Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 1-7, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
MAY 1
• WELFARE CHECK - 900 block of SW 17th St., 1:16 a.m. Information report regarding possible suicidal male juvenile.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1700 block of NW 4th Ave., 8:05 a.m. At-large dog with puppies bit three people. Puppies were impounded and mother dog’s owner was contacted and the dog impounded for quarantine.
• FRAUD - 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 10:31 a.m. Unknown subject fraudulently attempted to obtain unemployment benefits from female subject.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 300 block of SW 3rd St., 1:07 p.m. Red tag placed on abandoned vehicle parked on a public roadway.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Garrett Morris Parkway, 1:57 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:22 p.m. Male subject issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of SE 13th St., 4:18 p.m. Mother received text message from her ex-husband, violating a no-contact order.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 5:04 p.m. Custody dispute between parents.
• THEFT - 300 block of NE 27th Ave., 7:06 p.m. Male reported his gun stolen.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of SE 6th St., 6:35 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
MAY 2
• VEHICLE THEFT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 12:08 a.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:33 a.m. Information report.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 7:52 a.m.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 500 block of SW 21st St., 10:14 a.m. Male and female criminally trespassed from property.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Van Story St., 12:39 p.m. Two males involved in disorderly conduct.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:01 p.m.
• WRECK - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:55 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:27 p.m. Hit and run reported at bar parking lot.
MAY 3
• THEFT - 900 block of SE 1st Ave., 7:33 a.m. Male wanted to report stolen vehicle but recovered it before he could make report.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 2;56 p.m. Female was located deceased inside of residence.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:42 p.m. Female stated she was assaulted and had property taken from her.
• WRECK - 3400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:15 p.m.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1300 block of SE 8th St., 6:43 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 7th Ave., 11:36 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of NW 5th Ave., 11:33 p.m.
MAY 4
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 4th St., 8:08 a.m. Female reports property damaged.
• WRECK - 2900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:30 a.m.
• WRECK - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:34 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SE 1st St., 12:24 p.m. Male chased male with hatchet.
• THEFT - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 12:22 p.m. Male reports stolen medication.
• WRECK - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:22 p.m.
• GUN SHOTS - 100 block of FM 1821, 5:54 p.m. Male requested police after male shot at him.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 5:57 p.m. Report on a dog attacking another dog.
MAY 5
• VEHICLE THEFT - 500 block of NE 8th Ave., 5:34 a.m. Vehicle stolen from residence.
• WRECK - 1100 block of SE 13th St., 9:35 a.m.
• THEFT - 3000 block of Airport Road, 11:23 a.m. Male reported guns stolen from him.
• ANIMAL BITE - 800 block of SE 12th St., 7:10 p.m. Dog bite.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 9:01 p.m. Unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
MAY 6
• INFORMATION - 100 block of NE Pine St., 11:01 a.m. Female located handbag on the side of the road.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of SE 3rd St., 10:57 a.m. During school notification officer observed possible child in need of supervision.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:57 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 400 block of SE 18th St., 3:01 p.m. House burglarized.
• WRECK - 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 3:34 p.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:12 p.m.
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 3:59 p.m.
• ASSAULT - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:39 p.m. Male reports girlfriend exhibited knife during verbal altercation.
• GUN SHOTS - 1200 block of SE 20th St., 11:54 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
MAY 7
• WELFARE CHECK - 7100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:10 a.m.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 6:54 a.m.
• CITY ORDINANCE - 900 block of SE 8th St., 8:29 a.m.
• THREATS - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:33 a.m. Female was verbally threatened by other female.
• WRECK - 300 block of SW 1st St., 2:13 p.m.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 300 block of Hamilton Road, 3:34 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of SE 20th St., 3:02 p.m. Orange sticker placed on window of abandoned vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:24 p.m. Observed suspicious vehicle and person behind abandoned building.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 4:01 p.m. Man bit by nephew’s dog while moving.
• DEBIT/CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:58 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of MH 370, 8:11 p.m. Male arrested for possession of controlled substance.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 30-May 7, 2021.
APRIL 30
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 7:35 a.m. Female transported to facility for mental evaluation.
• HIT AND RUN - 500 block of W. Ball St., 7:33 a.m.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m. Male reported unknown persons filed for unemployment benefits using his information.
• INTOXICATED PERSON - 300 block of Palo Pinto St., 4 p.m. Male reported to municipal court for a hearing, with the odor of burnt marijuana on him, and was found to be in possession.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:15 p.m. CPS worker requested report of an assault involving a family member they were working with and a juvenile female.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:05 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known female.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of S. Main St., 7:06 p.m. Male found to be operating vehicle while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:27 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated, third or more.
MAY 1
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of FM 920, 1:20 a.m. Driver arrested for out of county warrant.
• EVADING ARREST - 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:47 p.m. Black SUV was pursued after observed running a stop sign, passing on the shoulder and oncoming traffic. Pursuit was terminated and report completed.
• HIT AND RUN - 1100 block of W. Water St., 2:12 a.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 1100 block of W. Water St., 2:14 a.m. Driver found to have been driving while intoxicated.
• THEFT - 200 block of Atwood Court, 7:44 a.m. Female reported unknown person had broken into a mailbox and scattered mail all over the road, as well as a stolen package.
• HIT AND RUN - Weatherford city limits, 9:38 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.
MAY 2
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9 a.m. Black cell phone and case with cash inside was found on the side of the road.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:45 a.m. Male reported being sent harassing and obscene text messages on his cell phone.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 8:42 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his vehicle while he was inside of a business.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 3:50 p.m. Ten-year-old male juvenile transported to mental health facility for evaluation.
• RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 4:41 p.m. Male reported his 15-year-old daughter ran away from the home.
MAY 3
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 a.m. Female reported a known male sent explicit visual materials through social media.
• ROAD RAGE - 1800 block of Tin Top Road, 8:19 p.m. Driver fired shots at another vehicle after a road rage incident, then fled the scene. Driver was later located and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1000 block of S. Waco St., 6:59 a.m. Male reported someone entered his residence and stole items.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 10:50 a.m. Employee reported a known suspect took a laptop and did not pay for it.
• FRAUD - 300 block of Jade Lane, 3 p.m. Female reported a known suspect used her personal identification on a document and forged her signature.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of W. Spring St., 2:20 p.m. Baggie of methamphetamine observed on passenger, and driver arrested for license invalid.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of Briarhaven Blvd., 4:37 p.m. Male arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
• HIT AND RUN - 400 block of S. Main St., 3:58 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of Bishop St., 11:46 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
MAY 4
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:37 a.m. Female reported a security camera was damaged.
• DISTURBANCE - 2500 block of S. Main St., 1:18 p.m. Male reported a subject destroyed property and threatened him. The suspect was located, ran from officers and was arrested.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:23 p.m. Employee reported a male entered his business and stole various items.
• FALSE REPORT - 3500 block of Lakeway Drive, 5:57 p.m. Dispatched notified of a person with a weapon, resident confirmed no person with a weapon.
• THREATS - 100 block of Meadow View Road, 7:48 a.m. Male reported a known juvenile made threats.
MAY 5
• RECKLESS DRIVER - 2100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:46 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• LOST PROPERTY - 1500 block of N. Main St., 11:52 a.m. Female reported losing her wedding ring.
• INVESTIGATION - 1100 block of Keechi St., 4:30 p.m. Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation after an anonymous tip.
• INVESTIGATION - 1700 block of Ranger Highway, 4:30 p.m. Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of Interstate 20, 5:30 p.m. Vape cigarettes and a cartridge containing THC were found.
MAY 6
• HARASSMENT - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:30 a.m. Male reported a caller demanded money for services allegedly rendered and threatened to harm his family.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Winona St., 7:32 a.m. Driver arrested for possession of marijuana, controlled substance.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 12:08 p.m. Male charged with stealing a pickup, attempting to evade officers on foot.
• MENTAL CRISIS - Weatherford city limits, 5:44 p.m. Male transported to a mental health facility for evaluation.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:25 p.m. Female reported an unknown person continues to make accounts in her name on the internet after she driver’s license and social security card were stolen in 2008.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:16 p.m. Male reported a known male was assaulted by an unknown person causing serious bodily injury.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 8:37 p.m. Employee reported two females took multiple items from the store.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 9:52 p.m. Driver arrested on warrant.
MAY 7
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Rentz St., 2:24 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
