Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 21-27, 2022.
MAY 21
• PARKING PROBLEM - 600 block of Circle Road, 8:28 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 300 block of SE 5th Ave., 11:24 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:47 p.m.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 700 block of SW 17th St., 2:04 p.m.
• THEFT - 2400 block of NE 3rd Ave., 4:41 p.m. Female suspected of stealing wedding ring from person’s home she was doing lawn work for.
• FOLLOW-UP - 300 block of NW 10th St., 4:30 p.m. Male reports altercation.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:48 p.m. Information report
• WRECK - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:51 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:43 p.m. Female reported terroristic threat.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 8:12 p.m. Juvenile female missing.
• THEFT - 1300 block of SE 15th St., 8:43 p.m. Theft of property.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of NE 8th Ave., 8:38 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
MAY 22
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:44 a.m. Male arrested on county warrant.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Industrial Parkway, 10:09 a.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - Mineral Wells Airport, 1:45 p.m. Male trespassed at airport.
• WARRANTS - 300 block of NW 10th St., 3:15 p.m.
• THREATS - 700 block of SW 19th St., 7:01 p.m. Assault was reported.
• THREATS - 1000 block of NW 5th Ave., 8:44 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:21 p.m. Male arrested for evading in a vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SW 11th St., 11:19 p.m. Female was issued a criminal trespass warning from a local business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of SW 11th St., 11:19 p.m. Female issued a criminal trespass warning from a local business.
MAY 23
• HIT AND RUN - 900 block of Alamo St., 7:52 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of SE 21st St., 12:24 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of SE 25th Ave., 11:45 a.m. Information regarding possible burglary at ABC storage.
• INFORMATION - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:35 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning for business.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 8:35 p.m. Information only.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:10 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was burglarized.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of SW 19th St., 11:46 p.m. Information report.
MAY 24
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of SE 2nd Ave., 5:41 a.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 5:39 a.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized during the night.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1200 block of FM 4, 8:19 a.m. Bobcat attacked male and later dogs at a second address. Bobcat will be submitted for rabies testing.
• ANIMAL BITE - 900 block of FM 4 South, 8:21 a.m. Bobcat behaved oddly and was found dead in complainant’s yard with one of the owner’s dogs injured.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1600 block of SE 9th Ave., 8:39 a.m. Female reported missing.
• HIT AND RUN - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 8:57 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of NW 6th St., 10:14 a.m. Male’s residence was damaged.
• THEFT - 500 block of SW 23rd St., 10:57 a.m. Male reported chain saw stolen.
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 14th St., 1:47 p.m. Male reported dog stolen.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:22 p.m. Male placed under arrested for outstanding warrant.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1700 block of SE 18th St., 3:08 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
• WRECK - 1300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 3:23 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 4:35 p.m. Family violence reported.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:49 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from business.
• WRECK - 1000 block of SW 1st St., 8:38 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2800 block of SW 8th Ave., 7:06 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.
MAY 25
• MISSING PERSON - 1600 block of SE 21st St., 7:08 a.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 500 block of SE 25th Ave., 9:19 a.m. Multiple storage unites burglarized.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 1300 block of SE 8th St., 3:26 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of Sam Houston Ave., 3:44 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:59 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF STRUCTURE - 400 block of Long Drive, 7:22 p.m. Male stole tools from carport and then brought them back.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:01 p.m. Male trespassed from relative’s residence.
MAY 26
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:09 a.m. Male had truck burglarized.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:11 a.m. Information report.
• MISSING PERSON - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:36 a.m. Elderly male reported missing.
• ASSISTANCE - 300 block of NW 10th St., 12:27 p.m. Male violated emergency protective order.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of FM 1821, 6:18 p.m. Female fell in hole at gas station.
• THREATS - 300 block of SW 25th St., 8:11 p.m. Female arrested for assault cause bodily injury.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:43 p.m. A homemade trailer was red-tagged.
MAY 27
• WRECK - 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6;33 a.m.
• THEFT - 500 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:15 a.m. Female reported theft of property.
• FRAUD - Mineral Wells city limits, 4:29 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:03 a.m. Information report on dog that hung himself on fence.
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 20-26, 2022.
MAY 20
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:46 p.m.
• ASSAULT - 1300 block of S. Main St., 5:43 a.m. Male reported an unknown person assaulted him.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 7:30 a.m. Information regarding fraud received by Arlington Police Department.
• THEFT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 1:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole money from a bank account.
• POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY - Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography possession.
MAY 21
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2500 block of S. Main St., 12:52 a.m. Male placed under arrested for public intoxication.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 700 block of E. 3rd St., 8:50 a.m. Female seen exiting a residence with an unknown number of items inside their vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of S. Main St., 3:28 p.m. Female arrested for possession of marijuana.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of S. Main St., 6:33 p.m. Male found to be in possession of fraudulent buyer’s temporary tag.
• WRECK - 100 block of W. 4th St., 3:07 p.m. Male found to be with a female that is protected person.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 11:43 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:16 a.m. Female found to have assaulted a male, and was found to be in possession of multiple THC cartridges during book-in.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2500 block of S. Main St., 2:36 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.
• FIREARM DISCHARGE - 1500 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:09 p.m. Male reported someone shot a bullet through the office front door.
• HIT AND RUN - 1300 block of S. Main St., 1:37 p.m.
MAY 22
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 6 p.m. Female found to be intoxicated and in possession of methamphetamine.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:50 p.m. Male reported being poked in the eye by a known female.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:30 a.m. Male charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• INFORMATION - E. Bankhead Drive and West Interstate 20, 3:16 a.m. Male involved in wreck had a firearm on his person, which was taken for safekeeping.
MAY 23
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 1:38 a.m. Report completed.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.
• THEFT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:36 a.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her vehicle and damaged it, then left the vehicle on the property and took the keys, as well as another set of keys to the business.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 11:10 a.m. Female dropped off a found wallet with ID information.
• THEFT - 400 block of Adams Drive, 12:15 p.m. Female reported her wallet stolen out of her purse.
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Possible sex offense regarding juvenile.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of Charles St., 6:48 p.m. Driver issued citation for expired registration.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2200 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 9:23 p.m. Male reported his neighbor came onto his property and unscrewed his flood lights. Criminal trespass warning requested.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:27 p.m. Driver arrested for traffic violation.
• LOST PROPERTY - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 10:50 a.m. Male reported a lost wallet.
MAY 24
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of Charles St., 7:50 a.m. Two juveniles observed walking off campus, then dropping off a backpack which contained three THC cartridges.
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 10:59 a.m. Female reported threats being made to her through social media.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of E. Spring St., 9:34 a.m. Female reported someone keyed her car.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 10:12 a.m. Male reported another male failed to pay for property from a business.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:29 p.m. Male reported someone stole property from his storage.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:28 a.m. Male reported a known male fraudulently placed a deed on property that belongs to an investment group.
• WARRANT - 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:04 a.m. Male found to have warrant out of Tarrant County and be in possession of a controlled substance.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 8 p.m. Female reported her car stolen by a known male.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 5:52 p.m. Female reported sending money to an unknown person in exchange for a return that was never given.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 7:25 p.m. Female found to be in possession of a check belonging to a deceased owner.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 8:17 p.m. Male reported another male exited his vehicle and spit on him.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 10:12 a.m. Male reported a known male failed to pay for property from a business.
MAY 25
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:39 p.m. Female reported being pushed and had her neck grabbed by a known male.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 3:59 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his social security number.
• TERRORISTIC THREAT - 500 block of W. Russell St., 8:22 a.m. SRO notified of a student with a weapon. Student was searched and nothing was located.
• HIT AND RUN - Old Dennis Road and W. Interstate 20 Service Road South, 1:17 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Atwood Court, 5:21 a.m. Ambulance notified of a deceased female.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:34 a.m. Female reported a known male sent explicit photos of her to others without her consent.
• WARRANT - 1500 block of Sidewinder Trail, 10:51 p.m. Male caught trying to steal lumber and found to have warrants.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 5:40 p.m. Female was assaulted by a 17-year-old female.
MAY 26
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1700 block of S. Main St., 1:55 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2600 block of S. Main St., 2:54 a.m. Two males found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and issued citations.
