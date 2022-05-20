Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 14-19, 2022.
MAY 14
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 10:47 a.m. Property damage reported.
• WARRANTS - 2900 block of SE 5th St., 10:30 a.m. Warrant service arrest.
• THEFT - 900 block of SE 8th St., 2:50 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:32 p.m.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:27 p.m. Male stole property from a business.
• INFORMATION - 1600 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:39 p.m. Abandoned property located.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:45 p.m. Information reported over possible child abuse.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:45 p.m.
• RUNAWAY - 3800 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:14 p.m. Juvenile reported as runaway.
MAY 15
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - SE 16th St. and SE 19th Ave., 12:23 a.m. Located female who reported she was involved in physical altercation.
• WARRANTS - 400 block of SE 4th Ave., 6:56 a.m. Warrant stop led to male evading, and possession of narcotics.
• THREATS - 800 block of SE 6th St., 8:42 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:08 a.m.
• WRECK - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:54 a.m. Female involved in two vehicle collisions.
• WRECK - Palo Pinto County Rodeo grounds, 5:51 p.m.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 2900 block of SE 6th St., 9:07 p.m. Male reported vehicle stolen.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:13 p.m. Fraudulent transaction reported.
• THEFT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 9:28 p.m. Money stolen from front desk.
MAY 16
• GUN SHOTS - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:56 p.m. Female shot during trespassing incident.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:42 a.m. Male was trespassed from building.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 7:05 a.m. Property damage reported.
• THEFT - 1100 block of SE 14th St., 12:07 p.m. Female reported fencing materials stolen from empty lot.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1400 block of NW 4th Ave., 12:34 p.m. Vehicle was issued warning tags.
• MUTUAL ASSISTANCE - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:40 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 1st St., 9:44 p.m. Female arrested for reckless driving.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NE 12th St., 8:43 p.m. Argument between parent and child.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1600 block of SE 21st St., 11:04 p.m. Physical disturbance reported.
MAY 17
• INFORMATION - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 3:28 a.m. Assisted EMS with subject injecting narcotics.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 10:45 a.m. Juvenile committing unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material to another juvenile.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of SW 25th St., 3:48 p.m. Owner of property requested male be issued criminal trespass warning.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 8:41 p.m. Female juvenile was arrested.
MAY 18
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2300 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:06 a.m. Assault family violence with bodily injury.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180 7:35 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of NE 20th St., 8:48 a.m. Deceased person.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:56 a.m. Female reported found property.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of SE 14th St., 10:49 a.m. Female arrested for manufacture or delivery of narcotics.
• WRECK - 2200 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:38 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 400 block of SE 4th Ave., 5:15 p.m. Violation of protective order.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 8 p.m. Criminal mischief reported.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:35 p.m. Juvenile female reported a runaway.
• WRECK - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 11:33 p.m.
MAY 19
• THREATS - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:21 a.m. Male assaulted by unknown assailants.
• HARASSMENT - 1200 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 9:12 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10 a.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:14 p.m. Illegal dumping reported.
• THREATS - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 2:44 p.m. Family violence reported.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:12 p.m. Traffic stop conducted on vehicle that produced alert on TCIC.
• THREATS - 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:09 p.m. Unhappy client made threat.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:10 p.m. Female reported daughter ran away from home.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NW 10th St., 9:56 p.m. Verbal argument turns physical.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 1700 block of Goodwin Drive, 10:07 p.m. Female reported daughter missing.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 13-19, 2022.
MAY 13
• THEFT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 10 a.m. Juvenile reported his Air-pods possibly stolen.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 1200 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:47 a.m. Female found to be a danger to herself and transported to a medical facility.
• DISTURBANCE - 900 block of Hilltop Drive, 8:37 a.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass and failure to identify.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Meadowview Road, 2:41 p.m. Juvenile female reported a known female posted inappropriate pictures of a family member on social media.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 2:13 p.m. Female rented furniture, then discontinued payments.
• DRUGS - 1000 block of S. Main St., 1:33 p.m. Juvenile found to be in possession of a THC vape.
MAY 14
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of N. Brazos St., 11:20 p.m. Alcoholic beverages and drug paraphernalia found in vehicle, and driver found to have no driver’s license.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of E. 3rd St., 12:01 a.m. Open fire observed and citation issued for burn ban violation.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 9:11 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:54 a.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her and prevented her from calling police.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Church St., 9:30 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 1:50 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated and be in possession of a firearm.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:59 a.m. Male reported someone took a pistol out of his unlocked vehicle.
MAY 15
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Mimosa St., 4:45 a.m. Juvenile female reported missing.
• THEFT - 200 block of E. Oak St., 8:55 a.m. Male reported his Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of E. Lake Drive, 7:58 a.m. Officers discovered an unoccupied truck, then found a deceased person while checking the area and contacted the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 300 block of Sweetwater Drive, 3:05 p.m. Homeowner reported an unknown person entered the residence and took several items.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of W. 2nd St., 3:21 p.m. Male found to be deceased.
• THREATS - 100 block of Crown Valley Drive, 2:16 p.m. Female reported a known male threatened her by phone.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:04 p.m. Female reported being struck in the head and body by a known male.
• WARRANT - 200 block of Cartwright Park, 12:34 a.m. Male found to have active warrant out of WPD.
• TRAFFIC STOP - S. Main St. and Courthouse Square, 9:30 p.m. Female driver determined to be intoxicated.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:13 a.m. Female reported a male grabbed her neck and squeezed.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:58 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of controlled substance.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:37 a.m. Male and female arrested for assault bodily injury family violence.
• RUNAWAY - 100 block of College Park Drive, 6:08 p.m. Female reported her 15-year-old daughter ran away from home.
MAY 16
• THEFT - 1300 block of W. Ball St., 10:15 a.m. Female reported a theft of electronics from her vehicle.
• HARBORING RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 2 p.m. Female reported her runaway juvenile daughter was found with an adult male.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:40 a.m. Male reported two teenaged males were in possession of a controlled substance.
• WARRANT - 900 block of S. Main St., 4:25 p.m. Male driver found to have active warrants.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 5:40 p.m. Juvenile transported to hospital after smoking a THC vape pen.
• WRECK - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:32 p.m. Female who drover her vehicle off a retaining wall was determined to be intoxicated.
• INTOXICATED PERSON - 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 9:14 p.m. Male found to have stolen beer and locked himself in the store’s restroom.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 400 block of E. Akard St., 2:45 p.m. Male reported three known individuals broke into his home and stole his dog.
MAY 17
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:58 a.m. Marijuana located inside a vehicle.
• WARRANT - Weatherford city limits, 2:19 a.m. Driver found to have active warrants out of Breckenridge.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 9:35 a.m. Male showed signs possibly related to medical condition and was released to family/medical staff.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 8:45 p.m. Road rage incident with a gun reported but no suspect found.
• EVADING ARREST - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:10 p.m. Male evaded arrest on foot and was later located and arrested on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 4:13 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male. An earlier assault was also reported.
• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:39 p.m.
MAY 18
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:02 p.m. Male reported alcohol stolen from an event in the 600 block of S. Waco St.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:20 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:21 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant and marijuana observed inside the vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:56 p.m. Complainant reported they were assaulted by a known family member.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 1:05 a.m. Male found to be in possession of debit card that didn’t belong to him.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of SW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 12:05 a.m. Unknown items seized to be tested for illegal substances during a search.
MAY 19
• FRAUD - 1500 block of Madison St., 11:42 a.m. Female reported a known person issued her two bad checks.
• THEFT - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:40 a.m. Male reported someone stole a company truck.
• INDECENT ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:42 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her by touching her inappropriately.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:38 a.m. Male admitted to damaging windows at a church.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of Chimney Rock St., 10:49 a.m. Female found a cell phone in a case outside her residence.
• THEFT - 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 7:45 a.m. Catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle.
• WARRANT - 1500 block of N. Main St., 9:38 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.
• FOUND PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 1:41 p.m. Pocket knife seized during traffic stop.
