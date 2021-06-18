Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 12-18, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JUNE 12
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of SW 4th Ave., 1:58 a.m. Information report regarding possible family violence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SW 5th St., 12:05 p.m. Traffic stop led to warrant arrest.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SE 5th St., 12:58 p.m. Male and female having verbal argument.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:11 p.m. Female placed under arrest for criminal trespass and evading arrest.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of NW 8th Ave., 1:30 p.m. Unattended death.
• FRAUD - 700 block of SW 9th St., 4:06 p.m. Male reported money stolen out of his bank account.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:44 p.m. Information report.
JUNE 13
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:59 a.m. Unknown male stole items from convenience store.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of Knight Road, 9:39 a.m. Male subject placed under arrest for outstanding warrant.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 10:06 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of MH 379, 10:37 a.m. Vacant house broken into.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:48 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Energy Ave., 3:55 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for outstanding warrants.
• WRECK - 300 block of SE 1st St., 4:58 p.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of SE 1st St., 7:20 p.m.
• INTOXICATED PERSON - 100 block of Park Road 71, 9:04 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1000 block of MH 379, 9:28 p.m. Female arrested for terroristic threat.
• WRECK - 1200 block of SW 1st St., 9:36 p.m.
JUNE 14
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:59 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:46 a.m. Unattended death.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 & SE 25th Ave., 6:17 p.m.
• THEFT - 2800 block of Airport Road, 11:59 p.m.
JUNE 15
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 2600 block of S. Murco Drive, 8:40 a.m. Report of truck tractor driving in prohibited residential area.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 800 block of NW 11th St., 10:58 a.m. Male reports abandoned vehicle.
• WRECK - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:33 a.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:04 p.m. Information report.
• HARASSMENT - 900 block of Hood Road, 3:54 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 5:57 p.m. Male and female involved in a verbal argument.
• THEFT - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 6:05 p.m. A male reported the theft of personal property.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SE 19th St., 11:07 p.m. Information only.
JUNE 16
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of SW 17th St., 12:45 a.m. Male subject arrested for assault by contact family violence.
• THREATS - 1000 block of SW 1st St., 1:18 a.m. Female reported begin assaulted by her boyfriend.
• BURGLARY OF BUSINESS - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:09 a.m. Money taken from business.
• HIT AND RUN - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:22 a.m.
• WRECK - 300 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:57 a.m.
• WARRANTS - 100 block of Washington Road, 9:43 a.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 12:04 a.m. Business owner reported A/C unit vandalized and parts stolen.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 400 block of NW 8th St., 1 p.m. Male reports found property.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of Young Road, 1:56 p.m. Information report.
• ASSAULT - 2800 block of Airport Road, 2:25 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by male.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Mineral Wells city limits, 7:56 p.m. Female reported her juvenile daughter was sexually assaulted.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2500 block of NE 3rd St., 9:54 p.m. Female reported a disturbance with a family member.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:13 p.m. Information report.
JUNE 17
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:12 a.m. Information only.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 5:28 a.m. Evading arrest/detention report.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of SE 1st St., 8:07 a.m. Information report.
• FRAUD - 2600 block of Village Bend Road, 9:49 a.m. Male’s checkbook was stolen, and forged checks were made.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of Old Millsap Highway, 9:56 a.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:33 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 5300 block of Airport Road, 12:24 p.m. Subject’s trespassed onto property and damaged property.
• WARRANTS - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:17 a.m. Male and female were arrested on outstanding warrants and illegal narcotics.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:31 p.m. Information report.
• ANIMAL BITE - 2900 block of S. Murco Drive, 8:28 p.m. Juvenile bit by friend’s dog during party.
JUNE 18
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 12:14 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 1100 block of SW 25th St., 4:30 a.m. Information report.
• STRAYS - 1800 block of SW 9th Ave., 8:35 a.m.
• WRECK - 10:10 a.m.
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 4th Ave., 10:46 a.m.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:57 a.m. Abandoned vehicle.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 1st St., 12:30 p.m.
• WRECK - 1800 block of SW 6th Ave., 1:53 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of SW 14th St., 2:30 p.m.
• THEFT - 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 8:57 p.m. Female reports her wallet stolen.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 11-17, 2021.
JUNE 11
• FRAUD - 700 block of Adams Drive, 4:18 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used counterfeit money to make purchases at a building.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of Adams Drive, 6:22 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:19 p.m. Female driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:07 p.m.
• THEFT - 500 block of Ellis Drive, 3:21 p.m. Welder/generator was stolen from a county residence.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 200 block of King Arthur Road, 11:20 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his debit card for a purchase in New Jersey.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1900 block of Tin Top Road, 12:28 p.m. Male reported an unknown person(s) was living in the wooded area of his property.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:32 p.m. Female reported airline miles stolen.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of N. Main St., 2:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect hooked a car wash hose on his trailer, pulling it from the attachment.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:33 p.m. Male reported his iPhone stolen.
JUNE 12
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 2100 block of Holly Oaks lane, 12:59 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 3:39 a.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:58 a.m. Male found a black bag beside a business containing methamphetamine, hallucinogens and drug paraphernalia.
• THEFT - 2200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:25 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole camera accessories from the property.
JUNE 13
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:22 a.m. Female reported her Kia Rio was broken into.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:17 a.m. Female teenager reported being pushed and kicked by a known person.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Main St., 10:50 p.m. Female driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possibly overdosed.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:10 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
JUNE 14
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 11 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect tried to his his information to file for unemployment.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12 p.m. Male reported $500 removed from his bank account without his permission.
• THREATS - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:47 p.m. Female reported her 14-year-old son was the victim of an aggravated assault.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:57 p.m. 13-year-old female reported a friend pointed a pistol at her.
• FORGERY - 100 block of Cooperoo Court, 11:20 a.m. Female reported an unknown person forged her signature to purchase furniture.
• THEFT - 900 block of Hilltop Drive, 2:20 p.m. Female reported a known suspect took several items from her old house and sold them.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 10:38 p.m. Female reported she was struck in the face by a known male who had a protective order against him.
JUNE 15
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:20 a.m. Male located several person items along the edge of a roadway while picking up trash.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:11 a.m. Female reported her travel trailer stolen.
• THEFT - 600 block of W. Josephine St., 1:43 p.m. Male reported an unknown person removed mail from his mailbox.
• THEFT - 1200 block of Tin Top Road, 10:40 p.m. Male reported two signs from a mini golf course were stolen.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:08 p.m. Female assaulted a known female by pushing her in the chest.
JUNE 16
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:21 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male family member.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:02 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• WRECK - 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:36 a.m. Male found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
JUNE 17
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:03 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known person.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:43 p.m. Male reported a known person stole checks from his Lipan business and forged his signature in Weatherford.
• THEFT - 1500 block of Oliver St., 3:20 p.m. Male reported an unknown person took his package after it was delivered to the wrong address.
• THREAT - 600 block of Mockingbird Lane, 1:46 p.m. Female reported a male hand-delivered a package to her job with a threatening/alarming statement.
• INFORMATION - Female believes her ex-boyfriend may have tampered with her gas line.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 9:20 p.m. Female reported finding a bicycle abandoned in a parking lot.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 200 block of Interstate 20, 7:50 p.m. Female arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to identify.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:09 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated and in possession of a controlled substance.
