Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 8-14, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
MAY 8
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Tournament Lane, 1:07 p.m. Woman was trespassed from property.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:13 p.m. Two males made outcry of sexual assault.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of SE 24th St., 7:10 p.m. Unknown person used victim’s information to gain unemployment benefits.
• THEFT - 1000 block of SW 26th St., 8:08 p.m. Male reported he was scammed over the phone out of money.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1700 block of SE 18th St., 9:30 p.m. Burglary of a vehicle.
MAY 9
• INFORMATION - 800 block of NE Park Drive, 3:53 a.m. Prowler was reported to be near a residence.
• THREATS - 1300 block of SW 13th Ave., 5 a.m. Male reports receiving unwanted text messages from another male.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:36 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:14 a.m. Female reported male subject assaulting her in her residence.
• THEFT - 200 block of Tournament Lane, 11:46 a.m. Property stolen from curb.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1700 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:44 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:26 p.m. Male involved in a vehicle crash found to be driving while license invalid with no insurance.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:32 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1800 block of SE 14th St., 7:50 p.m. Burglary of habitation and criminal mischief.
MAY 10
• HIT AND RUN - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:24 a.m. A female driver struck another vehicle before fleeing, then later returned to the scene and was arrested.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:59 a.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 10 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 10:26 a.m. Females got into a verbal argument.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of NE 23rd St., 11:56 a.m. Information on civil matter and possible domestic.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 800 block of NE 9th St., 12:47 p.m. Male burglarized two buildings.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 3:06 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of SE 1st St., 4:08 p.m. Traffic stop led to license plate seized.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of NW 14th St., 7:05 p.m. Information report regarding juveniles damaging property.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:47 p.m. Male subject arrested on city warrant.
MAY 11
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of Harvey Road, 6:44 a.m. Female was arrested on active county warrant.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:47 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1600 block of SE 2nd St., 9:40 a.m. Vehicle was burglarized.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:05 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:28 p.m. Information report.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 500 block of NW 11th St., 3:33 p.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen, and it was later found to have been repossessed.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 3:59 p.m. Information report.
• THREATS - 300 block of Beetham Road, 8:01 p.m. Female alleged being assaulted.
• THEFT - 2100 block of NE 3rd St.., 8:27 p.m. Female reported car key stolen.
MAY 12
• FRAUD - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:04 a.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - SW 5th Ave. and SW 16th St., 12:36 p.m. Vehicle found abandoned at stop sign on SW 5th Ave.
• FRAUD - Windmill Road, 4:23 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 5:29 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NW 4th St., 6:27 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting his brother.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 500 block of SW 9th St., 6:47 p.m. Male subject had his rent house burglarized.
MAY 13
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of SE 1st St., 12:34 a.m. Male subject arrested for evading from a traffic stop.
• THREATS - 500 block of Trade Way, 8:26 a.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 9:25 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.
• THEFT - 1800 block of SE 1st St., 11:09 a.m. Male stole items from a hardware business.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 11:36 a.m. Female reported being harassed.
• LOST PROPERTY - 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 2:18 p.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 3:47 p.m. Merchandise left in vehicle when sold and is now missing.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of NW 5th St., 7:46 p.m. Two females arrested on a traffic stop.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of FM 1821, 8:02 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:16 p.m. Female arrested on an outstanding warrant during a disturbance.
MAY 14
• FOLLOW-UP - 2900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:45 a.m. Female harassed by male via text.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:10 a.m. Motorcycle stolen from residence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:05 p.m. Male destroyed property and was trespassed.
• THREATS - 2600 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:48 p.m. Female reports father of daughter threatening custody.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2500 block of NE 4th St., 5:40 p.m. Information report.
• CITIZEN ASSIST - 1900 block of SW 7th Ave., 5:11 p.m. Runaway juvenile located at residence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Oak Ave. 6:54 p.m. Male was arrested on traffic stop for outstanding warrant.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 900 block of SW 21st St., 8:31 p.m. Male subject was shot and killed during an active burglary.
• THEFT - 800 block of SE 8th St., 11:04 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was opened and his phone removed.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 6-13, 2021.
MAY 6
• THEFT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 3:10 p.m. Teenage male reported an unknown person stole one of her air pods and a charging case.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Meadow View Road, 12:13 p.m. Male suspected a known juvenile assaulted another juvenile.
MAY 7
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 10:35 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her debit card at a local business.
• SCAM - 200 block of S. Mill St., 11:10 a.m. Female reported being scammed over the phone by a person who said they were a legitimate company.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of W. Josephine St., 11:55 a.m. Female reported finding items she believes may be paraphernalia while cleaning out a house.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:21 p.m. Female reported being struck on the cheek by a family member.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:21 p.m. Male reported being struck on the arm by a family member.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:26 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his debit card.
• THEFT - 2000 block of Bay Laurel Drive, 7:27 p.m. Male reported an unknown person attempted to deceive him out of money online by purchasing an English bulldog.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:19 a.m. Unknown person used an object to deface an ice cream machine.
MAY 8
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of S. Main St., 3:21 a.m. Male found passed out in the drive-thru, and arrested for driving while under the influence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:42 a.m. Driver arrested for warrants and driving while intoxicated.
• WELFARE CHECK - 200 block of Alford Drive, 3:02 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:14 a.m. Female reported an unknown person damaged her vehicle while attempting to remove the front bumper.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Anderson St., 5:21 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her motorcycle from her front yard.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:34 p.m. Female reported a 16-year-old female family member hit her with her fist and scratched her.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of N. Alamo St., 7:15 p.m. Female arrested on out-of-county warrant.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of Holly Oaks Drive, 11:38 p.m. Verbal argument occurred, no determination of an assault.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:29 a.m. Vape cartridges with THC found inside vehicle.
MAY 9
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 6:25 p.m. Female reported her ex-husband called her and threatened to kill her.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:49 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of College Park Drive, 10:49 p.m. Female reported finding a substantial amount of money and a debit card.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:53 a.m. Marijuana found inside the vehicle.
• MISSING PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 5:35 a.m. Male reported his juvenile daughter was missing from home.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:49 a.m. Driver, a 19-year-old male, was found in possession of tequila.
MAY 10
• THEFT - 1400 block of W. Bankhead Highway, 8:32 a.m. Male reported a tackle fishing gear taken out of the toolbox of his vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - Santa Fe Drive and E. Interstate 20, 9 a.m. Citizen found a cell phone on the access road.
• SCAM - 2500 block of Hadley St., 12:30 p.m. Female reported she was scammed by an online suspect.
• INAPPROPRIATE FILMING OF A MINOR - Weatherford city limits, 1:30 p.m. Female advised a juvenile female reported a male was possibly recording her and making her uncomfortable.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of E. Oak St., 11:34 p.m. Two glass pipes used for smoking crack cocaine located inside a vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 3:38 p.m. Male arrested for bond violations and possession of two pistols.
MAY 11
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Harcourt and Vine streets, 9:01 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 7:45 p.m. Male arrested on warrants, methamphetamine found on his person.
• RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 5:36 p.m. Teenager reported a runaway was later found at a friend’s house.
• MISSING PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Male reported missing a pistol and laser light.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of Ranger Highway, 8:23 p.m. Male arrested on parole warrant.
MAY 12
• DRUGS - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9:15 a.m. Male found to be in possession of suspected liquid THC.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:43 a.m. Female reported an unknown person had possession of her personal identifying information.
• THREATS - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:08 p.m. Female reported a known male was harassing her through texts and emails.
• THEFT - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 11:41 a.m. Male arrested for stealing items from a business.
• IDENTITY THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:47 p.m. Male reported someone used his information to apply for credit and purchase several items.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:42 p.m. Syringes found inside a vehicle.
• THREATS - 1000 block of S. Main St., 5:33 p.m. Fourteen-year-old male verbalized threats to multiple people.
MAY 13
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1100 block of N. Main St., 2:49 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• DECEASED PERSON - 4000 block of White Settlement Road, 9:39 a.m. Death investigation completed.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:35 p.m. Female reported her cow skull was stolen.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:52 a.m. Male reported eight theft offenses totaling over $6,800.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:59 p.m. Male reported unknown persons used his identity to file for unemployment.
MAY 14
• THEFT - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 12:12 a.m. Employee reported unknown suspects entered a building and destroyed three pieces of equipment, stripping copper wiring and pipes.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:38 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated. Illegal marijuana was also located inside the vehicle.
