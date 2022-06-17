Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 11-17, 2022.
JUNE 11
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:03 a.m. Female reported an alleged violation of protective order.
• FIREARM DISCHARGE - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:22 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 11th St., 9:59 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of SW 13th St., 11 a.m. Male arrested for 17 municipal warrants.
• THEFT - 700 block of Barker Rad, 11:03 a.m. Male stole property from another male.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of SW 12th St., 2:36 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:43 p.m.
• THREATS - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4 p.m. Female reported being threatened by male.
• WRECK - SH 337 and W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:48 p.m.
• THREATS - 1700 block of SE 1st St., 6:30 p.m. Store employee reported female threatened business.
• HIT AND RUN - S. Oak Ave. and SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:11 p.m.
• GUN SHOTS - 1900 block of SW 10th St., 8:33 p.m. Shell casings found on a shots fired call for service.
• THEFT - 100 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:03 p.m. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
JUNE 12
• SHOPLIFTING - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:01 a.m. Male stole cases of beer.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of NE 9th St., 12:49 p.m. Water service was tampered with.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:34 p.m. Male reports being sexually assaulted by maintenance man.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:25 p.m. Female arrested for resisting arrest.
JUNE 13
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:46 a.m. Male issued citation following altercation.
• WARRANT - 100 block of SW 25th St., 2:57 a.m. Suspicious call for service leads to warrant arrest.
• THEFT - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:17 a.m. Complainant had tools stolen from his room.
• THREATS - 1700 block of SE 21st St., 1:08 p.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 4:52 p.m. Property theft reported.
• WARRANTS - 1000 block of Barker Road, 7:01 p.m. Female arrested on warrant.
• WARRANTS - 300 block of SW 2nd St., 7:14 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 7:51 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 8:27 p.m. Window shot out with BB gun.
JUNE 14
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1400 block of SE 13th St., 9:49 a.m. Male and female trespassed in house.
• LOST PROPERTY - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:51 a.m. Information report.
• FORGERY - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 10:38 a.m. Female forged checks from her stepfather.
• THREATS - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 12:24 p.m. Information report.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1700 block of SE 21st St., 12:55 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1000 block of Barker Road, 5:10 p.m. Female reports male and female fighting.
• WRECK - 100 block of Washington Ave., 6:17 p.m.
JUNE 15
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of SW 5th St., 3:11 a.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 600 block of NW 8th St., 9:28 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 500 block of SW 1st St., 11:15 a.m.
• WRECK - 1200 block of SW 5th Ave., 4:12 p.m. Wreck led to arrest.
• THREATS - 1800 block of SE 21st St., 5:30 p.m. Assault cause bodily injury.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Travis Drive, 1:45 p.m. Business requested officer assistance.
• WARRANTS - 200 block of NE 11th St., 6:43 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.
• WRECK - 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:43 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
JUNE 16
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:49 a.m. Female issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:48 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• WRECK - 600 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:20 a.m.
• THEFT - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 12:12 p.m. Female reported property theft.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of N. Murco St., 1:10 p.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of NE 7th St., 2:33 p.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1900 block of SE 10th Ave., 4:09 p.m. Vehicle was yellow-tagged.
• WRECK - Ellis White Road and FM 1821, 4:42 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 8:44 p.m. Juveniles found smoking marijuana.
JUNE 17
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:33 a.m. Found property was located.
• WRECK - 300 block of SE 15th St., 8:55 a.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:45 a.m.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 300 block of Pasadena Blvd., 10:26 a.m. Vehicle and property theft was reported.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1000 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:01 p.m. House was vandalized.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 300 block of SW 3rd St., 3 p.m. Male trespassed at a residence.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 4:33 p.m. Juvenile male inappropriately touched female at city pool.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 4:38 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from public property.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of FM 1821, 5:47 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 10-16, 2022.
JUNE 10
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:23 p.m. Female reported a male assaulted her.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 5:26 p.m. Male transported to facility for mental evaluation and two firearms seized for safekeeping.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 5:56 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his credit card number and attempted to make purchases.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 5:47 p.m. Female found unconscious and transported to an area hospital.
JUNE 11
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Hogle St., 10:43 a.m. Male reported someone fired a paintball gun at his vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of Forest Park Drive, 12:28 p.m. Female found a deceased family member.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:23 a.m. Female reported a family member pushed her off a porch and caused minor injuries.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Simmons St., 7:10 p.m. Male placed under arrest for out of county warrant.
• WARRANT - 400 block of Interstate 20, 2:01 a.m. Driver involved in an accident determined to be intoxicated and with county warrants.
JUNE 12
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 2:28 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:30 a.m. Driver arrested for expired registration and no proof of insurance.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 8:48 a.m. Male reported his father’s car stolen. Vehicle was later recovered.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2200 block of Quail Ridge Drive, 10:37 a.m. Male found inside a vehicle intoxicated.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:43 p.m. Employee reported a female stole items from a business.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:19 p.m. Male reported a female bit and hit him.
• INFORMATION - 1100 block of Jameson St. 10:46 p.m. Female requested a welfare check of her grandmother.
JUNE 13
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLES - 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 10:05 a.m. Male reported a stolen tool from his work vehicle.
• INDECENT ASSAULT - 700 block of Bryan St., 11:20 a.m. Female reported a sexual assault.
• THEFT - 1400 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 1:16 p.m. Male reported someone cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle at his business.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:59 p.m. Female dropped off a found cell phone.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 300 block of Interstate 20, 5:50 p.m. Male placed under arrest for public intoxication.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of Grace St., 8:02 p.m. Street Crimes unit conducted investigation.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Agarito Drive, 7:33 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and passenger arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:41 p.m. Female reported assault by a known person.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of N. Brazos St., 4:20 p.m. Male reported an individual that he sold an item to damaged his gate with his vehicle because he refused to return an item.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Interstate 20 Service Road South and Bethel Road, 8:40 p.m. THC wax and marijuana found inside vehicle.
JUNE 14
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:24 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:32 p.m. Possible sexual offense reported.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:14 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:03 p.m. Male reported someone used his vehicle without his consent and failed to return it.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Interstate 20 Frontage Road, 8:04 p.m. Female reported her car battery cable was damaged.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 5:15 p.m. Allegations of a possible assault between two females but no evidence.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLES - 100 block of Crown Valley Road, 5:15 p.m. Female reported her purse stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:47 p.m. Female found to have burglarized a habitation and resisted arrest.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of E. Spring St., 8:30 a.m. Male taken into custody for leaving the scene but released due to medical reasons.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of N. Main St., 7:47 p.m. Male found to have three misdemeanor warrants.
JUNE 15
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:03 a.m. Male and female separated and report made for simple assault and assault cause bodily injury family violence.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 1000 block of Charles St., 8:24 a.m. Female reported her purse stolen from her vehicle and her credit used for fraudulent purchases.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:30 a.m. Male dropped off a firearm.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:23 p.m. Male reported several fraudulent credit card charges.
• DRUGS - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:34 p.m. Employee reported a male left a bag of methamphetamine in a store fitting room.
• WARRANT - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:05 p.m. Male reported possibly breaking into cars and was placed under arrest for an active warrant.
JUNE 16
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 11:24 a.m. Female reported a male assaulted her.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:53 p.m. Complainant provided folders with outstanding payments made for computers and TVs.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:30 p.m. Female reported a family violence incident.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:51 p.m. Female reported someone damaged her vehicle while she was in a movie.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:30 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and couldn’t provide proof of financial responsibility.
