Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 22-28, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
MAY 22
• FRAUD - 8600 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:08 a.m. Male reported fraudulent activity.
• WRECK - 1700 block of SE 1st St., 2:18 p.m.
• WRECK - 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:24 p.m.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:27 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 5:08 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of SE 12th St., 4:49 p.m. Male broke windshield of girlfriend’s car.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1900 block of SE 21st St., 6:02 p.m. Information only.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of Harvey Road, 6:54 p.m. Fraudulent use of identifying documents.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 2200 block of Jacob St., 6:05 p.m. Child custody disagreement.
• HARASSMENT - 1600 block of SW 10th St., 9:08 p.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.
MAY 23
• INFORMATION - Mineral Wells city limits, 1:28 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:42 a.m. Vehicle was stolen and recovered.
• INFORMATION - 1100 block of SW 12th St., 7:18 a.m. Third party female reports sexual assault.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 900 block of NE 2nd St., 7:52 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 2500 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:13 a.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:03 a.m.
• THREATS - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 12:42 p.m. Female stated ex-boyfriend assaulted her.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of SW 10th St., 1:34 p.m. Female reports dogs fighting.
• ANIMAL BITE - 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 4:32 p.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of Gorgas St., 3:47 p.m. Male and female were trespassing, male had active warrant.
• WRECK - 2900 block of Airport Road, 6:10 p.m.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 300 block of Lee Road, 7:05 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered behind truck on Fort Walters.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Lee Road, 8:01 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.
• THEFT - 2300 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:38 p.m. Information report regarding stolen item that was later returned.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:24 p.m. A male and female were issued criminal trespass warnings from a business.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SW 25th St., 9:25 p.m. Information report regarding possible sexual assault of a child.
• HIT AND RUN - 1900 block of SW 7th Ave., 8:57 p.m.
MAY 24
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 800 block of SE 4th Ave., 12:42 a.m. Information only.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of NE 23rd St., 12:09 p.m. Male threatened female over text.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of SW 5th Ave., 3:42 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 4:06 p.m. Vehicle backed into a McDonald’s sign and caused damage, then fled the scene.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 1200 block of SE 2nd Ave., 5:10 p.m. Abandoned vehicle towed as it was illegally parked.
• HIT AND RUN - 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 7:12 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:09 p.m. Criminal mischief reported.
• THREATS - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:25 p.m. A male was assaulted at a motel.
MAY 25
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 5:14 a.m. Male assaulted during confrontation.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:40 a.m. Wallet found by grocery store.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 16th St., 10:40 a.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:06 a.m. Male arrested for shoplifting and possession of controlled substance.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 12:29 p.m. Generator stolen from work sight.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of SE 20th St., 5:46 p.m. Male reported his tire slashed and TV remotes stolen.
• INFORMATION - 3100 block of MH 379, 5:25 p.m. Male reported his storage unit burglarized.
MAY 26
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 7:19 a.m. Physical disturbance leads to multiple arrests for drug possession, assault, evading and an outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 1300 block of SE 22nd St., 12:43 p.m. License plate stolen off of complainant’s vehicle.
• WRECK - 1100 block of SW 12th Ave., 2:33 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2200 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:47 p.m. Custody dispute between two females.
• WRECK - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:36 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - SE 25th Ave. and SE 16th St., 5:58 p.m. Male arrested for assault by contact family violence.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of SW 6th Ave., 7:24 p.m. Dog attacked female on the southwest side of town.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 5:40 p.m. Information report over a welfare check call for service.
MAY 27
• HARASSMENT - 400 block of SW 25th ave., 1:55 a.m. Male violated protective order by showing up to ex-girlfriend’s work.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:10 a.m. Found property information report.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 900 block of SW 10th St., 4:43 a.m. Male violated protective order by kicking in front door of ex-girlfriend’s residence.
• THEFT - 1100 block of SE 17th St., 11:46 a.m. Male reported medication was stolen.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of SE 21st Ave., 12:52 p.m. Juvenile male suspected of attempting to steal vehicle.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:45 p.m.
• WRECK - 900 block of W. Hubbard St., 2:41 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:25 p.m. Vehicle was vandalized.
• ASSAULT - 700 block of SE 12th St., 4 p.m. Male assaulted female by head butting.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 6:51 p.m. A female juvenile assaulted her brother.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of SE 6th St., 10:46 p.m. Disturbance.
MAY 28
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:22 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• THEFT - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:31 a.m. Car keys stolen off hood of car at bar.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 200 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:07 a.m. Female reported open kitchen window and items stolen when she woke up.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 10:06 a.m. Male found on drugs.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:30 a.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:39 a.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 800 block of SE 6th St., 12:19 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from residence.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:01 p.m. Subject scammed for personal information.
• FRAUD - 200 block of FM 1821, 3 p.m. Complainant’s debit card stolen with his stimulus money preloaded on it.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 1000 block of Barker Road, 2:43 p.m. Female reported unwanted contact.
• INFORMATION - SE 9th St. and SE 22nd Ave., 2:42 p.m. Found purse released to owner.
• THEFT - 1300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 3:05 p.m. Possible stolen truck.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 7:36 p.m. A male and female argued.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 21-28, 2021.
MAY 21
• HIT AND RUN - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 7:41 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 11:23 p.m. Driver arrested on warrant.
• THEFT - 200 block of Karen St., 11:19 a.m. Male reported various items stolen from his toolbox.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. WPD received a cybertip regarding child pornography.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Meadow View Road, 4:04 p.m. Male reported his 12-year-old son was assaulted.
• HIT AND RUN - 2700 block of S. Main St., 5:49 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - Weatherford square, 4:19 a.m. Female driver’s vehicle struck a retaining wall, then drove away.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of Interstate 20, 7:44 a.m. Male arrested on two active warrants.
• WRECK - 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:28 p.m.
MAY 22
• PANHANDLING - 2000 block of Bowie Drive, 11 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• INVESTIGATION - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. WPD received cybertip regarding child pornography.
• DISTURBANCE - S. Bowie and Kay streets, 11:28 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:14 p.m. Female reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.
• DRUGS - 1100 block of Winona St., 1:21 p.m. Juvenile male arrested for marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:14 p.m.
• WRECK - 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:56 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while license invalid.
MAY 23
• WRECK - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 2:41 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:47 a.m. Male reported a known female threatened him with a bat.
• CIVIL DISTURBANCE - 500 block of N. Elm St., 2:11 p.m. Female arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
• WRECK - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:01 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• THEFT - 2500 block of S. Main St., 9:40 p.m. Male reported another male stole his wallet.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 6:48 p.m. Female reported her boyfriend assaulted her.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:15 a.m. Female reported she was sexually assaulted by a known person.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Main St., 1:05 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
MAY 24
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 1800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:48 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and arrested.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:27 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of Zion Hill Road, 1:09 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
MAY 25
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:22 a.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:04 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Atwood Court, 9 a.m. Male arrested for warrants.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 1:03 p.m. Male reported he was physically assaulted after a verbal argument with a female family member.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:15 p.m. Female arrested on warrant.
MAY 26
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:42 a.m. Female was assaulted by a male.
• FRAUD - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:04 p.m. Male reported an unknown person took $500 from him.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:30 p.m. Female reported an unknown male stole a riding lawn mower from a business.
MAY 27
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:22 a.m. Minor cited for possession of tobacco.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:53 a.m. Driver arrested for possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
• THEFT - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9 a.m. Male reported a pair of Airpods stolen.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:22 p.m. Teenaged male reported a male struck him in the face.
• WARRANTS - 300 block of Throckmorton St., 4:26 p.m. Wanted male attempted to run away from officers, and was arrested for resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:53 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of Wall St., 8:20 a.m. Verbal argument occurred but no assault had taken place.
MAY 28
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1500 block of S. Main St., 4:42 a.m. Driver cited for no license and teenaged passenger cited for drug paraphernalia possession.
