item online.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:22 p.m. Male reported someone broke into his business and apartment and stole various items.
• FRAUD - 2000 block of Newport Road, 2:30 p.m. Female reported someone opened or attempted to open numerous accounts with lending institutions in her name.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:30 a.m. Employee reported two males each stole a hedge trimmer.
MAY 3
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:22 p.m. Male reported a dispute during which a known female lightly hit him.
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 2 p.m. 17-year-old male found in possession of drugs.
• THEFT - 1800 block of Barberry Way 3:15 p.m. Male reported sheets of plywood stolen from a construction site.
• ASSAULT - 2500 block of S. Main St., 12:26 p.m. Female reported her common law spouse assaulted her.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7 a.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen overnight.
• THEFT - 900 block of Nandina Road, 9:45 a.m. Male reported pieces of radiant barrier stolen from a job site.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of W. Park Drive, 11:01 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his property and stole various items.
• SCAM - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:10 p.m. Female reported someone scammed her out of $900 fraudulently.
• THREATS - 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 8:30 a.m. Juvenile reported another juvenile threatened to harm other students.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of Tin Top Road, 6:55 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1 p.m. Juvenile determined to need mental assistance.
MAY 4
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Male reported someone opened an account using his identifying information.
MAY 5
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 3:07 p.m. CPD reported a 15-year-old female mad an outcry of sexual abuse.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:28 p.m. 17-year-old male reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:50 p.m. Call for possible overdose led to female’s arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
• RUNAWAY - 1000 block of Jodie Drive, 10:42 p.m. Female reported a 17-year-old had run away.
• WRECK - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 7:29 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• THEFT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:45 p.m. Male student reported theft of money.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:22 p.m. Male reported being struck in the head by a female relative.
MAY 6
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:12 a.m. Female reported a known male physically assaulted her.
• EVADING ARREST - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:38 a.m. Driver and two passengers arrested by Fort Worth PD following pursuit.
